5 best characters in Goddess of Victory: Nikke (2023)

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is one of the most popular gacha role-playing games (RPG) for fans of the gacha action RPG genre. This sci-fi RPG shooting title takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where mechanical aliens take over the earth's surface. In this dystopian setting, the surviving humans have gone underground, and they have created an army of artificial soldiers called Nikkes to fight against the aliens.

Considering its massive fan following, this list has been created to help beginners choose the right characters to enhance their chances of winning. Goddess of Victory: Nikke has an ever-growing roster of characters, with 82 playable ones already in the game. Here are the top five best characters under the current meta.

5 best characters in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

This list has selected the top-tier attack, defense, and support characters based on their performance under the current meta. You can check out the tier list of Goddess of Victory: Nikke here.

1) Scarlet

Scarlet is one of the best attackers in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, performing fabulously under the current meta of the game. She wields two daggers and summons death for enemies when facing a single target. With her abilities to buff her attack speed, as well as the critical hit chance and bonus damage while attacking enemies from behind, she is one of the best characters to boost your chances of winning in the game.

However, like most attackers in the game, Scarlet has low defensive ability, making it crucial for players to team her up with some of the best support heroes. Check out the best smartphones to play the game here.

2) Privaty

This physical attacker character in Goddess of Victory: Nikke has also been performing incredibly under the current meta. Notably, Privaty focuses on one target at a time. However, her high damage output makes it easier for players to annihilate the enemy.

Privaty’s incredible skills of buffing her dodge and critical hit chances make her one of the most formidable opponents to face for any team. Her passive ability to deal bonus damage to low HP enemies and moderate defensive abilities make her one of the best attackers in the game. You can check out the tier list of RPG gacha games like Punishing Gray Raven here.

3) Snow White

Snow White is a perfect support hero for attackers with low defensive abilities. Her healing powers and ability to buff the attacks and defenses of the allied heroes make her the most irritating character to come across. Her best ability removes all the negative status from her teammates.

Despite having low attack or survival capabilities, Snow White deserves a spot on any Goddess of War: Nikke team due to her exceptional support abilities. The careful positioning of the support hero helps her teammates survive for a long time. Check out the half-anniversary celebration of the game here.

4) Ludmilla

Ludmilla is a defender in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, who specializes in protecting her allies and disrupting enemy attacks. This amazing defender can taunt enemies, nerf their attacks, and even stun them. Ludmilla has incredibly high defensive capabilities, and the best part is she can absorb damage, making her the perfect front liner.

Multiple pros use her to divert the focus of enemy attacks from their heroes with low survival rates. This way, the attackers survive longer, slaying more of the opponent's heroes.

5) Jackal

Jackal is a great defender in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, who excels at crowd control, disrupting enemy movements, and more. This amazing character can slow down the enemy mobs, reducing their attack speed. He can also deal a lot of damage and stun the opponent's heroes.

Despite being a moderate defender under the current meta, Jackal, with his incredible abilities, is a valuable addition to any PvE or PvP team. It is crucial to place him in the right positions and provide adequate support from his teammates to get the best out of him.

These are the five best characters in Goddess of Victory: Nikke under the current meta. You can check out the tier list of other RPG games like MLBB here.

