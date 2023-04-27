Goddess of Victory: Nikke half-anniversary celebrations - Overzone update, all rewards, and more

Having been launched in October 2022, Shift Up and Level Infinite's free-to-play sci-fi RPG shooter Goddess of Victory: Nikke is already six months old and has seen over 25 million downloads. Since this title has been able to live up to fans' expectations, the developers have decided to commemorate Nikke's half-year anniversary milestone with its first-ever in-game themed event, Overzone. This piece of content went live with the latest Goddess of Victory update.

As a part of Goddess of Victory: Nikke's six-month anniversary celebrations, this Overzone event will explore the first Goddess Squad's story, showcasing their "tale of love and betrayal with The Ark." Moreover, Level Infinite has offered plenty of in-game rewards that can be claimed during the event.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke - Half-anniversary brings new Pilgrim character, Overzone event, and more

During the half-anniversary celebrations, users can claim multiple free rewards in the Level Infinite-backed free-to-play sci-fi RPG shooter. The new update has brought a giveaway for Rei, a character with SSR rarity, whom Tatiana Barrie has voiced.

The aforementioned entity will be part of the Overzone campaign's exclusive login event, which is expected to last 14 days, along with rewards like Recruitment Vouchers. Apart from these free bonuses, the event will feature two storylines — Story I and Story II — as well as other sub-events.

Story I has already begun, with its first sets of missions and narrative segments already available. Story II will commence on May 4, 2023, at 5:00 am (UTC + 9). Its challenges will be available once Story I has come to an end.

The Overzone event also offers a side minigame, White Memory, and an event-exclusive Wonderland Pass featuring premium items like Special Recruitment Vouchers and a Sweet Home costume for Alice.

In addition to the content mentioned above, Goddess of Victory: Nikke's six-month anniversary update has also introduced a brand-new Pilgrim character called Dorothy, who's voiced by Megan Shipman. That in-game entity will be part of the Special "Pick Up recruitment" from April 27 to May 18 at 04:59 am (UTC+9).

Interestingly, the new version is expected to offer 57 "recruitment" opportunities, including 46 "Pick Up" and 11 ordinary ones (Level Infinite will reveal the schedule for this content later). Finally, the half-year anniversary of Goddess of Victory: Nikke has also brought new game mode called Solo Raid, in which players must battle it out with "Mother Whale."

