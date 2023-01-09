Gameplay footage for an alleged new IP PlayStation title has been leaked online, showcasing third-person over-the-shoulder combat in a sci-fi setting. Expected to arrive as a PS5 title, the reportedly RPG title is being co-developed by PlayStation's XDev studio on Unreal Engine 5 and is certainly a good few years away from releasing.

The gameplay footage was first released on IconEra by user John Elden Ring, along with the aforementioned details regarding the science friction settings and it seems to be an RPG that's developed on Unreal Engine 5 by XDev. The few-seconds-long clip features a male character pointing his gun and moving across a platform whilst a massive creature bearing similarities to Venom from Spider-Man climbs up a giant structure.

Okami Games @Okami13_



- Sci-fi RPG

- Third person shooter

- Built on Unreal Engine 5

- Developed by Sony XDev in collaboration with an unknown developer



icon-era.com/threads/exclus… Rumor: Early gameplay of an alleged new PlayStation IP has surfaced online.- Sci-fi RPG- Third person shooter- Built on Unreal Engine 5- Developed by Sony XDev in collaboration with an unknown developer

New PlayStation title's gameplay leaked for PS5; developed on Unreal Engine 5

PlayStation's XDev studio is well-known for collaborating with third-party developers for mainly PlayStation-exclusive titles. The British studio has worked on several titles before, including the Little Big Planet and Sackboy series with Sumo Digital; Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human with Quantic Dream; Until Dawn with Supermassive Games; and Death Stranding with Kojima Productions. The studio is also working on Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin alongside Shift Up and Team Ninja, respectively.

While the leak suggested that XDev was a developer of the title, it's more than likely being led by another PlayStation first-party or an external third-party studio for a PS5 title. While it's very hard to guess the lead developer of the project, the genre and the type of expected gameplay can easily be deduced from the snippet.

How Unreal Engine 5 is becoming an industry standard

The leak also suggested that the game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5. Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 is quickly becoming an industry standard thanks to its versatility, availability, and ease of adaptation for both new and veteran developers across the industry.

Besides the plethora of new titles in development across the industry, like Redfall, The Day Before, and Black Myth: Wukong, several older series are also switching over to the engine. From Witcher 4 and Tomb Raider 4 to Mafia 4 and Kingdom Hearts 4, numerous games have been rumored or confirmed to be using UE5.

The science fiction RPG genre has provided some amazing games throughout the era. Be it Cyberpunk 2077 or Mass Effect, or Destiny, each presents a unique experience in the popular genre. Even amongst the recent PlayStation first-party titles, Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, as well as Housemarque's Returnal, stand out as completely different gaming experiences.

The PS5's future roster definitely looks stacked

In general, the PS5 has an interesting slate lined up for the future, from Spider-Man 2 and The Wolverine to the rumored The Last of Us Part 3 and other second-party titles like Death Stranding 2 and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

PlayStation Studios Fans @PSFans_WW Next releases from PlayStation Studios 🗓



(I did not add GT7 PSVR2 because it is the same day as Call of The Mountain) Next releases from PlayStation Studios 🗓(I did not add GT7 PSVR2 because it is the same day as Call of The Mountain) https://t.co/XV3V5j9Qij

Besides these titles, PlayStation certainly has a lot of talented teams across Guerrilla Games, Santa Monica Studio, and BluePoint Games working on future titles. Additionally, the PS5 has quite a few console-exclusive titles lined up, such as Final Fantasy XVI and the upcoming Forspoken.

All in all, this leaked third-person sci-fi RPG shooter being developed for the PS5 looks to be quite an interesting addition to the upcoming roster, but based on the in-development footage, the game isn't being released anytime soon.

