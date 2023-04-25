5 best Sci-Fi games on Roblox

The Roblox metaverse contains an abundance of titles from numerous genres. Sci-Fi is one such genre in which players may immerse themselves in a futuristic milieu.

Furthermore, games in this category have unique characteristics and in-game accessories that can be added to their avatar's wardrobe collection. Only a few sci-fi games stood out from the crowd owing to their captivating gameplay and gleaming mechanics.

We have the finest titles covered in this article, ranging from exploring space with your spaceships to fighting aliens on uncharted land.

Star Wars: Space Battle, Starscape, and three other top Sci-Fi games in Roblox

1) Star Wars: Space Battle

As the name hints, the game is based on the legendary Star Wars franchise. Players are tasked with becoming supreme galactic fighters by upgrading their fighter ships and mastering their shooting skills. They can also engage in space battles with enemy ships to earn in-game resources.

Due to its immersive and competitive gameplay, Star Wars: Space Battle is a treat for the franchise's fans and sci-fi aficionados.

Significant features:

Space battles on massive maps

Powerful upgrades to your characters and ships

Smooth and detailed combat system

2) Starscape

Roblox Starscape is an open-world-based space exploration-infused fighting game. Players can either explore the vast virtual galaxy with their spaceships or engage in deadly battles with others to control important locations on the server.

Furthermore, they can add the best improvements to their ships and weaponry to become a force to be reckoned with. Gamers must also eliminate NPC drones that can be found plaguing the space map.

Significant features:

Diplomacy with six different factions

Mysterious sectors can be explored

Go on missions to become the best

3) Project Stardust

Roblox Project Stardust blends Star Wars, Halo, and Space Battleship Yamato. Players can use unique spaceships from the aforementioned franchises in a multiplayer galactic landscape.

They can also engage in PvP combat in different game modes to earn in-game money. Players are divided into teams and must eliminate the other team to triumph. Additionally, individuals can increase their damage output and ship's health by purchasing the finest enhancements.

Significant features:

Action-packed gameplay

Different types of tools can be used in space battles

Can launch and dock multiple ships during fights

4) Starbase

Roblox Starbase drew its inspiration from the classic Space Affliction series. Individuals must become powerful by controlling space colonies and building space stations across the galaxy. They must also explore the sandbox world and engage in different activities to become the best on the server.

Furthermore, one can engage in smaller fighter jet battles and massive spaceship battles to establish dominance on the server. Starbase is one of the underrated sci-fi gems in Roblox, as players can craft, explore, and do much more in their galactic sage.

Significant features:

Customization of your jets and ships

Physics-based fighting

Planets/colonies can be explored

5) Space Sailors

Space Sailors is a 2021 Bloxy Award Nominee due to its realistic gameplay features. Gamers can participate in space-based missions where they can travel to the Moon and Mars, visit the International Space Station, start the Artemis Mission, and even skydive at the Spaceport Resort.

Robloxians will have a virtual astronaut journey in the world of Space Sailors as they must launch their rockets into space and make a safe landing. Additionally, they can engage in different space missions on their ships to earn special in-game rewards.

Significant features:

High-reso texture

Many locations to discover

Use a space rover during your landings

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

