Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list (October 2023)

Goddess of Victory Nikke, developed by Shift Up, is one of the most popular gacha games. This third-person shooter action features more than 90 beautiful humanoid soldiers (called Nikkes). You create a squad of five Nikkes and control one at a time during battle. Each possesses unique firearm types: Rocket Launcher, Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and more to fight Raptures.
The title offers various game modes: Campaign, Simulation Room, PvP, Co-op, and more. Choosing which Nikkes to use and upgrade for an easy in-game journey might be confusing with such a massive roster. But fret not; this guide provides a complete Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list ranking every character, helping you build a winning squad.
All Goddess of Victory Nikke characters ranked from best to worst (October 2023)
Goddess of Victory Nikke allows you to create a squad comprising characters with unique roles: Attacker, Support, and Defense. Each unit possesses Burst skill categorized into three types: Burst I, Burst II, and Burst III. They trigger the powerful ability of each Nikke, dealing massive damage to opponents.
Considering all this, this article divides every Nikkes into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha tier lists, you will find the most robust for the current meta in the SS tier. In contrast, the C-tier includes the weakest ones. Below is the complete Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list, helping you determine the best units to create a winning team.
SS-tier
Nikkes that outperform every other character and make your in-game journey a walk in the park are in the SS tier. With these, you can conveniently destroy any enemy that the game throws at you in any mode. Invest your resources to max out their combat prowess and dominate the battlefield. Use the SS-tier characters listed below to progress swiftly:
- Liter
- Modernia
- Blanc
- Noir
- Scarlet
- Alice
- Maxwell
- Dorothy
- Snow White
- A2
- Privaty
- Anis: Sparkling Summer
- 2B
- Rapunzel
- Noise
S-tier
The S-tier Nikkes are the second-best units you can include in your roster. They overpower A, B, and C-tier characters, but are less potent than SS-tier in this mobile gacha title. However, they can outshine in almost all game modes and situations. Upgrade them to make them as robust as SS-tier Nikkes and win every battle. The S-tier Nikkes are listed below:
- Centi
- Helm
- Drake
- Pepper
- Harran
- Dolla
- Rupee
- Helm: Aquamarine
- Laplace
- Viper
- Anne: Miracle Fairy
- Poli
- Power
- Miranda
- Guilty
- Marciana
- Noah
- Guillotine
- Sugar
- Mary: Bay Goddess
- Biscuit
- Novel
- Mast
A-tier
Although less robust than SS and S-tier units, you should not overlook A-tier Nikkes while building a team. They perform exceptionally well in their role and provide great utility in specific game modes. Upgrading them at every opportunity is the best strategy to use them in this mobile RPG title. Below is the tier list of A-tier Nikkes:
- Admi
- Nihilster
- N102
- Quency
- D
- Soda
- Jackal
- Milk
- Makima
- Yulha
- Soline
- Diesel
B-tier
B-tier Nikkes are below average, and provide utility in early-game and mid-game stages. Use them only if you do not possess SS, S, or A-tier characters. It’s best to obtain characters that rank at higher tiers than depend on B-tier Nikkes after you surpass the middle game.
- Epinel
- Anis
- Yuni
- Sakura
- Folkwang
- Brid
- Cocoa
- Neon: Blue Ocean
- Frima
- Exia
- Vesti
- Aria
- Julia
- Mihara
- Isabel
- Neve
- Emma
- Nero
- Ludmilla
- Eunhwa
- Sin
- Maiden
C-tier
If you’re a beginner in this gacha title, C-tier characters will suit you the best. They are easy to master, help you understand the meta, and familiarize yourself with Goddess of Victory Nikke’s gameplay. You must opt to acquire SS, S, and A-tier characters and dispose of them whenever possible. See below for the C-tier Nikkes:
- Rosanna
- Belorta
- Mary
- Yan
- Rapi
- Rupee: Winter Shopper
- Rei
- Signal
- Neon
- Ether
- iDoll Ocean
- Product 23
- Crow
- Mica
- Delta
- Soldier FA
- iDoll Sun
- iDoll Flower
- Soldier EG
- Product 08
- Product 12
- Soldier OW
It’s important to note that the Goddess of Victory's tier list changes with every update. Shift Up, the game's developer, regularly updates the title with new characters, which pushes the rank of the existing roster. Additionally, some Nikkes receive buffs or nerfs, which modifies their position in the tiers.