Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list (October 2023)

Goddess of Victory Nikke, developed by Shift Up, is one of the most popular gacha games. This third-person shooter action features more than 90 beautiful humanoid soldiers (called Nikkes). You create a squad of five Nikkes and control one at a time during battle. Each possesses unique firearm types: Rocket Launcher, Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and more to fight Raptures.

The title offers various game modes: Campaign, Simulation Room, PvP, Co-op, and more. Choosing which Nikkes to use and upgrade for an easy in-game journey might be confusing with such a massive roster. But fret not; this guide provides a complete Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list ranking every character, helping you build a winning squad.

All Goddess of Victory Nikke characters ranked from best to worst (October 2023)

Goddess of Victory Nikke allows you to create a squad comprising characters with unique roles: Attacker, Support, and Defense. Each unit possesses Burst skill categorized into three types: Burst I, Burst II, and Burst III. They trigger the powerful ability of each Nikke, dealing massive damage to opponents.

Considering all this, this article divides every Nikkes into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha tier lists, you will find the most robust for the current meta in the SS tier. In contrast, the C-tier includes the weakest ones. Below is the complete Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list, helping you determine the best units to create a winning team.

SS-tier

Liter in Goddess of Victory Nikke

Nikkes that outperform every other character and make your in-game journey a walk in the park are in the SS tier. With these, you can conveniently destroy any enemy that the game throws at you in any mode. Invest your resources to max out their combat prowess and dominate the battlefield. Use the SS-tier characters listed below to progress swiftly:

Liter

Modernia

Blanc

Noir

Scarlet

Alice

Maxwell

Dorothy

Snow White

A2

Privaty

Anis: Sparkling Summer

2B

Rapunzel

Noise

S-tier

Centi in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

The S-tier Nikkes are the second-best units you can include in your roster. They overpower A, B, and C-tier characters, but are less potent than SS-tier in this mobile gacha title. However, they can outshine in almost all game modes and situations. Upgrade them to make them as robust as SS-tier Nikkes and win every battle. The S-tier Nikkes are listed below:

Centi

Helm

Drake

Pepper

Harran

Dolla

Rupee

Helm: Aquamarine

Laplace

Viper

Anne: Miracle Fairy

Poli

Power

Miranda

Guilty

Marciana

Noah

Guillotine

Sugar

Mary: Bay Goddess

Biscuit

Novel

Mast

A-tier

Admi in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

Although less robust than SS and S-tier units, you should not overlook A-tier Nikkes while building a team. They perform exceptionally well in their role and provide great utility in specific game modes. Upgrading them at every opportunity is the best strategy to use them in this mobile RPG title. Below is the tier list of A-tier Nikkes:

Admi

Nihilster

N102

Quency

D

Soda

Jackal

Milk

Makima

Yulha

Soline

Diesel

B-tier

Epinel in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

B-tier Nikkes are below average, and provide utility in early-game and mid-game stages. Use them only if you do not possess SS, S, or A-tier characters. It’s best to obtain characters that rank at higher tiers than depend on B-tier Nikkes after you surpass the middle game.

Epinel

Anis

Yuni

Sakura

Folkwang

Brid

Cocoa

Neon: Blue Ocean

Frima

Exia

Vesti

Aria

Julia

Mihara

Isabel

Neve

Emma

Nero

Ludmilla

Eunhwa

Sin

Maiden

C-tier

Rapi in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

If you’re a beginner in this gacha title, C-tier characters will suit you the best. They are easy to master, help you understand the meta, and familiarize yourself with Goddess of Victory Nikke’s gameplay. You must opt to acquire SS, S, and A-tier characters and dispose of them whenever possible. See below for the C-tier Nikkes:

Rosanna

Belorta

Mary

Yan

Rapi

Rupee: Winter Shopper

Rei

Signal

Neon

Ether

iDoll Ocean

Product 23

Crow

Mica

Delta

Soldier FA

iDoll Sun

iDoll Flower

Soldier EG

Product 08

Product 12

Soldier OW

It’s important to note that the Goddess of Victory's tier list changes with every update. Shift Up, the game's developer, regularly updates the title with new characters, which pushes the rank of the existing roster. Additionally, some Nikkes receive buffs or nerfs, which modifies their position in the tiers.