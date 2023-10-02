Goddess of Victory Nikke Dazzling Cupid update: New Characters, events, and more

Goddess of Victory Nikke, a popular mobile gacha title by Shift Up, is getting a new update this week. Commanders will be able to get their hands on two new characters and a special costume and play a story event. A rerun of the Strawberry Flower costume for Diesel will also be available during the event period. Players can also receive daily freebies by logging into the title during the event.

A solo raid and coordinated operation featuring Boss Harvester will also go live. Moreover, new character packages will also be available from the in-app store. This article provides a detailed rundown of all new content in Goddess of Victory Nikke’s upcoming update.

Goddess of Victory Nikke Story Event Dazzling Cupid

Goddess of Victory Nikke players will be able to play a new story event titled Dazzling Cupid from October 5 through October 19, 2023. The event’s story revolves around two Dazzling Pearl squad graduate students: Tia and Naga.

They are best friends and have such a strong bond that others consider them sisters. However, the close-knit relationship turns into rivalry when they compete to receive the Love Arrow from the Commander. The Love Arrow is believed to “make eternal love come true.”

Commanders can play the Dazzling Cupid to earn event-exclusive items. They can exchange the items at the event shop for rewards, including Recruit Vouchers and skill enhancement materials.

Goddess of Victory Nikke New characters

Tia and Naga in Goddess of Victory Nikke Dazzling Cupid event. (Image via Shift Up)

Goddess of Victory Nikke's upcoming update will debut two new SSR characters. Here are the details of each Nikke and how to get them in this mobile gacha title:

SSR Naga

SSR Naga's banner in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

Naga is a graduate student from the Dazzling Pearl squad with the ability to restore teammates' cover and Health Points (HP) and generate a shield for them. Additionally, she can buff allies’ attacking power, increasing the team’s overall combat prowess. Here are her details:

Class: Supporter

Weapon: Elegant Nocturne (Submachine Gun)

Code: Electric

Manufacturer: Missilis

SSR Tia

SSR Tia's banner in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

Tia is also a Dazzling Pearl squad’s graduate student in this free-to-play title. She acts as the squad’s shield and has the ability to raise her survival in battles. When she uses her Burst Skill, Lizard’s Protection, the Burst stage does not advance, allowing her teammates to use the Burst skill of the same stage again. Here are her details:

Class: Defender

Weapon: Chase Nail (Rocket Launcher)

Code: Iron

Manufacturer: Missilis

Naga will be available from the Special Recruit banner that will go live from October 5 until October 19. On the other hand, Tia’s banner will be available between October 12 and October 26. They will have a 2% drop rate, and players can use Advanced Recruit Vouchers and Gems to pull on their banner.

Additionally, Commanders can exchange Tia and Naga for 200 Gold Mileage Tickets in the Mileage shop. Players get some Gold Mileage Tickets for summoning in Special Recruit banners. Moreover, they will be available in Ordinary Recruit, Social Point Recruit, and from Mold items after the event ends.

New events

Check Memorial 7-Day Login event in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

After the update, several events will be available for players in this third-person shooter game. Here is the list of all new events:

Dazzling Cupid Challenge Stage: It will be available until October 19, and players can complete the stage to obtain various development materials.

7-Day Login Event: Titled Check Memorial, players can log into the app for seven days until October 19 and get various freebies. The rewards include 10 Recruit Vouchers, development materials, and more.

21-Day Login Event: The event, Autumn Picnic, will be available until November 1, and players can get tons of freebies by logging into this mobile RPG title during the period. Notable rewards include Recruit Vouchers, development materials, and a new Strawberry Flower costume for Diesel.

Coordinated Operation: This Goddess of Victory Nikke event will run from October 5 to October 8. Players can challenge Boss Harvester with union members and friends or through random matchmaking. Defeating the boss rewards Broken Core, which one can exchange for Gems and development materials in the Recycling Shop.

Solo Raid: The Solo Raid will go live on October 12 and remain open until October 19. Players can deploy their battle party, challenge the boss, and obtain Cube materials. They can also get Limited-Time Frame and gems according to their rankings in the Challenge difficulty stage.

Besides new characters and events, players can also obtain a Rabbit Deluxe costume for Rupee from the in-game Costume Gacha until October 19. It comes with a new Burst Skill cutscene. Moreover, new character packages will be available at the Goddess of Victory Nikke's in-app store after the update until October 26.