Goddess of Victory NIKKE Tier List (September 2023)

Goddess of Victory NIKKE tier list ranks every character into different tiers based on utility and battle prowess. This gacha title allows you to create a fighting squad of five characters called Nikke. You control them interchangeably one at a time and shoot enemies. Each has its unique weapon type: Assault Rifle, Submachine Gun (SMG), Mini Gun, Rocket Launcher, Shotgun, and Shotgun.

Each character performs unique roles: Attacker, Support, and Defender. Since the game features a roster of over 80 characters, selecting the best out of them might be daunting. So, to ease this process, this article provides a Goddess of Victory NIKKE tier list ranking all Nikkes from the strongest to weakest.

All Goddess of Victory NIKKE characters ranked from best to worst (September 8, 2023)

Goddess of Victory NIKKE characters. (Image via Shift Up)

This article divides all playable Goddess of Victory NIKKE characters into SS, S, A, B, and C-tier. Like other gacha titles’ tier lists, the C-tier characters are the worst performers, and SS are the best ones in the current meta. Below is the tier list of all NIKKEs to help you choose the best ones to create a winning team.

SS-tier

Liter in Goddess of Victory NIKKE. (Image via Shift Up)

These are the best-performing female soldiers in the current meta. They outperform in every game mode and make your journey easy as hell. Invest your resources in the following SS-tier Nikkes to always win all battles.

Liter

Blanc

Centi

Alice

Modernia

Noir

Scarlet

Dorothy

Rapunzel

Dolla

Rupee

S-tier

Maxwell in Goddess of Victory NIKKE. (Image via Shift Up)

Although they are not at par with SS-tier Nikkes, they can easily win all game modes with little to no difficulty. Upgrade the following S-tier Nikkes in your roster to win more battles.

Harran

Maxwell

Privaty

Sparkling Summer Anis

Noise

Admi

Aquamarine Helm

Diesel

Guilty

2B

Drake

Helm

Laplace

Power

Snow White

A-tier

Pepper in Goddess of Victory NIKKE. (Image via Shift Up)

The A-tier Nikkes are strong at their individual role. However, they can only dish out minor damage, provide support, or defend your roster. These are great in mid-game stages, and you must invest most of your resources to strengthen them.

Bay Goddess Mary

Ludmilla

Pepper

Sakura

Volume

Biscuit

Makima

Poli

Quency

Maiden

Jackal

Miranda

N102

Soda

Winter Shopper Rupee

Yan

Folkwang

B-tier

Noah in Goddess of Victory. (Image via Shift Up)

These are average fighters of this mobile gacha title. You must upgrade them at every opportunity to win battles with them. However, you should avoid these Nikkes once you reach the mid-game stages. You will find the B-tier characters in the below list:

Miracle Fairy Annie

Nero

Nihilister

Noah

Sin

Viper

Yuni

Brid

Epinel

Vesti

Cocoa

Emma

Exia

Frima

Mary

Milk

Rei

Anis

Aria

Mast

Novel

Signal

Blue Ocean Neon

D

Guillotine

Rapi

Sugar

Yulha

C-tier

Anchor in Goddess of Victory. (Image via Shift Up)

The C-tier Nikkes perform very weakly in battles. They provide little to no utility in matches. They are the best fit for players who’ve just started their journey. You can use these characters to get accustomed to the gameplay of this mobile RPG title in the early stages. Below are all C-tier Nikkes

Anchor

Ether

Mica

Neon

Rosanna

Belorta

Delta

Eunhwa

Himeno

Crow

Isabel

Julia

Mihara

Neve

Soline

iDoll Flower

iDoll Ocean

Product 08

Soldier OW

Product 23

Soldier FA

iDoll Sun

Product 12

Soldier EG

It’s noteworthy that the NIKKE tier list changes with every update. The developers at Shift Up regularly update Goddess of Victory NIKKE, introducing new characters. In addition, Shift Up adjusts some Nikkes by buffing or nerfing some existing ones.