Goddess of Victory NIKKE × NieR Automata Collab: New characters, events, and more

Goddess of Victory NIKKE is hosting another collaboration event with the action RPG title NieR Automata. After the maintenance concluded on September 1, 2023, all fresh content of the collaboration went live. The collab event lasts until September 28, 2023, at UTC +9. During the event, players can obtain two new SSRs and one SR character from the NieR Automata, their costumes, play story events, and more.

The collaboration also features purchasable YoRHA and September mission passes that reward exclusive items. Commanders can also engage in daily weekend missions to earn bonus rewards. With that said, this article provides detailed information about the Goddess of Victory NIKKE and NieR Automata collaboration.

All details about Goddess of Victory NIKKE and NieR Automata collaboration

Several NieR Automata-themed events will be live until September 28, 2023, in Goddess of Victory NIKKE. (Image via Shift Up)

Goddess of Victory NIKKE announced the collaboration via their official Twitter/X handle on August 18, 2023. Shift Up uploaded a promotional video on September 1, 2023, showcasing a lethal fight between Rapi and 2B. The update is mandatory and downloadable from the Google Play and App Store, which takes up to 5 GB of free space. That said, below are all the details about new events, characters, and other features of this collaboration.

New Characters

SSR 2B

2B in Goddess of Victory NIKKE. (Image via Shift Up)

NieR’s android from YoRHA, 2B, arrives as a defender class Fire-type NIKKE in this mobile RPG title. She wields the Assault Rifle firearm, Virtuous Rifle.

YoRHA's ability increases her attack according to the amount of her final Max HP. On top of that, she receives an attack boost and an increase in her Max HP while using Burst Skill.

SSR A2

A2 and her Skills in Goddess of Victory NIKKE.(Image via Shift Up)

SSR A2 arrives in the Goddess of Victory NIKKE’s roster as an attacker class unit. With an objective to destroy machine lifeforms, she wields a massive sword called Type-40 Blade as her weapon.

A2 is a prototype Android model with a specialty in close-range combat. She releases shock waves attacking hordes of enemies. Moreover, her HP diminishes recurrently, increasing Skill attributes while she uses Burst Skill Mode B.

The SSR A2 and 2B Nikke will be available from the game's gacha Limited-Time Recruitment banner until September 28, 2023. They have a 2% drop rate, and Commanders can use Gems or Advanced Recruit Vouchers to obtain them. Additionally, players can exchange her in the Mileage shop with 200 Gold Mileage Tickets (obtainable from pulling on the Limited-Time Recruitment banner).

SR Pascal

Pascal in Goddess of Victory NIKKE. (Image via Shift Up)

Goddess of Victory NIKKE features SR rarity Pascal as a supporter class unit. He wields a nonstop firing Rocket Launcher Modified Gun and has the ability to replenish HP.

New Events

Goddess of Victory NIKKE Outer Automata event story will conclude in two parts. (Image via Shift Up)

Several NieR Automata-themed events will be available, from daily log-in and story to coordinated operations. Here are the details:

OuteR: Automata Story Event

During the period, players can play a NieR Automata Grand Collaboration event, OuteR: Automata, which will conclude in two parts. The first part started after the maintenance on September 1, 2023, whereas the second will begin on September 8, 2023. Both will be accessible until the collab period ends on September 28, 2023.

The event story starts after the D-WAVE occurs again, this time at the factory on the surface. After the incident, Commanders and Counters go to investigate the area. Players can obtain Advanced Recruit Vouchers, development materials, Gems, and unexpected Lost Relics by exploring the map and clearing the stages.

Furthermore, a challenge stage will also be available during the period that rewards various upgrading materials.

Memories of Automata

Memories of Automata event in NIKKE and NieR Automata collaboration. (Image via Shift Up)

Memories of Automata will be available until September 28, 2023, providing free in-game items to players logging in daily. The daily rewards include SR Pascal, Advanced Recruit Vouchers, upgrading materials, and more.

OuteR: Automata Coordinated Operation

The coordinated operation event will run for three weeks, starting on different dates. Players have the choice to either team up with friends and union members or through random matchmaking. They must challenge Boss Gatekeeper, and defeating it provides Broken Core. One can get Gems and development materials by exchanging the Broken Core at the Recycling Shop. Here is the schedule of coordinated operation:

The first operation starts on September 1, 2023, at 12:00 to September 3, 2023, at 23:59 UTC+9

The second begins on September 8, 2023, at 12:00 and ends on September 10, 2023, at 23:59 UTC+9

The third starts on September 15, 2023, at 12:00 and ends on September 17, 2023, at 23:59 UTC+9

An OuteR: Automata Hacking Game, weekend-only Full Burst Day event, and Solo Raid will also be available to players during the period.

New Costumes

A2 in Metamorphic Damage Costume. (Image via Shift Up)

Several special A2 and 2B costumes will be available during the Goddess of Victory NIKKE and NieR: Automata collaboration period. Here is the list:

YoRHa Uniform 1 for 2B

for 2B Metamorphic Damage for 2B

for 2B Yorha Uniform Prototype for A2

for A2 Metamorphic Damage for A2

A special costume, Black Moon for NIKKE Brid, will also be available during the period. Shift Up has also added new character packages in the Goddess of Victory NIKKE in-app store. Additionally, the developers have added a new feature, the NIKKE voice system, allowing Commanders to listen to voiceovers of their favorite NIKKES.