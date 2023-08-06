Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list for August 2023

Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list ranks all the characters of the Japanese gacha title to help you find the perfect match for your team. Since assembling a team of the strongest characters in the game to fight opposing teams is the main objective in the title, finding the best-performing champions in the current meta becomes crucial for players.

As the game features many characters whose abilities are constantly adjusted by the developers, keeping track of the strongest performers in every meta becomes challenging. Thus, this Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list will help fix that confusion.

The best-performers in the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list to enhance your chances of winning

This tier list divides the players available in the current meta into five different tiers, with SS-tier being the strongest performers in the roster and D-tier being the weakest of champions.

SS-tier

Ludmilla is an S-tier hero (Image via Shift Up Corporation)

These characters in the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list are overpowered with a buffed damage-dealing ability. However, most champions on this list with high offensive stats have low HP. Therefore, familiarize yourself with the game before trying out the following characters:

Ludmilla

Nihilister

Noir

Liter

Blanc

S-tier

Pepper is among the best champions in the game (Image via SHIFT UP Corporation))

S-tier champions in the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list are mostly support units. However, there are other unit champions you can try from this list, depending on your playstyle and requirements. S-tier heroes may not be as overpowered as those from the SS-Tier, but they should get the job done in tough situations.

Pepper

Nero

Novel

Privaty

Neon

Guilty

Volume

Mary

Harran

Sakura

Cocoa

A-tier

Signal is an A-tier champion (Image via SHIFT UP Corporation)

A-tier holds some amazing Super Super Rare (SSR) and Super Rare champions from the Goddess of Victory tier list for August 2023. This includes some of the rarest champions in the game who can carry your whole team when playing under the control of the side hands. Here are the rankings of A-tier characters in the game:

Dolla

Viper

Sugar

Snow White

Signal

Poli

Helm

Guillotine

Julia

Exia

Quency

Rapi

Laplace

Drake

Yuni

Jackel

Modernia

Brid

Sin

Soda

Power

Biscuit

D

Shifty

Dorothy

B-tier

Maiden amazing Nikke champion (Image via SHIFT UP Corporation)

B-tier champions in the Goddess of Victory: Nikki tier list are not at the rarity level of their SSR counterparts. However, there are still some SR champions on this list. Listed below are the best B-tier champions in the current meta:

Maxwell

Maiden

Rapunzel

N102

Frima

Crow

Anis

Delta

Emma

Anne: Miracle Fairy

Alice

Yan

Belorta

Milk

Himeno

Noise

Canti

Rupee: White Shopper

Rei

C-tier

Yulha in Goddess of Champion: Nikke (Image via SHIFT UP Corporation)

These are the worst-performing champions in the current meta. These units do not compare well with other champions in the different tiers of the game. However, these champions are for beginners. You will usually find these heroes early on. These champions are great companions to help you get accustomed to the game. The Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list for C-tier players is as follows:

Miranda

Diesel

Aria

Yulha

Epinel

Neve

Folkwang

Ether

D-tier

Vesti in Goddess of Victory: Nikke (Image via SHIFT UP Corporation)

These are the lowest performers in the current meta of this MMORPG title and are designed to be beginner-friendly. Even though the characters from the previous tier sometimes help intermediate players in moderately higher ranks, these champions are often neglected, even by beginners. Here is the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list for these champions:

iDoll Sun

Eunhwa

Vesti

Isabel

iDoll Flower

Soline

Mihara

Product 08

Product 12

Product 23

iDoll Ocean

Soldier OW

Soldier EG

Soldier FA

That concludes the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list that ranks all the champions in the game based on their performances under the current meta.