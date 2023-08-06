Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list for August 2023

Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list ranks all the characters of the Japanese gacha title to help you find the perfect match for your team. Since assembling a team of the strongest characters in the game to fight opposing teams is the main objective in the title, finding the best-performing champions in the current meta becomes crucial for players.
As the game features many characters whose abilities are constantly adjusted by the developers, keeping track of the strongest performers in every meta becomes challenging. Thus, this Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list will help fix that confusion.
The best-performers in the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list to enhance your chances of winning
This tier list divides the players available in the current meta into five different tiers, with SS-tier being the strongest performers in the roster and D-tier being the weakest of champions.
SS-tier
These characters in the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list are overpowered with a buffed damage-dealing ability. However, most champions on this list with high offensive stats have low HP. Therefore, familiarize yourself with the game before trying out the following characters:
- Ludmilla
- Nihilister
- Noir
- Liter
- Blanc
S-tier
S-tier champions in the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list are mostly support units. However, there are other unit champions you can try from this list, depending on your playstyle and requirements. S-tier heroes may not be as overpowered as those from the SS-Tier, but they should get the job done in tough situations.
- Pepper
- Nero
- Novel
- Privaty
- Neon
- Guilty
- Volume
- Mary
- Harran
- Sakura
- Cocoa
A-tier
A-tier holds some amazing Super Super Rare (SSR) and Super Rare champions from the Goddess of Victory tier list for August 2023. This includes some of the rarest champions in the game who can carry your whole team when playing under the control of the side hands. Here are the rankings of A-tier characters in the game:
- Dolla
- Viper
- Sugar
- Snow White
- Signal
- Poli
- Helm
- Guillotine
- Julia
- Exia
- Quency
- Rapi
- Laplace
- Drake
- Yuni
- Jackel
- Modernia
- Brid
- Jackal
- Sin
- Soda
- Power
- Biscuit
- D
- Shifty
- Dorothy
B-tier
B-tier champions in the Goddess of Victory: Nikki tier list are not at the rarity level of their SSR counterparts. However, there are still some SR champions on this list. Listed below are the best B-tier champions in the current meta:
- Maxwell
- Maiden
- Rapunzel
- N102
- Frima
- Crow
- Anis
- Delta
- Emma
- Anne: Miracle Fairy
- Alice
- Yan
- Belorta
- Milk
- Himeno
- Noise
- Canti
- Rupee: White Shopper
- Rei
C-tier
These are the worst-performing champions in the current meta. These units do not compare well with other champions in the different tiers of the game. However, these champions are for beginners. You will usually find these heroes early on. These champions are great companions to help you get accustomed to the game. The Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list for C-tier players is as follows:
- Miranda
- Diesel
- Mary
- Aria
- Yulha
- Epinel
- Neve
- Folkwang
- Ether
D-tier
These are the lowest performers in the current meta of this MMORPG title and are designed to be beginner-friendly. Even though the characters from the previous tier sometimes help intermediate players in moderately higher ranks, these champions are often neglected, even by beginners. Here is the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list for these champions:
- iDoll Sun
- Eunhwa
- Vesti
- Isabel
- iDoll Flower
- Soline
- Mihara
- Product 08
- Product 12
- Product 23
- iDoll Ocean
- Soldier OW
- Soldier EG
- Soldier FA
That concludes the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list that ranks all the champions in the game based on their performances under the current meta.