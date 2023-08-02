MCOC tier list August 2023: All Marvel Contest of Champions heroes ranked

The MCOC tier list helps Marvel Contest of Champions gamers keep track of the best-performing heroes in the current meta. Kabam’s action role-playing game (RPG) that allows gamers to play as their favorite Marvel characters has seen a rise in popularity since its early days. Released back on December 14, 2014, this action RPG title has all the heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe for players to choose from to fight against each other online.

Due to regular updates that tweak the champions' power to keep things interesting, finding the best-performing champions in the current meta becomes difficult for gamers.

This article ranks the best Marvel Contest of Champions heroes so that you can always choose the right one during fights.

Follow the MCOC tier list to fill your team with the best Marvel Contest of Champions characters

MCOC tier list: Best Mystic characters

Best Mystic characters in MCOC (Image via Kabam)

Mystic is one of six different champion classes in the Marvel Contest of Champions with the least number of characters (only 18 playable characters). As the name suggests, Mystic champions are associated with magic or mysticism in one way or another.

These champions are among the best counters to Cosmic champions but are vulnerable to the Science class:

S tier: Tigra, Doctor Doom, Diablo, Magik, Sigil Witch

Tigra, Doctor Doom, Diablo, Magik, Sigil Witch A tier: Longshot, Scarlet Witch, Symbiote Supreme, Sorcerer Supreme, Mojo, Dragonman, Doctor Voodoo, Wong, Black Widow (Claire Voyant), Kindred

Longshot, Scarlet Witch, Symbiote Supreme, Sorcerer Supreme, Mojo, Dragonman, Doctor Voodoo, Wong, Black Widow (Claire Voyant), Kindred B tier: Guillotine, Morningstar, The Hood, Sasquatch, Man-Thing, Ebony-Maw, Mangog

Guillotine, Morningstar, The Hood, Sasquatch, Man-Thing, Ebony-Maw, Mangog C tier: Doctor Strange, Ghost-Rider, Mephisto, Purgatory, Thor (Jane Foster), Dorm, Loki, Mordo

Doctor Strange, Ghost-Rider, Mephisto, Purgatory, Thor (Jane Foster), Dorm, Loki, Mordo D tier: American Chavez, Dormamu, Iron Fist, Juggernaut, Unstoppable Colossus

MCOC tier list: Best Mutant characters

Best Mutant characters in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

Mutant characters possess the X-gene, which surfaces at some point in their lives, giving birth to a genetic mutation. These classes of characters counter the Skill class characters well, as they are immune to the “Bleeding” inflicted by them.

However, they are vulnerable against the Tech characters of the Marvel Contest of Champions. Silk, the new champion on the roster, belongs in this class:

S tier: Archangel, Domino, Magneto (Red Suit), Omega Red (High Sig), Sunspot, Kitty Pryde, Apocalypse

Archangel, Domino, Magneto (Red Suit), Omega Red (High Sig), Sunspot, Kitty Pryde, Apocalypse A tier: Prof X, Stryfe, White Magneto, Bishop, Wolverine, Gambit, Namor, Storm X

Prof X, Stryfe, White Magneto, Bishop, Wolverine, Gambit, Namor, Storm X B tier: Storm, Bishop, Emma Frost, Gambit, Iceman, Toad, Rogue, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Mutant

Storm, Bishop, Emma Frost, Gambit, Iceman, Toad, Rogue, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Mutant C tier: Weapon X, Red Deadpool, Mister Sinister, Psylocke, Platinumpool, X-23, Sauron, Cable, Nightcrawler, Beast

Weapon X, Red Deadpool, Mister Sinister, Psylocke, Platinumpool, X-23, Sauron, Cable, Nightcrawler, Beast D tier: Captain Brittain, Cyclops (Blue Team), Beast, Sunspot, Goldpool, Cyclops (New Xavier School)

MCOC tier list: Best Science characters

Best Science characters in MCOC (Image via Kabam)

Many of the characters in the Science class have genetic alterations due to accidents or other events. These champions hold an upper hand against the Mystic class of champions but are vulnerable to those of the Skill class. Here are the best Science characters from the Marvel Contest of Champions, ranked:

S Tier: Human Torch, Immortal Hulk, Spider-Ham, Mister Fantastic, Mister Negative

Human Torch, Immortal Hulk, Spider-Ham, Mister Fantastic, Mister Negative A tier: Quicksilver, Scorpion, Spidey 2099, Abomination, Quake, She-Hulk, Mile Morales, Captain America Infinity War, Silk

Quicksilver, Scorpion, Spidey 2099, Abomination, Quake, She-Hulk, Mile Morales, Captain America Infinity War, Silk B tier: Spider-Gwen, Anti-Venom, Red Hulk, Invisible Woman, Hulk Ragnarok, Wasp, Red Guardian, Overseer, Thing, Wasp

Spider-Gwen, Anti-Venom, Red Hulk, Invisible Woman, Hulk Ragnarok, Wasp, Red Guardian, Overseer, Thing, Wasp C tier: Joe Fixit, Void, Sentry, Yellowjacket, MODOK, Luke Cage, Invisible Woman

Joe Fixit, Void, Sentry, Yellowjacket, MODOK, Luke Cage, Invisible Woman D tier: Captain America (WW2), Electro, Scorpion, Hulk, Captain America (Classic), Spider-Man (Classic), Ant-Man, Rhino

MCOC tier list: Best Tech characters

Best Tech champions in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

Tech characters in the Marvel Contest of Champions are the perfect heroes to fight against the Mutants, as their Armor and Power Drain make the latter vulnerable. However, they are weak against the game's Cosmic characters.

Many of these characters are androids, with some connected to technology in a way. Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy is a champion in this category.

S tier: Guillotine 2099, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Warlock, Ghost, Nimrod, Ultron

Guillotine 2099, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Warlock, Ghost, Nimrod, Ultron A tier: Omega Sentinel, Spider-Man (Stark Enhanced), Hulkbuster, Mysterio, Nebula, Guardian, Punisher 2099

Omega Sentinel, Spider-Man (Stark Enhanced), Hulkbuster, Mysterio, Nebula, Guardian, Punisher 2099 B tier: Mysterio, Penni Parker, Darkhawk, Doctor Octopus, Iron Man Infinity War, Civil Warrior, Silver Centurion, Star-Lord, War Machine, Vision

Mysterio, Penni Parker, Darkhawk, Doctor Octopus, Iron Man Infinity War, Civil Warrior, Silver Centurion, Star-Lord, War Machine, Vision C tier: Howard the Duck, Kang, Psycho-Man, Rocket Racoon, Yondu, Vulture

Howard the Duck, Kang, Psycho-Man, Rocket Racoon, Yondu, Vulture D tier: Green Goblin, Iron Patriot, OG Iron Man, Red Skull, Classic Ultron

MCOC tier list: Best Skill characters

Best Skill characters in MCOC (Image via Kabam)

The Skill class characters of the Marvel Contest of Champions are trained fighters who deal “Bleed” damage frequently, mostly to the Science class characters. However, the regenerative abilities of the Mutant champions help them gain immunity against them.

The Skill champions of the Marvel Contest of Champions are ranked in the MCOC tier list based on their performance in the current meta:

S tier: Black Widow (Claire V), Aegon, Shang-Chi, Kingpin, Valkyrie

Black Widow (Claire V), Aegon, Shang-Chi, Kingpin, Valkyrie A tier: Nick Fury, Falcon, Mole Man

Nick Fury, Falcon, Mole Man B tier: Black Panther (Classic), Black Widow (Deadly Origin), Elsa Bloodstone, Black Cat, Hit Monkey, Blade, Kraven, Gwenpool, Thor (Ragnarok), Spider-Man (Stealth Suit), Hawkeye

Black Panther (Classic), Black Widow (Deadly Origin), Elsa Bloodstone, Black Cat, Hit Monkey, Blade, Kraven, Gwenpool, Thor (Ragnarok), Spider-Man (Stealth Suit), Hawkeye C tier: Squirrel Girl, Jabari Panther, Karnak, Ronin, Night Thrasher, Elektra, Daredevil, Taskmaster, Black Panther (Civil War), Black Widow (Classic)

Squirrel Girl, Jabari Panther, Karnak, Ronin, Night Thrasher, Elektra, Daredevil, Taskmaster, Black Panther (Civil War), Black Widow (Classic) D tier: Moon Knight, Agent Venom, Punisher, Masacre, Korg, Winter Soldier

MCOC tier list: Best Cosmic champions

Best Cosmos characters in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

Their tactical advantage over the Tech class champions with their “Status Effect” makes the Cosmic Champions among the best Marvel Contest of Champions characters.

These champions from Space or other realms are, however, powerless against the Mystic champions in MCOC, who can effectively remove the Status Effect created by them. The rankings of the best Cosmic champions in the current MCOC tier list are given below:

S tier: Corvus Glaive, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Hyperion, Galan

Corvus Glaive, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Hyperion, Galan A tier: Hulkling, Knull, Captain Marvel, Cull Obsidian, Hela, Medusa, Venom

Hulkling, Knull, Captain Marvel, Cull Obsidian, Hela, Medusa, Venom B tier: Proxima Midnight, Aarkus (Vision Energy), King Groot, Gamora, Odin, Sersi, Venom Pool, Angela, Black Bolt, Carnage, Gorr The God Butcher, Red Goblin, Terrax, Thor

Proxima Midnight, Aarkus (Vision Energy), King Groot, Gamora, Odin, Sersi, Venom Pool, Angela, Black Bolt, Carnage, Gorr The God Butcher, Red Goblin, Terrax, Thor C tier: Venom The Duck, Carnage, Silver Surfer, Ikaris, Air Walker, Annihilus, Nova, Super Skrull, The Champion, Black Bolt, Drax, Ms Marvel (Kamala Khan)

Venom The Duck, Carnage, Silver Surfer, Ikaris, Air Walker, Annihilus, Nova, Super Skrull, The Champion, Black Bolt, Drax, Ms Marvel (Kamala Khan) D tier: Ronan, Heimdall, Superior Iron Man, Thanos, Groot

These are the best champions ranked in the MCOC tier list based on their performance. Choose the strongest characters of the Marvel Contest of Champions accordingly to win more.