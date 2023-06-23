Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates Pride Month and 250 playable characters

Marvel Contest of Champions hits the massive milestone of 250 playable Champions in June 2023. With Lady Deathstrike being the latest addition, it now features the most playable characters in the fighting genre. The developer at Kabam announced the milestone via a live stream on its Official Twitch account. The live video also held a giveaway featuring 7-star Lady Deathstrike.

Lady Deathstrike debuted in the Marvel Contest of Champions through the event quest Strike Fear. She attacks Sunspot and Warlock with her band of Mutant mercenaries and ends up fighting Dani Moonstar.

Additionally, the title is also celebrating Pride Month with power and representation. There are special rewards and custom wallpaper for fans on these celebratory occasions.

Marvel Contest of Champions Celebratory Rewards, and more

Kabam introduced Lady Deathstrike, the 250th playable champion, in its latest patch update, version 40.0. To take revenge on Wolverine, she transformed herself into a cyborg. This vengeful cyborg possesses healing ability and lethal adamantium claws.

The title also debuted a 250 Champions celebratory trailer showcasing fan-favorite Marvel and X-Men characters. It highlights fan-favorite characters from X-Men and Marvel series, such as Spider-Ham, Captain America, and more.

Kabam collaborated with Jan Bazaluda, a Marvel comic artist, to create a custom wallpaper for fans. This fighting game features fan-favorite LGBTQ+ characters – America Chavez, Valkyrie, Deadpool, and more.

The developer unveiled it on the game’s Official Twitter post on June 11, 2023. Furthermore, a celebration video titled Built With Pride is up on the title’s Official YouTube account.

As mentioned, players logging in to the game will receive 4-star Champions Hulking & Wiccan. All existing and new gamers who download the title are eligible for the reward. Hulking, also known as Theodore “Teddy” Altman, is a mutant possessing superstrength and shape-shifting abilities in this.

He knew he was a hybrid of Skrull and Kree alien races when Super-Skrull hunted and revealed the secret. Additionally, as a member of the Skrull Royal Family, he claimed the throne and mythical star sword - Excelsior.

After discovering his powers, the reincarnated son of Scarlet Witch, Wiccan, was recruited into the New Avengers. Originally known as William “Billy” Kaplan, he was created through Chaos Magic, which was later dispelled. Both these champions made their Marvel Contest of Champions debut in June 2022.

