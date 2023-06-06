Marvel Contest of Champions set to introduce Dani Moonstar and Lady Deathstrike - Release dates, full details, and more

Marvel Contest of Champions is introducing two characters in its 40.0 update version. Along with new characters, players can enjoy a new event quest, fight with new champions, and complete side-quest to earn rewards. The update also includes bug fixes and character improvements, among other things. Developers released a new Champion Reveal trailer titled - Strike Fire, introducing new characters to the fans.

The trailer showcases Lady Deathstroke and Dani Moonstar fighting each other with their superpowers. They are debuting through the new Marvel Contest of Champions event quest called Strike Fear.

Developers have also released characters' individual videos presenting deep dive into them and their special moves. That said, this article provides information about new characters along with the details of updates.

Dani Moonstar and Lady Deathstrike are debuting in the Marvel Contest of Champions

Lady Deathstrike and Dani Moonstar in Marvel Contest of Champions. (Image via Kabam)

The latest 40.0 update features the New Mutant, Dani Moonstar, and the Vengeful Lady Deathstrike. They encounter each other in the event quest, Strike Fear. While Dani Moonstar will enter The Battlerealm on June 15, Lady Deathstrike arrives five days on June 20.

Along with the 250 Marvel Contest of Champions characters, players can also select other legendary X-Men characters. They can choose from iconic mutants, including Wolverine, Iceman, Kitty Pride, Havok, and more. Additionally, the game is celebrating Pride Month in collaboration with well-known comic artists, showcasing their exclusive artworks.

Marvel Contest of Champions latest 40.0 update full details

Along with the new characters, the 40.0 update version of Marvel Contest of Champions features a side quest involving Spider-Man, Miles Morales. Here are the full details of events and other updates in the 40.0 version of this popular superhero game.

Strike Fear Event Quest

Sunspot and Warlock are on a diplomatic mission for Krakoa. A group of mutant mercenaries led by Lady Deathstrike attacks them, crash-landing on the Battlefield. They encounter a new ally – Dani Moonstar, who joins the fight with Sunspot and Warlock against Lady Deathstrike.

While fighting, the trio discovers a mysterious escape pod with the World Seed. The powerful Asgardian artifact decides the fate of the entire Battlerealm. Now, the trio must secure the Seed from Lady Deathstrike and escape safely to the Krakoa.

Attack of The Spider-Bots quest

This side quest revolves around Miles Morales's Spider-Man variant and mechanical Spider-Bots. The opening of the Inter-Dimensional portal enables these bots to travel in the Battlrealm. There are thousands of them since they got stuck in a self-replicating mode.

Miles Morales has already disabled the feature, confining them to one sector of the Battlerealm. However, they might unleash and wreak havoc in the Battlerealm soon. Players can play this by entering the Metal Infestation Side-Quest. Then, they can collect these bots to exchange later for rewards in Spider-Exchange Store.

Dani Moonstar and Lady Deathstrike character Enters the Battlerealm

Dani Moonstar is the New Mutant with power based on illusion in this free-to-play mobile game. She is a significant member and occasionally leads the New Mutants. After mastering her ability, she uses her power to fight for the Mutantkind with the X-Men.

Yuriko transformed herself into a cyborg to take revenge on Wolverine for stealing her father's legacy. She uses deadly adamantium claws to attack while possessing healing abilities. After becoming a cyborg, she adopted the title Lady Deathstrike.

Celebrating Pride

Marvel Contest of Champions will showcase LGBTQIA+ Champions to celebrate Pride Month. The game adds new 4-Star champions to the players' roster every week, along with their backstories.

With all these new events and quests, Kabam has also updated two champions, Attuma and Shuri. There are also some bug fixes and improvements by developers to balance the gameplay.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy characters, Adam Warlock and Moondragon were introduced in the 39.0 update version of the Marvel Contest of Champions.

