Marvel hints at a romantic twist between Loki and Scarlet Witch

Marvel Comics recently dropped a tantalizing hint about a brewing romance between Loki and Scarlet Witch, visible in a recently unveiled comic cover. The comic book realm has never been averse to pushing boundaries, with DC and Marvel escalating their game with daring storylines throughout 2023.

Earlier this year, DC created a sensation when it unveiled a plot twist of epic proportions: Joker, Batman's iconic adversary, was expecting a child. The reveal sent ripples through the online comic fan community, sparking a plethora of discussions.

Meanwhile, the comic book company stirred the pot by bidding farewell to a beloved character, Inhuman Kamala Kahn, better known as Ms. Marvel, in a move that ignited fervent discussions among comic aficionados.

The unforeseen union of Marvel's God and Witch

The publisher has revealed what appears to be a brewing romance between Loki and Scarlet Witch in their universe. A cover illustration by Russell Dauterman for Scarlet Witch #8 portrays the pair on the brink of a kiss, with the phrase "MISCHIEF AND CHAOS COLLIDE!" emblazoned over the scene.

Details regarding the anticipated link between the two characters remain vague. Nevertheless, the publishing company piqued the interest of fans with a tweet stating:

"God vs. Witch! This September, Wanda and Loki succumb to the bewitching allure of each other's charisma as their paths intertwine in 'Scarlet Witch' #8."

Interestingly, this development follows the recent introduction of Kat Dennings' portrayal of Dr. Darcy Lewis in a Scarlet Witch comic run, a character previously seen in WandaVision and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Are Loki and Wanda on the cusp of a romantic interlude?

Based on current hints, it's plausible that Wanda Maximoff and Loki are about to become the most talked-about duo in autumn 2023. While both characters have had their share of romantic escapades in previous comic iterations (with Vision being a notable interest for Wanda), their stories have never entirely intertwined like this before.

Fans should brace themselves for a wave of unexpected scenarios if these two indeed become a pair. The blend of Loki's mischievous cunning and Scarlet Witch's proclivity for disorder, combined with her potentially universe-altering magical prowess, could lead to a volatile situation like no other in the Marvel Comics universe.

Fans can only speculate whether romance is truly on the horizon for the pair. Marvel's description of the upcoming storyline as God vs. Witch! instead of God & Witch hints at a potential confrontation rather than a union.

However, the unfolding narrative could feature a flirtatious power struggle, with Wanda attempting to outwit the God of Mischief while simultaneously attempting to win him over.

Scarlet Witch #8, promising to reveal more about this intriguing twist, is scheduled to hit comic book stores on September 8, 2023.

