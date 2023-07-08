Marvel Contest of Champions update introduces new characters Silk and Kindred - release date, details, and more

Marvel Contest of Champions' latest update, version 40.1, introduces two new characters growing its massive roster of 250 Champions. A web-slinging Superhero, Slik, and a formidable enemy, Kindred, are the latest addition to the title. Kabam uploaded a video introducing the latest characters on the game's official YouTube channel.

It showcases the two fighting each other with their best moves. In addition, version 40.1 features two new quests, features, and Relics. Furthermore, Kabam buffed Mantis's damage in her Balance update. Lastly, it includes some major bug fixes and improvements. This article explores all details about the latest update of this mobile fighting title.

Full details of Marvel Contest of Champions 40.1 update

Marvel Contest of Champions will introduce Silk on July 20, and Kindred will enter The Battlerealm on August 3, 2023. The former is a Science class champion, and the latter is of Mystic class. Along with the new Champions, the update features Ties that Bind and Hades Rift quests involving the newly added Champions.

Furthermore, Spiderman 2099, Ghost Rider, and Mister SInister are the new relics players can use to upgrade their Champions. Below is the complete detail of all these fresh contents, including two new features - Persistent Placement Phase for Alliance War and Combo Tracking.

Kindred and Silk debuts in The Contest

Like other web-slingers, Cindy Moon also got spidey power from a radioactive spider. It bit her when she was attending a science demonstration. As her abilities grew stronger and out of control, she was locked in a bunker for ten years alone. After achieving freedom from the bunker, she rebuilds her life as the Superhero, Silk.

Kindred's background is closely connected with Peter Parker, the friendly neighborhood Spiderman. Kindred, originally a twin, was born from the DNA mix of Harry Osborn and Gwen Stacy. They were Gabriel and Stacy Osborn, raised by an artificial intelligence made by Norman and Harry to torment Peter for revenge.

Due to instability in their genes, they aged rapidly and could not live longer. However, Mephisto helped them return from death and gave them demonic powers, which granted them immortality, pestilence control, and dream manipulation power. As Kindred, they continue their destiny of avenging Peter for Harry.

New Quests: Ties that Bind and Hades Rift

Ties that Bind quest debuts Silk and Kindred — the web-slinger Silk attempts to stop the civil war between her wall-crawling allies in Marvel Contest of Champions. Two Peter Parkers from alternate realities are aiding her in this endeavor. However, Kindred stands in their way and tries to stop them. Players can learn about the battles' aftermath after playing this Marvel Contest of Champions quest.

Hades Rift involves Kindred's resurrector Mephisto, who unleashed clones of Kindred. His evil plan is to bring out Heroes and claim their souls. However, Doctor Strange helps Silk in an attempt to track down Mephisto by creating portals to a pocket dimension, Hell.

It is where the terrifying Marvel villain Mephisto resides, and players enter into them, defeating Dimensional entities and acquiring Chaotic Dimensional Energy. It powers up these portals, eventually granting entry to Hell. These portals lead to random places with dangerous infernal beings. Upon defeating them, players can loot goods Mephisto stole as a reward in the Marvel Contest of Champions.

New Battlecast Relics

Three new Marvel Contest of Champions relics - Spiderman 2099, Ghost Rider, and Mister Sinister can now power up Science, Mystic, and Mutant class Champions. Additionally, it provides new utility for selected characters. Here are the details of new relics in this Superhero game:

Spiderman 2099: Against Mystic class, this battle-cast relic works like a charm, weakening them by inflicting Wither. Additionally, it can replace the Dexterity Mastery's Precision Buff.

Against Mystic class, this battle-cast relic works like a charm, weakening them by inflicting Wither. Additionally, it can replace the Dexterity Mastery's Precision Buff. Ghost Rider: Using this relic on Champions enhances their Degeneration damage, while some receive Stagger.

Using this relic on Champions enhances their Degeneration damage, while some receive Stagger. Mister Sinister: This relic resulted from Mister Sinister's scientific curiosity. It grants specialized benefits to the Mutant class but imposes Bleed Debuffs on his fellow Mutants.

The latest Marvel Contest of Champions' update version 40.1 also adds a new feature in Alliance War mode, Persistent Placement Phase. It enables saving players' defensive Champions placements in Alliance War.

Another optional feature, Combo Tracking, helps players learn to build combos in this mobile fighting title. Users can view the Combo Tracker below HUD during a battle. This feature educates players about the varying effects of attacks according to different Champions.

