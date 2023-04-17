5 best fighting games to play on mobile phones

The fighting games' genre needs no introduction. Time and again everybody has enjoyed playing such kind of fast-paced games in their leisure time. Few genres can match the level of excitement that fighting games tend to provide. They are addictive, and can keep you engaged and excited for a long time. On top of that, the rules to win in fighting games are generally pretty simple.

Couple that with the exponential growth of gaming on mobile platforms, the sheer number of titles available in the market can often leave you spoilt for choices. So to cut the long story short, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best fighting games that you can try out on your smartphones for free in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and choices.

5 best fighting games for IOS and Android that are absolutely free in 2023

1) Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla is a frantic and fast-paced online fighting game, where you will be pitted against seven online players in an arena to see who the last man standing is, in true Viking style. First released over on PC and PlayStation 4 in 2017, Brawlhalla is the best online fighting game for mobile devices right now, and it also supports cross-platform play. So, playing Brawlhalla with friends on different consoles won’t be a hassle at all.

At the moment, the title has 20 different modes to test out your fighting spirit, and offers up to 50 characters with unique skills and combos to choose from. The developers regularly collaborate with major gaming franchises and movies to introduce interesting crossover characters and events. These make Brawlhalla one of the most popular fighting games that can be played on mobile devices.

2) Streets of Rage 2 Classic

Relive the glory days of SEGA's Streets of Rage 2 on your mobile device

The mobile port of SEGA’s popular 2D platform brawler of the 90s remains one of the finest brawlers that can also be tried on mobile devices. Streets of Rage 2 is a faithful recreation of the classic SEGA Genesis game, with updated graphics and enhanced sound effects. The title features four playable characters, each with their own unique fighting style and special moves.

Players get to battle through eight stages filled with waves of enemies, bosses, and hazards. The game also features local multiplayer support, allowing players to team up with friends and take on opponents together.

Overall, the Streets of Rage 2 Classic is a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the original game and a great option for those who are new to the series. It's a must-try for anyone looking for a fun and challenging brawler on their mobile devices.

3) Skullgirls

Skullgirls is the ideal fighting RPG game to start with on your mobile devices if you are new to the fighting genre. You’ll get to learn everything from blocking your opponents to strategically pulling out devastating combos. With enough practice, you can build your dream team and take down the evil Skullgirls, who are trying to destroy the streets of New Meridian.

In addition to having a pleasant and easy-to-use combat system, the title presents some RPG elements as well. Moreover, the unique 2D art style and character designs make Skullgirls stand out among all the other fighting games available on mobile devices.

4) Grimvalor

Grimvalor is a wonderful 3D platformer that combines elements of metroidvania and hack-and-slash fighting mechanics. It offers satisfying combat mechanics that are completely skill-based. You’ll have to make tactical decisions regarding the timing of your move to come on top of your opponents. Although the narrative is not gripping or compelling, it is decent enough to keep you moving deep into the storyline.

Grimvalor lets you play through the introduction part of the storyline for free, and only then asks you to continue by paying a nominal fee of $6.99. This is fair as it lets players get a taste of the game, and only after that does it ask them for a fee if they wish to continue.

5) Injustice 2

Injustice 2 is a popular fighting game developed by NetherRealm Studios, the creator behind the Mortal Combat series. It offers an impressive roster of DC superheroes and supervillains to choose from, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and many others. The plot is engaging and revolves around the battle between Justice League and the Society led by Gorilla Grodd.

Injustice 2 offers smooth and intuitive controls, making it easy for players to perform special moves and combos. The game also features a loot system that allows players to customize their characters with various gears and equipment. The multiplayer mode allows them to compete with other users online and climb up the leaderboard. All in all, Injustice 2 is a must-try title for fans of DC comics and fighting games.

