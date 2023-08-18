Goddess of Victory Nikke x NieR Automata collab confirmed: Trailer launch event release date and more

Square Enix is probably trying to bring 2B from NieR Automata to every existing gacha title, and the Goddess of Victory Nikke x NieR Automata collaboration is the next stop for the quest. The latest collaboration event between Square Enix and the Shift Up Corporation games has been confirmed through a tweet on Nikke's official Twitter page on August 18, 2023.

Shift Up Corporation teased the chances of this collaboration event back in April, indicating that the work was already in progress. Well, as per the recent tweet, the crossover will finally go live on September 1, 2023.

Goddess of Victory Nikke x NieR Automata collaboration event: Release date, playable characters, and more

Expand Tweet

While much of the information is still under wraps, the release date for the collaboration event, scheduled for September 1, 2023, has already been confirmed. As per the information so far, this event will have only three playable characters.

These are 2B, Pascal, and A2 (you can check their ranking in the current meta from here). Even though there were rumors about 9S being a playable character due to his popularity in the collaboration, it appears that he will not be part of the event this time around.

The “First Reveal” trailer has also been announced, bringing some impressive animation. Depending on the trailer, one can assume there will be dedicated storylines and in-game events.

The trailer shows impressive animation of 2B fighting Rapi, along with a brief cameo of 9S, which rolled out the idea that he may not be available as a playable character in this collaboration.

Goddess of Victory Nikke x NieR Automata retweet campaign

Expand Tweet

The game is also holding a retweet campaign to celebrate this Goddess of Victory Nikke x NieR Automata collaboration announcement. All you need to do is follow the official Twitter page of the game and retweet the “Collaboration Commemoration Event” post mentioned above.

By doing so, you have a chance to win some merchandise like an Automata FORM-ISM figure of 2B, three 3A clear posters, keychains, and more.

For those unfamiliar with either of the titles of this Goddess of Victory Nikke x NieR Automata collaboration, these are RPG titles currently available for PC, iOS, and Android.

Goddess of Victory Nikke is a free-to-play title with occasional microtransactions required. It has grown popular within a few months of its official worldwide release in November 2022, while Automata is a spin-off of the NieR (2010) game launched in 2017.