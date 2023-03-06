NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 7 release date, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, surprisingly, was all about establishing Lily’s character by exploring her past, which involved the first YoRHa Androids and Resistance coalition in the 8th Machine War.

Fans of the anime series were surprised by how eerily similar No. 2 was to 2B. Eventually, the latter explained that all No. 2 types have similar synthetic bodies.

NieR: Automata fanatics new to the anime appreciated the original plot and were even taken aback by the featured characters in the previous episode, including Anemone. The final moments of the episode suddenly sprung an uproar by showing No. 2 still alive, fighting the Machines alone.

Disclaimer: This article contains major NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime series spoilers.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 7 to release on March 12, 2023

Episode 7 of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will be released on Sunday, March 12, 2023, on respective Japanese syndications, including TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, at 12 am JST. Crunchyroll is streaming NieR: Automata Ver1.1a exclusively on its platform for free.

As the free version of Crunchyroll comes with many ads, viewers can subscribe to its paid plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo) for an uninterrupted experience.

Both paid plans come with a 14-day free trial. Ani-One Asia is streaming NieR: Automata Ver1.1a in most parts of Asia. The release date and time for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 7 in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, March 11, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, March 11, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, March 11, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, March 11, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, March 11, 8.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, March 11, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, March 12, 1.30 am

Philippines time: Saturday, March 11, 11 pm

What to expect from NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 7

LegionzGaming @LegionzGaming THE NIER AUTOMATA ANIME IS SO GOOD DUDE! We're seeing things that we never saw in the game! Episode 5 & 6 were incredible episodes. I want an entire anime or game based on the back story of A2 and the Resistance so bad now!



I think I'm gonna do a replay of the game again soon. THE NIER AUTOMATA ANIME IS SO GOOD DUDE! We're seeing things that we never saw in the game! Episode 5 & 6 were incredible episodes. I want an entire anime or game based on the back story of A2 and the Resistance so bad now! I think I'm gonna do a replay of the game again soon. https://t.co/EMHEztOpoJ

Episode 7 of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will continue 2B, 9S, and Lily’s short excursion where they have yet to set up the Machine Early Detection Network. The episode will also possibly see an encounter between No. 2 and Lily.

However, since the Council of Humanity abandoned the former after the 8th Machine War and her entire squad, she will be classified as a rogue android.

In the original video game, 2B gets killed by A2 in the ending scene. Since the anime follows an alternate plot, it is quite a puzzle to predict how things will go between the Androids.

Adam and Eve, on the other hand, continue to gain intelligence and might get out of their hideout soon after learning everything they need about humans and the world.

A brief recap of the NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 6

After the Hostile Machine Lifeform Detection system shut down out of the blue, 9S headed out to repair it. Meanwhile, Lily revealed one of her memories of meeting the first YoRHa Androids led by No. 2, who looked eerily similar to 2B.

Since the Resistance had never seen a YoRHa android, they were suspicious of them, but due to 2B and captain Rose’s persuasion, both the groups agreed to form a coalition.

While on their way to Mt. Ka’ala, where the Machine servers are located, Lily contracted the Logic Virus (a type of infection among Androids that hijacks their systems and overwrites their data) and went berserk. Rose decided to gun her down to save the mission from being sabotaged because the infection had no cure among the Resistance.

Jβ @jb_xeno I love this Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a anime. Much of the games lore is being covered and visualized for a better perspective over some of the rather obscure story elements including A2's past. I still wonder why Lily was the survivor of the Pearl Harbor descent and not Anenome🤔 I love this Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a anime. Much of the games lore is being covered and visualized for a better perspective over some of the rather obscure story elements including A2's past. I still wonder why Lily was the survivor of the Pearl Harbor descent and not Anenome🤔 https://t.co/rtxrW98TTm

However, 2B, with the help of her confederates, saved Lily with a unique hacking technique to cure the infection. On the battlegrounds, the Commander withdrew from providing support to YoRHa Androids. The servers were destroyed with the combined effort of the first YoRHa Androids and the Resistance.

Lily was the only remaining survivor, who later became the head of the Resistance as Rose wished. However, the Council of Humanity embittered her by refusing to send help that day. Somewhere in ruins, No. 2 was seen alive, taking on the Machine Lifeforms alone and turning her surroundings into a massive machine graveyard.

Poll : 0 votes