NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 6 release date, what to expect, and more

With the debut of Pascal on the previous episode of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, fans of the original video game by Square Enix are immensely excited for the next episode set to be released on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Pascal is introduced as an intellectual pacifist who despises violence and seeks to re-instigate peace with humans by banding together like-minded Machines that have developed intelligence.

Although it’s not easy for 9S to reconcile with the thought of Machines and humans living together in complete harmony, he can’t disrupt the terms between Pascal’s village and the Resistance camp. As Adam and Eve consume knowledge that humanity has left behind, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a fans are growing curious to learn about their intentions.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime series.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 6 to release on March 5, 2023

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 6 will air on Sunday, March 5, 2023, on TOKYO MX and other Japanese syndications, such as Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11, at 12 am JST. Crunchyroll, one of the most popular anime streaming platforms, has included NieR: Automata Ver1.1a in its massive library.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime for free. However, as the free version has many ads, viewers can subscribe to its paid plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo) for an uninterrupted experience. Both paid plans come with a 14-day free trial. Ani-One Asia is streaming the anime in most parts of Asia.

The release date and time for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 5 in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, March 4, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, March 4, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, March 4, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, March 4, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, March 4, 8.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, March 4, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, March 5, 1.30 am

Philippines time: Saturday, March 4, 11 pm

What to expect from NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 6?

Despite the creator's claim that the series follows an anime-original plot, it has been observed that the storyline is similar to the Square Enix video game. The YoRHa soldiers see Machines as their eternal enemies, so 2B and 9S convincing the Commander about Pascal and his pacifistic village wouldn’t be a cakewalk.

The encounter between the androids and the special lifeforms will not happen in the upcoming episode, as both Adam and Eve are taking their time to evolve and understand the world. The upcoming installment, however, will be an action-packed one as 2B and 9S will run into another Goliath class machine that will be hard to subdue.

A brief recap of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 5

Somewhere in ruins, Adam and Eve continue to gain intelligence. Adam self-appointed himself as the elder brother and asked the latter to eat apples, presuming it would help increase his intellect. Instead of transferring the data, which was a hassle-free option, Adam wanted to read the book like a human to for it to enter his heart. The former also convinced Eve to address him as “big brother.”

After getting assigned to run an errand duty by Lily, 9S and 2B went to the Machine Lifeforms Village, where they met Pascal, the village leader. Both YoRHa androids were surprised by the village running so smoothly. While exploring an underground cave, they ran into Emil head stuck in a tree. After hacking Emil head, 9S learned that it was one of the many robots that humans created to fight the Machines.

Joining them, Pascal revealed that Emil head was worshiped by their community and explained how it turned him into a pacifist. As 9S was scuffling with the notion of Machines and humans coexisting, 2B calmed him down. Later, they both witnessed a slight altercation between the small bipeds fighting like children over a toy.

