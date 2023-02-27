NieR: Automata Ver1.1a - Who are Adam and Eve? Explained

The two new antagonist additions in NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, Adam and Eve, have become an overnight sensation with the release of the latest episode. In Yoko Taro’s original video game, the two characters play pivotal roles, as they are considered a special lifeform that greatly threatens humanity.

Adam and Eve made their grand debut in episode 3, after which the series went on a brief hiatus due to COVID-19 affecting the production schedule. The skirmish between YoRHa Androids and Special Lifeforms was expected to be picked up from the fourth episode. However, the four members chose to flee due to the dilapidated building that was about to collapse.

In episode five, Adam and Eve made their appearance once again, surprising fans with their uniqueness and curiosity for knowledge. Although fans of the original video game are aware of these characters, anime enthusiasts have to learn a lot about them.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime series.

Adam and Eve have NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime fans curious about their identity

As seen in the third episode of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, Adam and Eve were brought into existence after a swarm of Biped machines banded together to form an ominous cocoon. The large interconnected biped-sphere surprisingly mimicked the primordial soup theory of Alexander Oparin and later gave birth to Adam and Eve, two of the greatest creations in the history of machines.

After their debut, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a fans who were unaware of the original video game were blown away by their androgyny. The characters have feminine facial features with a masculine male body.

Besides being modeled in the image of human s*x characteristics, Adam and Eve also possess the essence of humanity. They crave to learn everything humans have left behind.

Their creation certainly has religious and esoteric religious symbolism. Thus, it can be surmised why Yoko Taro named the characters after the first man and woman mentioned in the mythology of Abrahamic religions. After Adam’s birth in NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime, Eve emerged from his mortally wounded body, inspired by the myth in the Book of Genesis.

Although Adam and Eve of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a have been constantly linked to the myth, they are not the progenitors of anything. Instead, they pose a great threat to humanity as they are special lifeforms with high intelligence.

Despite their identical appearance and other features, both Adam and Eve are polar opposites to each other. The former acts more masochistic, playing the big brother role, whereas the latter is more of a menace who doesn't like to think or act rationally.

Adam is immensely fascinated by humans and wants to learn more about them. However, Eve is more childish as he doesn’t like paying attention to deep and meaningful things and enjoys physical activities. Unlike his big brother, Eve has no interest in humanity.

In Yoko Taro’s original video game, it has been stated that despite being young, Eve is more powerful than Adam in terms of both strength and speed.

Both Adam and Eve are protective of each other, as they are the only family they have. Despite their indifference, they respect each other. As the series is claimed to follow the original plot, how Adam and Eve will evolve in the anime universe is still being determined.

More about the characters will be revealed in time.

