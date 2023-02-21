NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 5 release date and time, what to expect, and more

After a brief hiatus caused by COVID-19, affecting the production schedule, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a finally returned with the fourth episode, titled A mountain too [H]igh. The episode continued 9S and 2 B's mission of looking for the missing YoRHa androids. With A-1 Pictures' bewitching animation, fans of the series still have difficulty getting over the previous episode.

2B and 9S' recent encounter with the special lifeform has taken the internet by storm. The most confounding issue for YoRHa androids is machine lifeforms developing intelligence, which could become another great threat to humanity.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 5 to release on February 26, 2023

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 5 will air on Sunday, February 26, 2023, on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, and other Japanese syndications at 12 am JST. After licensing NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, Crunchyroll has become the only platform to stream the latest episodes of the series for free.

As Crunchyroll’s free version comes with many ads, viewers can subscribe to its paid plans like Fan and Mega Fan for an uninterrupted experience. For new subscribers, both plans come with a 14-day free trial.

Ani-One Asia is streaming NieR: Automata Ver1.1a in most parts of Asia, including Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and more. The release date and time for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 5 in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, February 25, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, 8.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, February 25, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, February 26, 1.30 am

Philippines time: Saturday, February 25, 11 pm

What to expect from NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 5

Since NieR: Automata Ver1.1a was announced as an original anime series, predicting the upcoming events would be a gamble. However, the previous episode's ending has pretty much summed up what's coming next. With the recent revelations, 2B and 9S will detail the Resistance about encountering an underworld utopia created by machine lifeforms who have somehow developed consciousness.

Moreover, the YoRHa androids still have unfinished business left with Adam and Eve, the two special lifeforms they ran into while scouting the androids' graveyard. 2B and 9S will alert the Resistance members to be prepared, as the machine lifeforms' haven is just a few miles away.

A brief recap of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 4

Geth @PurpleGeth Kengo Matsumoto designed the action on the fourth episode of Nier Automata. Importantly, he stuck around to process his board. This allows for heightened ambition that, in this case, manifested in sweeping CG background animation and a constantly involved camera. Kengo Matsumoto designed the action on the fourth episode of Nier Automata. Importantly, he stuck around to process his board. This allows for heightened ambition that, in this case, manifested in sweeping CG background animation and a constantly involved camera. https://t.co/ie7Bf7n9Al

Machines that have developed intelligence banded together and started mimicking the usual human behavior. Elsewhere, 2B and 9S surprised Jackass and Lily by revealing their recent encounters with special humanoid lifeforms. After learning about machines developing intelligence and becoming non-hostile, Jackass mulled over the idea of coexisting.

Recalling humanity's sacrifices to win the war against the machine lifeforms, 9S flatly declined the idea. Obeying Commander's orders, 2B and 9S, headed off to look for the Black Box of one of the YoRHa androids, still emitting a signal. Following the trail they left behind, they discovered an amusement park built by machine lifeforms.

TJVJacob @JacobTjv



#NieR #nierautomataver11a This is how I felt watching the beginning of the new NieR Automata episode. This is how I felt watching the beginning of the new NieR Automata episode.#NieR #nierautomataver11a https://t.co/oV6bTF0b6H

Later, 2B and 9S encountered the Mad Songstress at a ramshackle opera theater, who started attacking them and even created an energy barrier to cage the YoRHa soldiers. 9S tried to hack Songstress but got lost in its memories, which gave him a glance at how she fell in love with another machine and how her obsession with making being more beautiful grew over time.

Despite being a Type-B YoRHa android, 2B successfully hacked Songstress and pulled 9S out of her memory. Later, 2B successfully exposed Songstress' core and obliterated it with Pod's energy blast. 2B and 9S encountered two new non-hostile machines who pretended to be mother and son. Asserting 2B how she shouldn't hesitate, 9S eliminated them cold-heartedly.

Poll : 0 votes