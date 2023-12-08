Bluepoch launched the Reverse 1999 version 1.2 update, "A Nightmare At Green Lake," on December 7, 2023. This latest update introduces new banners, story events, side events, Psychube, and more. It debuts four new Arcanists: Tooth Fairy, Jessica, Horrorpedia, and Blonney. The tier list has changed with the introduction of new content and characters.

Some existing Arcanists have become less robust, and others have climbed up the ranks. This article ranks all Reverse 1999 Arcanists, including the new ones, in a tier list according to their utility in the current meta. It helps beginners and veterans create a robust team and complete the version 1.2 update’s content smoothly.

Eternity and Tooth Fairy tops the Reverse 1999 version 1.2 tier list (December 2023)

Reverse 1999 categorizes Aracnists into six Afflatus: Star, Beast, Mineral, Plant, Intelligence, and Spirit. Each Aracnist possesses two basic incantation skills and one Ultimate.

They also have unique play styles distinguished by their roles: Damage Dealer, Support, and Healer. You can upgrade their in-game level, unlock their passive, and equip them with Psychubes and Resonance to make them more robust.

With that in mind, this article divides Reverse 1999 Arcanist into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like tier lists of previous versions, the SS tier offers the most robust performers in the current meta, and the C lists the weakest.

SS-tier

Eternity at Insight level two. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 Arcanists in the SS tier are the most robust ones. Their incantation skills can obliterate enemies in any stage and game mode, from Limbo, Artificial Somnambulism, and farming stages to main story chapters. Max out their upgrades; you can breeze through any stages and content.

Here is the list of all SS-tier characters:

Eternity

Tooth Fairy

Jessica

Lilya

An-an Lee

Bkornblume

Pickles

Voyager

Regulus

Medicine Pocket

Sotheby

S-tier

A Knight is one of the best DPS units in this mobile gacha title. (Image via Bluepoch)

The S-tier Arcanists are less robust than SS but can overpower every other in the Reverse 1999’s current meta. They help you breeze through early and mid-game chapters and might face some challenges in end-game content. These are the best Arcanists to invest your resources in and upgrade them whenever possible, making them one of the most formidable characters in the current meta.

Listed below are all S-tier Arcanists:

A Knight

Centurion

Charlie

Druvis III

Melania

Sonetto

X

Balloon Party

Dikke

A-tier

Blonney debuted in the version 1.2 update, A Nightmare at Green Lake. (Image via Bluepoch)

The Arcanists in the A-tier might only be dependable on some stages but perform better in niche situations. You can use them in side events, farming stages, and other game modes. However, upgrade them at every opportunity and yield winning results from battles.

Below is the list of A-tier units:

Blonney

Eagle

Leliani

Pavia

Rabies

Satsuki

Sweetheart

Baby Blue

Diggers

Horrorpedia

Necrologist

Twins Sleep

Click

La Source

Ms. NewBabel

Tennant

B-tier

APPLe in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

The Arcanists who showcase average battle performance are listed in the B-tier. They are best suited for early and mid-game content after proper upgrades. It's best to go for Arcanists that rank at SS, S, and A tiers to battle in end-game content.

Here are all B-tier Arcanists:

Matilda

Bette

Darley Clatter

Door

Erick

Nick Bottom

3NMA

APPLe

Cristallo

Oliver Fog

The Fool

C-tier

aliEn T in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

The worst performers in the current meta, version 1.2, are in the C-tier. It’s best to leave them untouched because they do not contribute to your team’s win. Instead, it's a possibility that you lose almost all battles fought with only them in the squad.

Here are all C-tier Arcanists in this mobile gacha title:

Mondlicht

aliEn T

Ms. Moissan

Poltergeist

Bunny Bunny

Mesmer Jr.

Ms. Radio

Sputnik

TTT

John Titor

Onion

That concludes our Reverse 1999 version 1.2 tier list. Interested Timekeepers can check out our best Psychubes guide here.