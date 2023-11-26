Reverse 1999 - 5 best Beast Afflatus Arcanists

Reverse 1999 offers over 30 characters possessing one of these Afflatus or elemental types: Beast, Mineral, Plant, Star, Intelligence, and Spirit. These types have pros and cons against each other except for Intelligence and Spirit, which only interact with each other. All stages in this RPG recommend which Afflatus-type characters to use.

Additionally, one must use characters with a particular Afflatus in farming stages. For example, Beast Afflatus Arcanists are weak against Mineral types and inflict additional damage to Plant-type enemies. Currently, there are 11 Beast-type Arcanists.

This article lists some of the best Beast Afflatus characters to build in Reverse 1999.

Melania, Centurion, and other Beast Afflatus Arcanists to use in Reverse 1999

1) Centurion

Centurion in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Centurion is one of the best Beast Afflatus characters one can include in their Reverse 1999 squad. She can comfortably handle waves of enemies or knock down a single target in no time with her incantations. Her Ultimate skill, Reality Show Premier, inflicts a Weakness status effect that reduces enemies’ damage bonus.

Centurion is also a generous AP and can generate up to two Moxie with her Outdoor Superstar incantation. She deals up to 450% Reality damage with Victorious General, with an additional amount depending on her Moxie. At Insight III, she can recover HP whenever she loses Moxie.

Equipping her with Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, or Thunderous Applause Psychubes will make her shine even more.

2) Melania

Melania in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Melania is a 6-star DPS Arcanist who debuted in version 1.1 and specializes in burst damage. She deals 650% Mental damage with her Ultimate and triggers the Thief Master status effect. When the effect is activated, her Silent Takedown incantation allows her to steal Moxie from enemies.

With Clockwork Rats, she can generate one Moxie and enjoy up to a 30% Leech Rate. Her passive, Top Student, grants her Fixed Plan that increases her Ultimate prowess by 12% at Insight III, and no enemy can dispel it.

Upgrading Melania to make the most of her kit is always ideal. She can be a prized teammate for end-game content like Limbo, UTTU, or defeating robust bosses.

3) Pavia

Pavia in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Pavia is a 4-star DPS Reverse 1999 Arcanist who can self-heal with his Ultimate Nosier Than Me for three rounds. His Dirty Things incantation deals additional Mental damage when Pavia’s HP exceeds 50%. On the other hand, Poor Sod deals additional damage when his HP is below 50%.

Collecting his dupes and upgrading his Portray to level 5 increases his Ultimate’s strength from 400% to 600%. Due to his low rarity, one can quickly get his dupes while summoning. His Inheritance, A Great Thing, increases his damage-dealing ability, critical rate, and resistance and reduces damage taken. This effect triggers only when his allies die.

Equipping Pavia with Luxurious Leisure, His Bounden Duty, Hopscotch, and Brave New World makes him more robust.

4) Medicine Pocket

Medicine Pocket in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Medicine Pocket is the Arcanist for keeping the team safe and prolonging survivability. They can heal all allies simultaneously with their Alchemy Wave incantation. Moreover, the allies gain one stack of the Sturdiness status effect that reduces the damage taken.

Players can spam their other incantation skill, Inherent Habit, and inflict debuff upon enemies, increasing damage taken by 20% of a single target. This 6-star Beast can also deal up to 450% damage with Inherent Habit.

Medicine Pocket’s Ultimate only deals 450% damage; however, they can inflict Daze on a single target, refraining enemies from acting. It also adds one Moxie to them.

Their Inheritance, Bell of the Forest, increases their healing skill, making them one of the best healers in the game. Bell of the Forest at Insight I heals all allies while Medicine Pocket deals damage with her Ultimate.

5) Dikke

Dikke in Reverse 1999 (image via Bluepoch)

Dikke is another healer with a 5-star rarity and Beast Afflatus in Reverse 1999. She mass heals allies with Justice incantation, and healing is boosted when her HP is below 50%.

Her Ultimate, Maverick Judge, disables all Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control statuses on her and grants Immunity for one round. Players can dish out 400% Mental damage along with Genesis damage equal to 100% of her attack.

Besides healing, she can deal substantial damage, and building her focus on attack is recommended. It is because her healing amount depends upon her attacking prowess.

Equipping Dikke with Luxurious Leisure, His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, or Laughter and Laughter Psychubes makes her more robust.