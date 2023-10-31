Reverse 1999 Centurion build guide

Centurion is a six-starred Beast Afflatus character under the banner of the role-playing game Reverse 1999. She is one of the most picked characters in the title due to her re-rolling capabilities, having massive burst damage or DPS (Damage Per) against a single or multiple enemies. She is a beginner-friendly character, utilized as a DPS dealer for the team. Her crowd control and single-target hit abilities make her a reliable asset during team fights. In light of that, she is currently on the S-tier of the current meta, and players have been looking for her best build to command the battlefield.

This article will explore the abilities, insights, and best Psychotubes of Centurion in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999: Centurion Skills breakdown

Victorious general: This is an active skill that targets a single enemy, dealing 180% Reality Damage at level one. At level two, it inflicts 270% Reality Damage, and 450% at level three.

Outdoor superstar: This active skill targets two enemies, dealing 150% Reality Damage at levels one and two and 225% at level three. Additionally, it adds one Moxie to her at level two and two Moxies at level three.

Reality show premier: This is the ultimate skill that targets all enemies, dealing 300% Reality Damage and inflicting one stack of Weakness on them for one round.

Recommended Psychotubes for Centurion

Psychotubes are in-game items that grant powerful perks and enhance ability power to the Arcanists. Here are the recommended Psychotubes for the Beast Afflatus character in Reverse 1999.

Thunderous Applause: When Centurion strikes a single target with a critical hit, the critical damage increases by 16% at level one and 32% at level five.

Brave New World: After she casts the Ultimate Skill, the incarnation effect increases by 20% at level one and 40% at level five.

His Bounden Duty: For every enemy defeat, her HP and attack damage increase by 60% at level one and 120% at level five.

An Afternoon Nap: When her active skills critically hit a single target, she gains 3% critical damage stacking up to four times at level one and 3% critical damage stacking up to eight times at level five.

Insight guide for Centurion

Insights or Inheritances are additional power grants for the characters in Reverse 1999. They are upgraded to boost their ability powers according to their Insight level. Each Insight unlocks a passive ability used to defeat the opponent.

Here are the details surrounding Centurion’s Insight levels and the materials required to upgrade her:

Insight I: She can deal an additional six percent damage for every one Moxie owned by her.

Materials required: Sharpodonty, Page of Beastly Thirst, Spell of Banishing, and Solidus.

Insight II: When the caster enters the battlefield, the critical rate increases by 10%.

Materials required: Sharpodonty, Scroll of Beastly Thirst, Liquified Terror, and Salted Mandrake.

Insight III: When the caster loses Moxie, the maximum HP gets increased by 20%.

Materials required: Sharpodonty, Tome of Beastly Thirst, Wyrmling Skeleton, and Golden Fleece.

That concludes our guide to Centurion’s Build in Reverse 1999. You can check out the current meta-tier list to see where she ranks among all the characters.