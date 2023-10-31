Reverse 1999 Psychubes guide: How to get and best recommendation for all characters

Reverse 1999 offers multiple ways to strengthen characters, such as upgrading their level, and unlocking and leveling up Insight and Resonance. Another way to enhance Arcanists' combat prowess is equipping them with Psychubes. They are equipment units that can carry and unlock unique abilities, and increase overall stats. There are over 20 at launch, ranging from 3, 4, 5 to 6-star.
Some work better for specific Aracanists, whereas the same might not work for others. Therefore, to obtain better results, you must equip Psychubes that complement your characters’ skills. This article provides a complete Psychubes guide for Reverse 1999, such as how to get and upgrade them. Additionally, it lists the best characters for each.
How to get Psychubes in Reverse 1999?
Reverse 1999 does not have banners to get Psychubes. Instead, you must farm them in the Pneuma Analysis stages. Psychubes and its farming stages unlock after clearing Chapter 2, Stage 10 in the main Story.
Tap the Enter the Show icon at the right side of the screen, click the Resource button next to Story, and enter Pneuma Analysis. After completing a Pneuma Analysis stage, you can replay it and earn the same material as many times as you want.
Each stage offers monsters with Intelligence or Spirit Afflatus or both. You must defeat all enemies with strong characters and clear them to get Psychubes, Clear Drops, and materials such as Thoughts in Eternity and Thought Element. You can exchange the materials for equipment in the Psychubes shop. Enter the Bank from the main lobby and select Fragment Shop from the list on the left side to enter the shop.
You can also get Psychubes by completing various tasks at the Beginning of the Tale (beginner’s missions) and Daily and Weekly Activeness. They usually grant Enlighten I, Enlighten II, and Enlighten III Psychubes, which help upgrade 5 and 6-Star.
Engraving Psychubes
Engraving is upgrading Psychubes in Reverse 1999, which increases their overall stats. You can also Amplify them through levels 1 to 5 using their duplicates and unlock passive effects. However, only 5 and 6-star Psychubes can Amplify.
To Engrave one, enter the Warehouse from the lobby. Next, go to the Psychube tab and choose the one you desire to upgrade. Then, click the Engrave button. Only Psychubes can upgrade them, and it’s recommended to use 2, 3, and 4-Star ones.
Psychubes details and best recommendation for all Arcanists
Reverse 1999 divides Psychubes into four types: Attack, Critical, Heal, and Survival. You must use the type that matches the Arcanist’s role for better effects. The table below lists all Psychubes available as of this writing and their Amplification effects at Level 5:
The table below shows best Psychubes recommendation for all Arcanists, helping Reverse 1999 beginners to build their characters:
That concludes our Psychubes guides and best recommendations. Timekeepers can check out our all Reverse 1999 chapters puzzles and their answers to obtain free Clear Drops.