Reverse 1999 offers multiple ways to strengthen characters, such as upgrading their level, and unlocking and leveling up Insight and Resonance. Another way to enhance Arcanists' combat prowess is equipping them with Psychubes. They are equipment units that can carry and unlock unique abilities, and increase overall stats. There are over 20 at launch, ranging from 3, 4, 5 to 6-star.

Some work better for specific Aracanists, whereas the same might not work for others. Therefore, to obtain better results, you must equip Psychubes that complement your characters’ skills. This article provides a complete Psychubes guide for Reverse 1999, such as how to get and upgrade them. Additionally, it lists the best characters for each.

How to get Psychubes in Reverse 1999?

You can farm Psychubes and their materials in the Pneuma Analysis stages. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 does not have banners to get Psychubes. Instead, you must farm them in the Pneuma Analysis stages. Psychubes and its farming stages unlock after clearing Chapter 2, Stage 10 in the main Story.

Tap the Enter the Show icon at the right side of the screen, click the Resource button next to Story, and enter Pneuma Analysis. After completing a Pneuma Analysis stage, you can replay it and earn the same material as many times as you want.

Each stage offers monsters with Intelligence or Spirit Afflatus or both. You must defeat all enemies with strong characters and clear them to get Psychubes, Clear Drops, and materials such as Thoughts in Eternity and Thought Element. You can exchange the materials for equipment in the Psychubes shop. Enter the Bank from the main lobby and select Fragment Shop from the list on the left side to enter the shop.

You can also get Psychubes by completing various tasks at the Beginning of the Tale (beginner’s missions) and Daily and Weekly Activeness. They usually grant Enlighten I, Enlighten II, and Enlighten III Psychubes, which help upgrade 5 and 6-Star.

Engraving Psychubes

You can engrave Psychubes to upgrade their level. (Image via Bluepoch)

Engraving is upgrading Psychubes in Reverse 1999, which increases their overall stats. You can also Amplify them through levels 1 to 5 using their duplicates and unlock passive effects. However, only 5 and 6-star Psychubes can Amplify.

To Engrave one, enter the Warehouse from the lobby. Next, go to the Psychube tab and choose the one you desire to upgrade. Then, click the Engrave button. Only Psychubes can upgrade them, and it’s recommended to use 2, 3, and 4-Star ones.

Psychubes details and best recommendation for all Arcanists

An in-game screenshot of The Footloose Psychube and its details. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 divides Psychubes into four types: Attack, Critical, Heal, and Survival. You must use the type that matches the Arcanist’s role for better effects. The table below lists all Psychubes available as of this writing and their Amplification effects at Level 5:

Psychube Star Type Amplification Effects Blasphemer of Night Six Attack When Arcanists attack and the enemy has more than one Neg Status, they deal 24% more damage Brave New World Six Attack When Arcanists cast an ultimate, the next incantation might increase by 40%. Her Second Life Six Heal After Arcanists casts an Ultimate, HP and Attack increases by 64% for all allies His Bounden Duty Six Attack, Heal For each enemy an Arcanists defeats, their HP and attack increases by 120% Hopscotch Six Attack For each enemy an Arcanists defeats, their Ultimate Might increases by 8%. Stacks up to 4 times. That Inquisitive Dear Six Heal When Arcanists casts a basic debuff, HP and attack increases by 24% of the teammate with lowest HP Thunderous Applause Six Attack, Critical When Arcanists 1-target attack deals a critical hit, Critical damage increases by 32% A Free Heart Five Survival When Arcanists HP is below 50%, they take 20% less damage An Afternoon Nap Five Attack, Critical If Arcanists 1-target attack deals critical damage, they gain 3% critical damage, which can stack up to 8 times) Decode Five Heal, Survival When the enemy attacks the Arcanists with an ultimate, the damage taken reduces by 20%. Her Bright Future Five Attack If Mnemorist is in Stats Up status while casting Ultimate, their Ritual Might increases by 20% Laughter and Laughter Five Heal, Survival When a round begins, Arcanists' healing increases by 3% up to 8 times The Footloose Five Attack If the target's HP is above 50%, Arcanists deals 16% more damage Tomorrow Also Five Attack, Critical When Arcanists casts an Ultimate, their Critical Rate increases by 20% Yearning Desire Five Attack If the enemy has Stats Down or Neg Status, Arcanists deal 16% more damage

The table below shows best Psychubes recommendation for all Arcanists, helping Reverse 1999 beginners to build their characters:

Arcanist Star Best Psychubes Door Two The Footloose and A Free Heart Ms. Radio Two The Footloose and A Free Heart aliEn T Three Her Second Life, His Bounden Duty, and A Free Heart Bette Three Brave New World and A Free Heart Darley Carter Three Her Second Life, His Bounden Duty, and A Free Heart John Titor Three His Bounden Duty and Decode La Source Three Laughter and Laughter, That Inquisitive Dear, and Decode Leilani Three His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Yearning Desire, and The Footloose ONiON Three His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, and Yearning Desire Sputnik Three His Bounden Duty and A Free Heart The Fool Three Her Second Life, His Bounden Duty, A Free Heart Twins Sleep Three Yearning Desire, A Free Heart, and The Footloose APPLe Four Her Second Life, Laughter and Laughter, and Decode Bunny Bunny Four His Bounden Duty, Thunderous Applause, Her Second Life, and Yearning Desire Cristallo Four Her Second Life, His Bounden Duty, A Free Heart, and Decode Eagle Four Thunderous Applause, Hopscotch, Tomorrow Applause, and An Afternoon Nap Erick Four Thunderous and Tomorrow Also Mesmer Jr. Four Her Second Life, Brave New World, and The Footloose Mondlicht Four Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and The Footloose Ms. Moissan Four His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, The Footloose Nick Bottom Four A Free Heart Oliver Fog Four His Bounden Duty, A Free Heart, and Decode Pavia Four His Bounden Duty, Hopscotch, Brave New World, and The Footloose Poltergeist Four Yearning Desire and A Free Heart Rabies Four Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and Yearning Desire TTT Four Her Second Life and The Footloose 3NMA Four His Bounden Duty, A Free Heart, and The Footloose Baby Blue Five Her Second LIfe, His Bounden Duty, Yearning Desire, and A Free Heart Balloon Party Five That Inquisitive Dear, Laughter and Laughter, and Decode Bkornblume Five Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, Hopscotch, and The Footloose Charlie Five Hopscotch, Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, Thunderous Applause, and The Footloose Click Five His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Hopscotch, and The Footloose Dikke Five His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Laughter and Laughter, and The Footloose Matilda Five Thunderous Applause, Tomorrow Also, His Bounden Duty, and Brave New World Necrologist Five Her Second Life, Brave New world, and Laughter and Laughter Satsuki Five His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Thunderous Applause, and Yearning Desire Sonetto Five Brave New World, Her Second Life, His Bounden Duty, and The Footloose Sweetheart Five Blasphemer of Night, His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Yearning Desire Tennant Five His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Thunderous Applause, and The Footloose X Five His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Hopscotch, and The Footloose A Knight Six Hopscotch, Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and The Footloose An-an Lee Six Her Second Life, Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and The Footloose Centurion Six Hopscotch, His Bounden Duty, Thunderous Applause, and An Afternoon Nap Druvis III Six Brave New World, Her Second Life, Blasphemer of Night, Yearning Desire, Her Bright Future, and The Footloose Eternity Six Hopscotch, Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and Yearning Desire Lilya Six Thunderous Applause, An Afternoon Nap, Hopscotch, and Brave New World Medicine Pocket Six That Inquisitive Dear, Decode, and Laughter and Laughter Ms. NewBabel Six His Bounden Duty, Thunderous Applause, and A Free Heart Regulus Six Thunderous Applause, Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and An Afternoon Nap Sotheby Six That Inquisitive Dear, Her Second Life, Laughter and Laughter, and Decode Voyager Six His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Yearning Desire, and The Footloose

That concludes our Psychubes guides and best recommendations. Timekeepers can check out our all Reverse 1999 chapters puzzles and their answers to obtain free Clear Drops.