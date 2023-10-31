Esports & Gaming
Reverse 1999 Psychubes guide: How to get and best recommendation for all characters

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Oct 31, 2023 18:28 GMT
Reverse 1999 Psychubes guide
Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes guide and recommendation for all characters. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 offers multiple ways to strengthen characters, such as upgrading their level, and unlocking and leveling up Insight and Resonance. Another way to enhance Arcanists' combat prowess is equipping them with Psychubes. They are equipment units that can carry and unlock unique abilities, and increase overall stats. There are over 20 at launch, ranging from 3, 4, 5 to 6-star.

Some work better for specific Aracanists, whereas the same might not work for others. Therefore, to obtain better results, you must equip Psychubes that complement your characters’ skills. This article provides a complete Psychubes guide for Reverse 1999, such as how to get and upgrade them. Additionally, it lists the best characters for each.

How to get Psychubes in Reverse 1999?

You can farm Psychubes and their materials in the Pneuma Analysis stages. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 does not have banners to get Psychubes. Instead, you must farm them in the Pneuma Analysis stages. Psychubes and its farming stages unlock after clearing Chapter 2, Stage 10 in the main Story.

Tap the Enter the Show icon at the right side of the screen, click the Resource button next to Story, and enter Pneuma Analysis. After completing a Pneuma Analysis stage, you can replay it and earn the same material as many times as you want.

Each stage offers monsters with Intelligence or Spirit Afflatus or both. You must defeat all enemies with strong characters and clear them to get Psychubes, Clear Drops, and materials such as Thoughts in Eternity and Thought Element. You can exchange the materials for equipment in the Psychubes shop. Enter the Bank from the main lobby and select Fragment Shop from the list on the left side to enter the shop.

You can also get Psychubes by completing various tasks at the Beginning of the Tale (beginner’s missions) and Daily and Weekly Activeness. They usually grant Enlighten I, Enlighten II, and Enlighten III Psychubes, which help upgrade 5 and 6-Star.

Engraving Psychubes

You can engrave Psychubes to upgrade their level. (Image via Bluepoch)

Engraving is upgrading Psychubes in Reverse 1999, which increases their overall stats. You can also Amplify them through levels 1 to 5 using their duplicates and unlock passive effects. However, only 5 and 6-star Psychubes can Amplify.

To Engrave one, enter the Warehouse from the lobby. Next, go to the Psychube tab and choose the one you desire to upgrade. Then, click the Engrave button. Only Psychubes can upgrade them, and it’s recommended to use 2, 3, and 4-Star ones.

Psychubes details and best recommendation for all Arcanists

An in-game screenshot of The Footloose Psychube and its details. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 divides Psychubes into four types: Attack, Critical, Heal, and Survival. You must use the type that matches the Arcanist’s role for better effects. The table below lists all Psychubes available as of this writing and their Amplification effects at Level 5:

Psychube

Star

Type

Amplification Effects

Blasphemer of Night

Six

Attack

When Arcanists attack and the enemy has more than one Neg Status, they deal 24% more damage

Brave New World

Six

Attack

When Arcanists cast an ultimate, the next incantation might increase by 40%.

Her Second Life

Six

Heal

After Arcanists casts an Ultimate, HP and Attack increases by 64% for all allies

His Bounden Duty

Six

Attack, Heal

For each enemy an Arcanists defeats, their HP and attack increases by 120%

Hopscotch

Six

Attack

For each enemy an Arcanists defeats, their Ultimate Might increases by 8%. Stacks up to 4 times.

That Inquisitive Dear

Six

Heal

When Arcanists casts a basic debuff, HP and attack increases by 24% of the teammate with lowest HP

Thunderous Applause

Six

Attack, Critical

When Arcanists 1-target attack deals a critical hit, Critical damage increases by 32%

A Free Heart

Five

Survival

When Arcanists HP is below 50%, they take 20% less damage

An Afternoon Nap

Five

Attack, Critical

If Arcanists 1-target attack deals critical damage, they gain 3% critical damage, which can stack up to 8 times)

Decode

Five

Heal, Survival

When the enemy attacks the Arcanists with an ultimate, the damage taken reduces by 20%.

Her Bright Future

Five

Attack

If Mnemorist is in Stats Up status while casting Ultimate, their Ritual Might increases by 20%

Laughter and Laughter

Five

Heal, Survival

When a round begins, Arcanists' healing increases by 3% up to 8 times

The Footloose

Five

Attack

If the target's HP is above 50%, Arcanists deals 16% more damage

Tomorrow Also

Five

Attack, Critical

When Arcanists casts an Ultimate, their Critical Rate increases by 20%

Yearning Desire

Five

Attack

If the enemy has Stats Down or Neg Status, Arcanists deal 16% more damage

The table below shows best Psychubes recommendation for all Arcanists, helping Reverse 1999 beginners to build their characters:

Arcanist

Star

Best Psychubes

Door

Two

The Footloose and A Free Heart

Ms. Radio

Two

The Footloose and A Free Heart

aliEn T

Three

Her Second Life, His Bounden Duty, and A Free Heart

Bette

Three

Brave New World and A Free Heart

Darley Carter

Three

Her Second Life, His Bounden Duty, and A Free Heart

John Titor

Three

His Bounden Duty and Decode

La Source

Three

Laughter and Laughter, That Inquisitive Dear, and Decode

Leilani

Three

His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Yearning Desire, and The Footloose

ONiON

Three

His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, and Yearning Desire

Sputnik

Three

His Bounden Duty and A Free Heart

The Fool

Three

Her Second Life, His Bounden Duty, A Free Heart

Twins Sleep

Three

Yearning Desire, A Free Heart, and The Footloose

APPLe

Four

Her Second Life, Laughter and Laughter, and Decode

Bunny Bunny

Four

His Bounden Duty, Thunderous Applause, Her Second Life, and Yearning Desire

Cristallo

Four

Her Second Life, His Bounden Duty, A Free Heart, and Decode

Eagle

Four

Thunderous Applause, Hopscotch, Tomorrow Applause, and An Afternoon Nap

Erick

Four

Thunderous and Tomorrow Also

Mesmer Jr.

Four

Her Second Life, Brave New World, and The Footloose

Mondlicht

Four

Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and The Footloose

Ms. Moissan

Four

His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, The Footloose

Nick Bottom

Four

A Free Heart

Oliver Fog

Four

His Bounden Duty, A Free Heart, and Decode

Pavia

Four

His Bounden Duty, Hopscotch, Brave New World, and The Footloose

Poltergeist

Four

Yearning Desire and A Free Heart

Rabies

Four

Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and Yearning Desire

TTT

Four

Her Second Life and The Footloose

3NMA

Four

His Bounden Duty, A Free Heart, and The Footloose

Baby Blue

Five

Her Second LIfe, His Bounden Duty, Yearning Desire, and A Free Heart

Balloon Party

Five

That Inquisitive Dear, Laughter and Laughter, and Decode

Bkornblume

Five

Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, Hopscotch, and The Footloose

Charlie

Five

Hopscotch, Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, Thunderous Applause, and The Footloose

Click

Five

His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Hopscotch, and The Footloose

Dikke

Five

His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Laughter and Laughter, and The Footloose

Matilda

Five

Thunderous Applause, Tomorrow Also, His Bounden Duty, and Brave New World

Necrologist

Five

Her Second Life, Brave New world, and Laughter and Laughter

Satsuki

Five

His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Thunderous Applause, and Yearning Desire

Sonetto

Five

Brave New World, Her Second Life, His Bounden Duty, and The Footloose

Sweetheart

Five

Blasphemer of Night, His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Yearning Desire

Tennant

Five

His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Thunderous Applause, and The Footloose

X

Five

His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Hopscotch, and The Footloose

A Knight

Six

Hopscotch, Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and The Footloose

An-an Lee

Six

Her Second Life, Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and The Footloose

Centurion

Six

Hopscotch, His Bounden Duty, Thunderous Applause, and An Afternoon Nap

Druvis III

Six

Brave New World, Her Second Life, Blasphemer of Night, Yearning Desire, Her Bright Future, and The Footloose

Eternity

Six

Hopscotch, Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and Yearning Desire

Lilya

Six

Thunderous Applause, An Afternoon Nap, Hopscotch, and Brave New World

Medicine Pocket

Six

That Inquisitive Dear, Decode, and Laughter and Laughter

Ms. NewBabel

Six

His Bounden Duty, Thunderous Applause, and A Free Heart

Regulus

Six

Thunderous Applause, Brave New World, His Bounden Duty, and An Afternoon Nap

Sotheby

Six

That Inquisitive Dear, Her Second Life, Laughter and Laughter, and Decode

Voyager

Six

His Bounden Duty, Brave New World, Yearning Desire, and The Footloose

That concludes our Psychubes guides and best recommendations. Timekeepers can check out our all Reverse 1999 chapters puzzles and their answers to obtain free Clear Drops.

