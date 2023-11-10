Reverse 1999 Melania build guide

Melania made her Reverse 1999 debut in the latest 1.1 update. She is a 6-star Arcanist with Beast Afflatus, meaning she deals 30% additional damage to Plant-type enemies and is weak against Mineral-type. The latest character is featured in the new event banner Pop is Everything, along with Balloon Party and Sweetheart, which goes live on November 23, 2023.

Melania is a DPS unit that can inflict burst damage on enemies. She specializes in Mental damage and is best suited for long matches and end-game content, such as Limbo and UTTU.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to build Melania in Reverse 1999, providing the best Psychubes recommendations, Insight materials, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Reverse 1999 Melania skills breakdown

Melania skills in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Melania possesses 1-target basic and ultimate and one mass attack incantation skills in Reverse 1999. Here are the details:

Silent Takedown: This is a 1-target basic incantation skill dealing 200% damage with a one-star, 250% with a two-star, and 400% with a three-star card. The level-two and three cards steal one Moxie from the target.

Moreover, a level three card grants one Moxie to Melania. When she is in Thief Master status, she can steal one additional Moxie from the enemies.

Clockwork Rats: It is another basic incantation skill dealing with mass attack. Using it, Melania can inflict 120% damage with a one-star, 180% with a two-star, and 300% damage with a three-star card to two enemies. This attack also provides a 20% Leech Rate to her.

Furthermore, it generates one Moxie and an additional 30% Leech Rate when she is in Thief Master status.

Ridiculous Eyewitness Testimony: It is Melania’s Ultimate skill, which deals 650% damage and grants one stack of Thief Master.

Her Silent Takedown skill provides extra utility, enabling Melania to steal Moxie from the target, canceling their Ultimate.

By the same token, it also helps generate one Moxie for her. If she casts this skill with a level three card and in Thief Master status, she can get four Moxie in a single attack (two from enemies, one from the incantation, and one from Thief Master status). This skill can help her cast her Ultimate consecutively in this turn-based RPG.

Her Ultimate, Ridiculous Eyewitness Testimony deals massive burst damage and triggers Thief Master status for stealing Moxie from enemies. Further, the Clockwork Rats skill’s Leech Rate is handy as it can increase to 50% in Thief Master status, meaning she can recover HP equivalent to 50% of her attack.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Melania

Best Psychubes for Melania in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Since Melania is a DPS unit, attack-type Psychubes naturally work excellently for her. However, only some compliment her play style. Here are some of the best Psychubes for Melania:

Luxurious Leisure: It is a new Psychube introduced in the Reverse 1999 1.1 update. Luxurious Leisure is a 6-star attack type Psychube that enhances Melania's Ultimate Might by 18% at level 60. Her Ultimate increases the damage dealt by 9% (stacks up to 3 times) when equipped with this Psychube at amplification level 5.

Brave New World: This is also a 6-star attack-type Psychube. It increases the Ultimate might by 18% at level 60. After casting an Ultimate, her following incantation’s power is enhanced by 40%.

His Bounden Duty: It is an attack and heal-type 6-star Psychube that grants a 12% damage bonus at level 60. After defeating an enemy, her HP gets additional points equivalent to 120% of the attack.

Thunderous Applause: Melania’s critical rate increases by 16% with this Psychube equipped. Her Critical Damage increases by 32% at amplification level 5 when her 1-target attack deals a critical hit.

Of all the above Reverse 1999 Psychubes, Luxurious Leisure is the best for her. Since she can cast Ultimate consecutively by using her skills to steal and generate Moxie, this attack-type Psychube helps her dish out significant damage to the enemies.

Reverse 1999 Melania Insight material guide

Melania at Insight II in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

After leveling Melania up to level 40, Timekeepers can upgrade her to Insight I and unlock her Top Student Inheritance (Passive skill). Here are the details of the Insight I, II, and III and their required materials:

Insight I: After Melania casts her Ultimate, she gains one stack of Fixed Plan.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty x 18000

Page of Beastly Thirst x 6

Trembling Tooth x 5

Esoteric Bones x 5

Insight II: Melania's damage-dealing ability increases by 8% upon entering the battle.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty x 40000

Scroll of Beastly Thirst x 10

Milled Magnesia x 5

Holy Silver x 5

Insight III: After casting her Ultimate, she gets an additional stack of Fixed Plan.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty x 200000

Tome of Beastly Thirst x 16

Murmur of Insanity x 8

Fruit of Good and Evil x 3

Fixed Plan is a special status effect that increases her Ultimate’s power by 12%. It can stack up to six times, and enemies cannot dispel them.

If she upgrades to Insight III, the Ridiculous Eyewitness Testimony can deal increasing damage with every stack.

Best Reverse 1999 teammates for Melania

A Knight is one of the best teammates for Melania (Image via Bluepoch)

Melania is a Reverse 1999 character specializing in taking out enemies with her potent skills. Therefore, Arcanists specializing in debuff, support, control, healing, and DPS abilities complement her play style. Below are some of the best teammates for her:

Medicine Pocket and An-an Lee

Sonetto and Dikke

Diggers and Dikke

Pickles and Medicine Pocket

Baby Blue with a healer

A Knight with a healer

Voyager and Balloon Party

Shamane and Tooth Fairy

That concludes our Melania build guide. Follow Sportskeeda for more Reverse 1999 character builds, guides, and updates.