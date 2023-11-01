Reverse 1999 character leveling up guide

Reverse 1999 stands as the premier strategic game, captivating audiences on both PC and mobile platforms. Drawing inspiration from a 20th-century Time-Travel Strategic RPG, it boasts a gameplay experience capable of immersing players for extended periods.

This title introduces a cast of distinctive characters, and elevating their abilities becomes crucial for conquering challenges with ease.

To fully enjoy this gaming adventure, avoid rush methods in favor of a strategic approach that guarantees gratifying outcomes. The optimal method to relish Reverse 1999 is by assembling a team of characters you already possess and subsequently enhancing their capabilities through leveling up.

This article offers guidance on the process of character leveling in Reverse 1999.

How to level up characters in Reverse 1999?

Enhance the stats of your characters (Image via Bluepoch Co.,Ltd.)

Elevating a character's level results in an automatic boost to their stats. This enhanced stat profile empowers your character to successfully tackle particular challenges. If you encounter difficulties at certain stages, consider advancing your character's level.

Additionally, gathering materials like Dust and Sharpodonty is essential to level up your character. These items are obtainable within the game through random means, but keep in mind that the amount needed grows with each level-up, so stock up on materials accordingly.

Focus on Insight as well (Image via Bluepoch Co.,Ltd.)

When it comes to advancing your characters, it's crucial to factor in the concept of "Insight." Characters who have reached their maximum level can experience substantial improvements through Insight.

The advantages include:

Increased statistics Expanded level cap Access to unique abilities

By investing in Insight, not only will your character's attributes receive a boost, but their level cap will also be extended, granting you the opportunity to further enhance your character's abilities. To boost your Insight, prioritize maxing out your character's level and diligently gather all available Insight materials.

To level up your character efficiently in Reverse 1999, make sure to prioritize the completion of story missions.

Another effective method for character advancement is to engage in Resource Stages. These stages require the use of Cellular Activity, and the harder the stage, the more substantial the rewards.

Keep in mind that higher stages are initially locked behind Story Mode, so focus on completing story missions to unlock these stages for material collection.

Additionally, pay attention to your Daily Activeness and Weekly Activeness. Despite the daily rewards seeming modest, remember that over the course of a week, you can accumulate approximately 63,000 Sharpodonty and 70,000 Dust, making it essential to consistently complete your daily tasks.

Fortunately, these tasks aren't very time-consuming.

Moreover, there is a Battle Pass available for Reverse 1999 known as "Roar Jukebox," which features a set of specific challenges. By successfully completing them, you can earn EXP and progress through the levels of your Roar Jukebox.

At each new level, various rewards await you, with both Sharpodonty and Dust being consistent offerings. The Roar Jukebox is accessible to all players.

Still, for those seeking additional rewards, there's the option to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition, which unlocks premium rewards, offering even greater benefits compared to the free version.