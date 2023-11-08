Reverse 1999 version 1.1 update: Release date, new events, banners, and more

Reverse 1999 developer Bluepoch has announced the new version update 1.1, which introduces a new main event, The Theft of the Rimet Cup. Additionally, Timekeepers can indulge in many side events, such as Melania - Thief of the Thieves, Pickles - The Puppy & The Hippie, and Bio of the Great Thief. A new Psychube also makes its debut along with three new Arcanists.

This update also brings new Garments for Centurion, Regulus, and APPLe. One can also look forward to building their Wilderness with a new theme pack. This article provides detailed information about all these and more content upcoming in Reverse 1999 version 1.1.

Reverse 1999 version 1.1 update release date and time

Bluepoch will hold closed server maintenance for five hours on November 9, 2023, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. UTC-5. Since players cannot log in to the app during the maintenance, they will receive 480 x Clear Drop and 2 x time-limited Jar of Picrasma Candy as compensation.

The developers will provide these items via the in-game mailbox, which expires after seven days if not claimed. Additionally, Timekeepers creating their accounts before November 9 are only eligible to receive the items. This update debuts three new Reverse 1999 characters, a main, four sides, one login event, and more.

Reverse 1999 New event: The Theft of the Rimet Cup and Side events

Thief of the Thieves side event will be available from November 9 to 23 in the Reverse 1999 1.1 update (Image via Bluepoch)

The main event, The Theft of the Rimet Cup, starts on November 9 and ends on December 4, 2023. Timekeepers can clear the story and stages to obtain Clear Drops and Puppy Coins. They can exchange these items at the event exchange shop until December 7 for 6-Star Psychube, Luxurious Leisure, Unilog, advanced Insight Materials, and more.

This is the first update after a mini event, The Satellite, concluded on November 6, 2023.

A real-life incident, Theft of the Jules Rimet Trophy, inspired this event. It happened in 1966 in England, where a dog named Pickles found the stolen FIFA World Cup trophy. Players must clear Chapter 1, In Our Time, to participate.

The details of Other Side events rolling out in the Version 1.1 update are below:

Melaina - Thief of the Thieves: This side event starts on November 9 and lasts until November 23. It tells the story of the head of Ramirez and the Great Thief Acey before Melaina became what she is today. Clearing the event rewards Clear Drops, Dust, Sharpodonty, and more. Timekeepers must complete The Theft of the Rimet Cup, Stage 5, to gain access.

Bio of the Great Thief: It is another side event starting after the maintenance on November 9 and concluding on November 23. This event presents stages containing puzzles, and clearing them rewards Clear Drops, Insight Materials, and more. Players must complete Reverse 1999 Chapter 1 to partake in this event.

The Puppy and The Hippie: This event is scheduled to start on November 23 and end on December 7, 2023, at 4:59 a.m. UTC -5. It tells the story of a dog named Pickles and comprises various stages containing a tabletop mini-game. Players must move the character-chess piece and reach a goal to clear each stage. The stages reward Clear Drops, Dust, Psychube materials, and more. One must complete Chapter 1 to access the event.

Pickles Free Translation: This event starts on November 23 and ends on December 7. It unlocks for Timekeepers clearing Chapter 3, Nouvelles et Textes pour rien. Players clearing the event stages get Clear Drops and development materials as rewards.

UTTU Flash Gathering-Trophy of the Past Glory: It is a seasonal limited-time challenge game mode starting on November 23 and ending on December 7, 2023. Clearing the event stages rewards various progression materials, Crystal Caskets, Limited Portrait, and more.

Rimet Cup Exhibition Memorial Gift: Timekeepers must log in to the app for five days and obtain various Reverse 1999 items for free. One can get up to 600 Clear Drops, 5 time-limited Jar of Picrasma Candy, 10 Enlighten II, 500 Wilderness Shell, 5 Milled Magnesia, 30,000 Dust, and 5 Esoteric Bones.

New Banners in Reverse 1999 version 1.1 update

Whisper of the Woods banner in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Three new Reverse 1999 banners are making their debut in the version 1.1 update. Several new characters, such as Melaina, Pickles, and Diggers, will be available to obtain. Here are the details of each banner and featured characters:

Pop is Everything: It is a limited-time banner arriving in this mobile gacha title on November 9 and available until November 23. The Beast Afflatus characters Melaina (6-Star) and Sweetheart (5-Star) will have a boosted drop rate along with Mineral Afflatus Ballon Party (5-Star).

Thus Spoke The Border Collie: This limited-time banner will debut on November 23 and remain active until December 7 in Reverse 1999. It features the Mineral Afflatus character, Pickles (6-Star), Plant Afflatus, Diggers (5-Star) and Star Afflatus, Baby Blue (5-Star) at a boosted drop rate.

Whisper of the Woods: This pick-up banner will go live after the maintenance until November 21, 2023. Players can summon Plant Afflatus, Druvis III (6-Star), Spirit Afflatus, Click (5-Star), and Mineral Afflatus, Necrologist (5-Star) at a boosted drop rate from the banner.

Bluepoch will add Melaina, Pickles, and Diggers to the permanent banners after the version 1.4 update.

More new content in Reverse 1999 version 1.1 update

Along with plentiful events and banners, several new contents welcome Timekeepers in the version 1.1 update. Below are the details:

New Garments and other content

Centurion and Regulus in their upcoming new Garments in Reverse 1999 1.1 update (Image via Bluepoch)

The Universal Star for Centurion and The Fierce Fan for Regulus will be available from November 9 to December 7, 2023. Timekeepers can purchase them at the in-app store, Bank Garment Shop. Additionally, APPLe’s new Garment, Echoing to Woodstock, will be available from November 23 to December 7, 2023. Players can acquire it from the UTTU market during the period.

Besides new Garments, players can purchase a Wilderness new theme pack, Where Fog Remains, from the Wilderness shop. It will be available from November 9 to December 7, 2023.

New event-themed exclusive Gift Packs will also be available at the in-app store after the Reverse 1999 version 1.1 update. The packs are Pitch Collection, Trophy Bonus, Football Fan Box I, Football Fan Box II, Trophy Fever, Trophy Gala, Trophy Rave, and Gold Collection. They provide Clear Drops, Unilogs, and other materials to level up Arcanists.