All Reverse 1999 upcoming banners and featured characters

Fans have been speculating about Reverse 1999's upcoming banners for the global version. Bluepoch has released several banners featuring various characters in the Chinese version since its release in May 2023, and players cannot wait to see what in store for the global version. At launch, it featured four banners, including a beginner one, and a permanent one, The First Drop of Rain.

The first patch update, version 1.1, releasing this November, will feature two 6-stars, Melaina and Voyager, in two different banners. That said, this article lists all Reverse 1999 upcoming banners and their featured characters, helping players plan and save their Unilog or Clear Drops accordingly to obtain their favorites.

Reverse 1999 upcoming banners from Patch 1.1 to 1.3

Reverse 1999 has two types of banners: New release that lasts approximately two weeks, and standard rate-up that lasts around three.

Given below are all of Reverse 1999's upcoming banners, new releases, and standard rate-ups that will be featured in Patch 1.1 through 1.3, and their featured characters.

Reverse 1999's upcoming banners for Patch 1.1

Phase 1

1) New release: Melaina (Beast) as a 6-star, and Sweetheart (Beast) and Balloon Party (Mineral) as 5-stars.

2) Standard rate-up: Voyager (Star) as a 6-star, and Dikke (Beast) and Necrologist (Mineral) as 5-stars.

Phase 2

1) New release: Prickles (Beast) as a 6-star, and Baby Blue (Star) and Diggers (Plant) as 5-stars.

2) Standard rate-up: Druvis III (Plant) as a 6-star, and X (Intellect) and Click (Spirit) as 5-stars.

2) Standard rate-up: Lilya (Star) as a 6-star, and Satsuki (Plant) and Tennant (Beast) as 5-stars.

Reverse 1999's upcoming banners for Patch 1.2

Phase 1

1) New Release: Tooth Fairy (Star) as a 6-star, and Bkornblume (Plant) and Blonney (Star) as 5-stars.

2) Standard rate-up: Regulus (Star) as a 6-star, and Dikke (Beast) and Balloon Party (Mineral) as 5-stars.

Phase 2

1) New release: Changeling (Plant) as a 6-star, and Necrologist (Mineral) and Horropedia (Mineral) as 5-stars.

2) Standard rate-up: An-ann Lee (Plant) as a 6-star, and Sweetheart (Beast) and Charlie (Star) as 5-stars.

3) Standard rate-up: Eternity (Mineral) as a 6-star, and Baby Blue (Star) and Click (Spirit) as 5-stars.

Reverse 1999's upcoming banners for Patch 1.3

Phase 1

1) New release: Shamane (Beast) as a 6-star, and Kanjira (Plant) and Tennant (Beast) as 5-stars.

2) Standard rate-up: Centurion (Beast) as a 6-star, and X (Intellect) and Dikke (Beast) as 5-stars.

Phase 2

1) New release: Black Dwarf (Mineral) as a 6-star, and Balloon Party (Mineral) and Satsuki (Plant) as 5-stars.

2) Standard rate-up: Medicine Pocket (Beast) as a 6-star, and Bkornblume (Plant) and Baby Blue (Star) as 5-stars.

3) Standard rate-up: Ms. New Babel (Mineral) as a 6-star, and Necrologist (Mineral) and Charlie (Star) as 5-stars.

It’s worth noting that the above details are based on Reverse 1999's Chinese variant. The global version's upcoming banners may have different content and duration.

Players can use one Unilog or 180 Clear Drops to pull on the banners. The rate of summoning 6-star characters is 1.5%, and every 70 summons guarantees one. At the same time, the probability of obtaining 5-star units is 8.5%. Likewise, one can summon 4, 3, and 2-star units at 40%, 45%, and 5% respectively. Additionally, every 10 summons grant a 4-star or better.