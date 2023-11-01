Reverse 1999 free codes and steps to redeem (November 2023)

Reverse 1999 has become quite popular due to its captivating narrative. In the game, you take on the role of Vertin, a Timekeeper on a mission to unfurl the mystery of the Storm. Upgrading characters is of utmost importance to beat strong enemies in various stages. You can farm for Dust, Sharpodonty, and Insight materials through multiple methods to increase the Arcanists' prowess.

Additionally, equipping them with Psychubes is another way to enhance their combat prowess. These development materials are also available to purchase at the in-app store. However, you can also get them without spending a dime or investing your time by redeeming codes. This article lists all active Reverse 1999 codes for freebies in November 2023.

All active Reverse 1999 free codes and their rewards (November 2023)

You can redeem Reverse 1999 codes by visiting Settings and then entering Exchange Code Reward window. (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch has released three codes that grant free rewards, such as Dust, Sharpodonty, Insight materials, and Psychubes. You can also get free Clear Drops that help you summon new and robust characters from the in-game gacha system.

The developer provides these codes when the title hits a milestone or receives an update. They release them on the title’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook and X.

Here are all active Reverse 1999 codes that bestow freebies in November 2023:

1) 5YRBRF9

Redeem this code and get:

19,999 × Dust

19,999 × Sharpodonty

3 × Fine Insight Package

2) 1999GIFT (Expires on November 25)

Redeem this code and get:

19,999 × Dust

50 × Clear Drops

3) ENTERTHESHOW (Expires on November 25)

Redeem this code and get:

2 × Bottle of Pages

5 × Enlighten I

3000 × Sharpodonty

4000 × Dust

60 × Clear Drops

It’s worth noting that all the above developer offerings have an expiry date, so redeem them before they expire to get freebies successfully. Moreover, you must enter them in the same format provided by Bluepoch. Failing to do so won’t grant free rewards. It’s best to copy and paste them to avoid any errors.

Method to redeem Reverse 1999 free codes

After entering the code into the box, hit the Confirm button and claim freebies. (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch has provided an in-game method to redeem the codes. It does not take much time and is straightforward. Here are the steps that lead your way to free prizes:

Open Reverse 1999 on mobile devices or PCs and log in to your in-game account.

Clear the tutorial stages to gain access to all features.

Head to the lobby screen and tap the button with three horizontal lines to open the menu. You can find it on the left side below the Bank button.

to open the menu. You can find it on the left side below the button. It opens a new screen with many buttons. Select the Settings button, opening a new window with Account, Graphics, Language, and Sound tabs.

button, opening a new window with and tabs. In the Account tab, hit the GO button on the right side of the Exchange Code Reward , opening the Exchange for Reward box.

tab, hit the button on the right side of the , opening the box. Type or copy and paste the code into the blank box that appears and hit the Confirm button to claim the free prizes.

That concludes our guide on Reverse free codes and steps to redeem. Timekeepers can check out our Reverse 1999 tier list for an easy in-game journey.