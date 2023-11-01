Reverse 1999 Medicine Pocket build guide

Medicine Pocket is a 6-star non-binary character in Reverse 1999. They have Beast Afflatus, meaning they inflict 30% additional damage to Plant-type foes and are weak against Mineral-type opponents. This Arcanist deals Mental damage and specializes in crowd control, healing, and debuffing enemies. Their debuffing abilities help their teammates deal more damage, and mass healing prolongs their survivability.

Their mass healing ability makes them one of the most effective healers in the current meta. Medicine Pocket is a biological researcher fond of destroying things in the Reverse 1999’s lore.

This article provides a complete build guide for Medicine Pocket with the best Psychube recommendations and details of their Insight materials.

Reverse 1999 Medicine Pocket Skills breakdown

Like other Reverse 1999 characters, Medicine Pocket possesses two basic incantation skills and one Ultimate. Here are the details of their abilities:

Inherent Habit: It is Medicine Pocket’s basic incantation skill that inflicts debuff on a single target. The enemies take 20% more damage when hit by Inherent Habit.

Additionally, this skill deals 150% mental damage at one-star level, 250 at two, and 450 at three. However, their debuff percentage remains the same for all star-level.

Alchemy Ware: This is Medicine Pocket’s another basic incantation skill that specializes in mass healing. The amount of healing adds up to their current HP, which is 80% at one-star level, 120% at two, and 200% at three of allies’ attack power.

Additionally, they provide one stack of Sturdiness to all their teammates. With the Sturdiness effect triggered, Arcanists' damage taken reduces by 20%.

26 Secondary Reactions: It is their Medicine Pocket Ultimate incantation that attacks one enemy, dealing 450% mental damage. Additionally, it inflicts Daze on the target for one round and generates one Moxie. With the Daze effect triggered, the enemies cannot act.

Due to their moveset, which heals all allies, debuffs enemies, and casts Daze and Sturdiness, they can fit in any situation and are effective against enemies with any Afflatus.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Medicine Pocket

Best Psychubes for Medicine Pocket (Image via Bluepoch)

Medicine Pocket has an impressive moveset, and equipping with the best Psychubes can make them shine more on the battlefield. Here is the list of best Psychubes recommendations for this 6-star Beast:

That Inquisitive Dear: It is a 6-Star Heal-type Psychube that increases healing capabilities by 18% at the highest level of 60.

Additionally, when Medicine Pocket casts any basic incantation skill, the ally with the lowest health gets a healing amount equal to 48% of their attack skill added to the current HP at Amplification level 5.

Decode: This Psychube is a 5-star heal and survival-type that enhances healing ability by 15% more at level 60. In addition, when enemies’ Ultimate attacks Medicine Pocket, their damage taken reduces by 20% at Amplification level 5.

Laughter and Laugher: This 5-star heal and survival-type Psychube reduces damage taken by 10% at level 60. Additionally, the Arcanists carrying it get 3% more healing ability at the round’s beginning and can stack up to eight times at Amplification level 5.

Although all three Psychubes mentioned above work excellently for Medicine Pocket, That Inquisitive Dear provides more advantages.

It beautifully compliments their debuff incantation, Inherent Habit. They can heal allies while debuffing their enemies by casting this incantation.

Medicine Pocket can be one of best support options for Reverse 1999 beginners and veterans alike to include in their team.

Reverse 1999 Medicine Pocket Insight guide

Medicine Pocket's Inheritance, Bell of the Forest, heals allies after casting an Ultimate in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 players can awaken Medicine Pocket’s Inheritance, Bell of the Forest, by maxing out their in-game level and upgrading to Insight level 1. Here are the details of each Insight level’s effects and required materials:

Insight I: After Medicine Pocket casts an Ultimate, they add a healing amount equal to 80% of the allies’ attack to their current HP.

Required Materials:

18000 Sharpodonty

six Page of Beastly Thirst

Six Shattered Bones

Five Rough Silver Ignot

Insight II: When Medicine Pocket enters battle, the damage dealt increases by 8%.

Required Materials:

40000 Sharpodonty

10 Scroll of Beastly Thirst

10 Spell of Fortune

Three Clawed Pendulum

Insight III: When their HP falls below 50%, healing done increases by 10%.

Required Materials:

200000 Sharpodonty

16 Tome of Beastly Thirst

Five Bogeyman

Three Golden Fleece

Timekeepers can get Insight materials in farming stages, which unlock after clearing Chapter 2, Stage 8. Additionally, they can also craft them in the Wilderness, which opens in Chapter 2 or use Reverse 1999 redeem codes to get Insight materials for free.

That concludes our Medicine Pocket build guide. Follow Sportskeeda to get more build guides for other Arcanists, such as A Knight, Centurion, and more.