Reverse 1999 has been around for a week, and it has already bagged over a million downloads worldwide. It offers a unique time-traveling story, beautiful characters, and eye-pleasing designs. Bluepoch has rolled out its first event, The Satellite, ahead of the first update, version 1.1. It went live on November 2 at 5 a.m. and will end on November 6 at 4:59 a.m. UTC -5.

It is a mini-event that acts as a prelude to The Theft of the Rimet Cup main event, which will launch in the upcoming update. It tasks you with fighting monsters, completing tasks, and brewing materials to obtain rewards. This article provides details about the Reverse 1999 ongoing event, The Satellite.

Full details about Reverse 1999 The Satellite event

The Satellite event runs for five days and ends on November 6, 2023 in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999's first update will roll out in a week, and you have The Satellite event to engage yourself till then.

A famous newspaper has posted an advertisement looking for decoders. They have found a bunch of manuscripts containing artistic symbols, and believe a huge conspiracy might be behind the mysterious formula on them. You must accept Summoning Tasks from the newspaper, decode the symbols by fighting various critters scattered across the chapters, and earn rewards.

All Timekeepers that clear the main story's Chapter 2 can participate in the event. It offers four commissions or tasks daily that involve finding correct monsters, defeating them using your best Reverse 1999 characters, and obtaining brewing items.

Then, you enter a brewing mini-game where you must add all the materials obtained by clearing the days' commissions or tasks, and get rewards such as Psychubes, Sharpodonty, and more. The commissions refresh every day at 5 a.m. server time.

Reverse 1999 The Satellite event: All targets, their locations, and rewards

An in-game screenshot of Reverse 1999 The Satellite event day 1 commissions. (Image via Bluepoch)

Day 1, November 2

Commission 1 target: Kingtoncle

Location: The Poussiere 5 and 6

Commission 2 target: Cacti

Location: City’s Gastrosis (Chapter 2, Stage 5)

Commission 3 target: Carbunclew

Location: The Poussiere 3 or 4.

Commission 4 target: Quincey

Location: Green Oranges (Chapter 2, Stage 3)

Day 2, November 3

Commission 1 target: Devilish Mothman

Location: The Pneuma Analysis

Commission 2 target: Cartoncles

Location: Pousseire 5 or 6

Commission 3 target: Dyrad

Location: Scorched Woods (Chapter 1, Stage 7)

Commission 4 target: Drummer

Location: Scorched Woods (Chapter 2, Stage 10)

Day 3, November 4

Commission 1 target: Beast Rusalki

Location: Brutes Wild (Insight material farming stage)

Commission 2 target: Cactusy

Location: City’s Gastrosis (Chapter 2, Stage 5)

Commission 3 target: Rock City Punisher

Location: Mintage Aesthetics 5 or 6

Commission 4 target: Beast Lindwurm

Location: Brutes Wild

Day 4, November 5

Commission 1 target: Little Finger Peter

Location: Mintage Aesthetics 5 or 6

Commission 2 target: Hounding Statue

Location: Harvest Prime (Wilderness materials farming stage)

Commission 3 target: Shamirs

Location: Black Sheep Wall (Chapter 3, Stage 6)

Commission 4 target: Rock City Sniper

Location: Mintage Aesthetics 5 or 6

Day 5, November 6

Commission 1 target: Yateveo

Location: Harvest Prime

Commission 2 target: Olitiau

Location: Scattered Pamphlets (Chapter 3, Stage 9)

Commission 3 target: Scale of Demonic

Location: Pneuma Analysis

Commission 4 target: Preying Statue

Location: Harvest Prime

You can clear all tasks in Reverse 1999's The Satellite event and accumulate up to 300 Clear Drops and 50K Sharpodonty as rewards. In addition, the event also grants various Resonance and Insight materials and Psychubes, such as Enlighten II, Moment of Dissonance, Milled Magnesia, and more. Further, you can complete various tasks in the Extra Commission tab to earn additional rewards.

You can replay already cleared stages to complete the event. Replaying costs a certain amount of Reverse 1999 Picrasma Candy (in-game stamina) depending on the stage. On the other hand, if it's your first time playing them, use the characters with Afflatus and Level recommended by each stage.