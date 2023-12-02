Reverse 1999 version 1.2 update: Release date, New events, banners, and more

The Reverse 1999 event story, The Theft of the Rimet Cup, will soon conclude, and Bluepoch has announced the release date of a new update, version 1.2. It introduces a new story, A Nightmare At Green Lake, offering a spooky narrative. Additionally, the update provides unique banners, side events, garments, gift packs, and more.

The version 1.2 update will also bring a new battle pass, Roar Jukebox: Psycho Trap, featuring a new garment for Bkornblume. This article provides an overview of the upcoming update, such as its release date, events, and banners.

When will the Reverse 1999 version 1.2 update be released?

After a closed server maintenance, the Reverse 1999 version 1.2 update will be released on December 7, 2023. Timekeepers must re-download and re-install the game after maintenance from their respective app stores to play the updated version. The developers have yet to announce the maintenance time and compensation rewards for the upcoming update.

New Reverse 1999 version 1.2 update events

Expand Tweet

The main story event, A Nightmare At Green Lake, will be available after the update until January 15, 2024 at 4:59:59 UTC -5. Its Crisis Mode will run from December 14, 2023, to January 15, 2024. Timekeepers must clear the In Our Time Reverse 1999 chapter to access the event. One can play and complete stages to earn the event item, Canned Scream, and exchange it for various items at the event shop, Woodland Loft.

The event shop, Woodland Loft, will open after the update until January 18, 2024. Players can get a new 6-star Psychube, Beyond Wonderland, Unilogs, development materials, and more. Additionally, one can complete tasks featured in the Campsite Handbook and get Canned Scream and Dry Wood as rewards.

The version 1.2 update also introduces many other side events. Here are the details:

Worn Teeth And Old Marks: This side event offers the story of the Tooth Fairy Arcanist. Players must clear A Nightmare At Green Lake’s stage 4 (GLN.04) to access this event. The event grants growth materials, Clear Drops, and more upon completion. It will be available after the update until December 28, 2023.

One Flew Over The Old House: Reverse 1999 players can play the story of the new Arcanist, Jessica. The In Our Time main story must be cleared to access this side event, which starts on December 28 and ends on January 18, 2024. Timekeepers can obtain growth materials, Clear Drops, and more by clearing the event stages.

Camping Safety Guide: This side event starts after the December 7 update and lasts until December 21. Those who clear the In Our Time story chapter can access this event. Completing the stages grants growth materials, Clear Drops, and more as rewards.

A Tooth for a Tooth: It starts on December 28 and lasts until January 11, 2024, which rewards growth materials, Clear Drops, and more items upon completion. One must clear the In Our Time story to access this event.

New Reverse 1999 banners

The Reverse 1999 version 1.1 update, The Theft of The Rimet Cup, debuted three Arcanists: Melania, Pickles, and Diggers. The upcoming version 1.2 update debuts four new Arcanists in two different banners. Here are the details:

The Fairies Shining At Night

This banner goes live after the update on December 7, and players can summon new Arcanists until December 28, 2023. It debuts two new Star Afflatus characters: 6-star Tooth Fairy and 5-star Blonney. They will have a boosted drop rate along with 5-star Plant Afflatus Bkornblume.

The Changeling Awaits

This banner goes live on December 28, debuting a Plant Afflatus 6-star Jessica and Mineral Afflatus 5-star Horrorpedia. It will be available until January 18, 2024. The debut Arcanists and Necrologists will have a boosted drop rate.

Bluepoch will add Tooth Fairy, Blonney, Jessica, and Horrorpedia to the permanent banner after the version 1.5 update.

More content in the upcoming Reverse 1999 version 1.2 update

Expand Tweet

Besides new events, there is plenty of content to make Reverse 1999 fans rejoice. Here are the details:

UTTU Flash Gathering - A Night Visit To The Lake

UTTU’s next season will feature A Nightmare At Green Lake, starting on December 28 and concluding on January 18, 2024. It’s Market, and the UTTU Shop opens on December 28. The former closes on January 11 and the latter on January 18, 2024.

The Special Week begins on January 4 and closes on January 11, 2024. Participating in the UTTU requires Garment of Eagle, The Sixth Sense, limited portrait, Crystal Casket, and other growth materials.

New garments

The Sixth Sense for Eagle will be available for free in the UTTU Flash Gathering: A Nightmare At Green Lake. The gathering opens on December 28 and closes on January 18, 2024.

The Truth Behind The Deep Red for Bkornblume will also be available after the update rolls out until January 15, 2024. Players must unlock the Roar Jukebox battle pass’s Collector’s Edition to obtain the garment.

X’s Breathing in Silence and Sothey’s Deep in the Curtains will be available at the Garment Shop after the update until January 18, 2024.

Various event-themed gift packs and items will also be available after the update. Players can purchase them and get multiple in-game items like Unilog and Psychubes. The packs include an Invitation from Green Lake, a Special Offer of Green Lake, a Green Lake Bargain, a Green Lake Carnival, and more.

In addition to introducing new content, Bluepoch has added some new features and a sign-in event rewarding free Unilogs. Interested Timekeepers can check out the detailed article for Reverse 1999's new features here.