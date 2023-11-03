Is Reverse 1999 Roar Jukebox battle pass Deluxe Edition worth it?

Reverse 1999 is a gacha title developed by Bluepoch for mobile and PC devices that offers a strategic turn-based combat system.

Like other gachas, it features a battle pass, named Roar Jukebox, that rewards items such as Sharpodonty, Dust, Resonance, and Insight materials according to the Decibel level players achieve. They must complete various missions, earn Decibel Roar, and level up their Roar Jukebox.

The battle pass offers two variants: free (Normal Edition) and paid (Collector’s and Deluxe edition), with 50 Decibel levels. The paid version grants numerous extra items not included in the free.

Wondering whether to invest in the Roar Jukebox Deluxe Edition? We've got you covered. This article provides an unbiased review to help you decide.

Should you buy Reverse 1999 Roar Jukebox battle pass Deluxe Edition?

Reverse 1999 offers two paid versions of Roar Jukebox battlepass: Collector's and Deluxe Edition (Image via Bluepoch)

Roar Jukebox battle pass’s first iteration was released along with Reverse 1999's launch on October 26 and will be available through December 4, 2023.

After completing all 50 levels, you will end up with the following rewards in the free version:

45000 ×Sharpodonty

75000 × Dust

30 × Enlighten II

60 × Thought Element

30 × Moment of Dissonance

2 × Unilog

5 × Brief Cacophony

20 × Thoughts in Eternity

5 × Sonorous Knell

On the other hand, after reaching level 50, you will end up with the following rewards in the Roar Jukebox paid variants:

375000 × Dust

225000 × Sharpodonty

25 × Brief Cacophony

150 × Enlighten II

90 × Thoughts in Eternity

15 × Fine Insight Casket

1 × Crystal Casket (includes Resonance Material)

1 × 6-Star Gluttony (Psychube)

5 × Unilog

20 × Moments of Dissonance

The first iteration of Reverse 1999 Roar Jukebox battle pass ends on December 4, 2023 (Image via Bluepoch)

As is evident, Roar Jukebox’s paid versions grant five times more Sharpodonty and Dust.

To farm the equivalent in the free version, you must spend considerable time and Picrasma Candy. You also get high-level Insight or Resonance materials of your choice from the Free Insight Casket.

Additionally, the Crystal Casket grants Resonate materials of your choice. These items help strengthen your character's battle prowess.

You also receive Through Mirrors and Curtains skin for Charlie by purchasing the Collector’s Edition and leveling up the Roar Jukebox to level 30.

The Deluxe Edition grants even more rewards. After purchase, you can instantly increase your Roar Jukebox level by 10 and get a limited exclusive portrait, Trophy of Glory, 400 Clear Drop, and 5 Picrasma Candy.

If Charlie’s skin fancies you, Collector’s Edition is the best choice, which costs $9.97 USD. However, if you want more than just the cosmetic, go for the Deluxe Edition, which costs $15.34 USD.

The 400 Clear Drop grants you two summons on the Reverse 1999 banners (180 Clear Drops = 1 Unilog) or increases Roar Jukebox’s Decibel level by 2 (150 Clear Drops increases 1), which is not much.

Additionally, the 5 Picrasma Candy grants you 300 Activity points. Considering you can only obtain Candy by completing tasks, using Clear Drops, or through rewards from developers, the Deluxe Edition seems beneficial.

In conclusion, purchasing the Reverse 1999 Roar Jukebox grants you extensively more items than the free version. Since there are two options, deciding which to buy depends upon personal preferences entirely.

