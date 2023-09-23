Reverse 1999: Release date, available platforms, system requirements, and more

Reverse 1999 is an upcoming gacha game developed by Bluepoch. It blends RPG elements and turn-based tactical combat systems in a time travel-themed story. The title is set in an alternate world that starts after a Storm occurs at the end of 1999. This phenomenon reverses the time, and players traverse different periods in the 20th century to reveal the secrets behind this mysterious incident.

After a successful beta test concluded on August 13, 2023, Bluepoch has finally announced its global release date at the Tokyo Games Show 2023 through an official livestream.

This article provides information about the title's release date, available platforms, system requirements, and more.

When does Reverse 1999 release globally?

Reverse 1999 will officially release globally on October 26, 2023. It will be playable on Android, iOS, and PC (as a standalone client). Players must delete the closed beta test client to download and successfully play the global release. The game will be available in various languages, including English, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese, with a possible English, Japanese, and Chinese dub.

Here are the Reverse 1999 minimum system requirements for all devices:

Android

OS: Android 6.0 or later

Android 6.0 or later CPU: Snapdragon 821 and Kirin 960 or better

Snapdragon 821 and Kirin 960 or better RAM: 4 GB or more

4 GB or more Storage: Minimum 6 GB of free space

iOS

OS: iOS 13.0 or later

iOS 13.0 or later Device: iPhone 6 or later

iPhone 6 or later Storage: Minimum 6 GB of free space

PC

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1050 or equivalent

NVIDIA GTX 1050 or equivalent RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: Minimum 10 GB of free space

Until this mobile gacha's official release, players can pre-register for the title and get awesome rewards.

Reverse 1999 pre-registration steps and rewards

Reverse 1999 pre-registration rewards (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will distribute several rewards on the official launch to players who pre-register for the title. These freebies will help beginners to get an easy start on this gacha title. Here are the steps to pre-register for Reverse 1999:

Visit the title’s official website at https://re1999.bluepoch.com/

Tap the Pre-Register Now button to make a dialog box pop up.

button to make a dialog box pop up. Select the device type and enter the email ID in the Please enter your email address box.

box. Tap the Send Code button to receive a verification code on the email.

button to receive a verification code on the email. Copy and paste it into the Verification Code box.

box. Agree to the Privacy Policy and hit the Submit button.

The pre-registration is also available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Here are the pre-registration milestones and their respective prizes:

100k pre-registrations: Clear drop 3000, Simple Insight Package 5, and Dust 5000

Clear drop 3000, Simple Insight Package 5, and Dust 5000 500k pre-registrations: Clear Drop 500, Sharpodonty 10,000, and Jar of Picrasma Candy 1

Clear Drop 500, Sharpodonty 10,000, and Jar of Picrasma Candy 1 1 Million pre-registrations: Matilda 1, Clear Drop 1000, and Sharpodonty 20,000

This mobile RPG title has already achieved the 100k pre-registration milestone.

Note: Players must log in to Reverse 1999 with the email ID used while pre-registering to receive the rewards.