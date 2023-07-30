How to sign up for Reverse 1999 beta test? Release date and features

The time-traveling RPG Reverse 1999's beta test has been announced, and global players can sign up for it. Available in China since May 31, 2023, developer Bluepoch has finally announced the international version, but an official global release date is yet to be announced. However, this RPG title is preparing for its first closed beta test, The Utopia Test.

Reverse 1999's beta test will include a limited number of participants. If the number of sign-ups exceeds 1,500, Bluepoch will select the testers through a lottery system. It will be available in English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese languages. That said, this article provides all details on how to sign up, the release date, and the features of The Utopia Test.

Follow these steps to sign up for the Reverse 1999 beta test

The registration for beta test is open until July 31, 2023. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999's beta test will be available for gamers using Android, iOS, and PC devices. Willing testers will have to fill out a Survey Application Form first.

With that being said, here are the steps to sign up for the Reverse 1999 beta test:

Open any internet browser on your preferred device. Head over to the official sign-up website at https://re1999.bluepoch.com/cbt/en/. Tap the Sign-Up button. It will open a new tab on your browser displaying the Survey Application form. Fill out the necessary questions for your details and preferences in gaming. After you’ve answered all the questions, provided your email address, and agreed to the conditions, hit Submit.

Keep an eye on your email inbox regularly because the developers will notify the selected participants and process them to participate in the test via mail. Also, log in to the beta application with the same email address used while signing up.

When will the Reverse 1999 beta test be released?

Reverse 1999 closed beta test will be held in August 2023. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999's beta test will start on August 8 and end on August 13, 2023. The registration period began on July 22, and willing gamers have until July 31 to sign up. Below are the minimum requirements for the devices to run the closed beta test application of this time-traveling themed title:

Android

Operating System: Android 6.0 or above

Android 6.0 or above CPU: Snapdragon 821, Kirin 960, and above

Snapdragon 821, Kirin 960, and above RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Minimum free Storage Space: 6 GB or more

iOS

Operating System: iOS 13.0 or later

iOS 13.0 or later Devices: iPhone 6S or newer

iPhone 6S or newer Minimum free Storage Space: 6GB or more

PC

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 or equivalent

NVIDIA GTX 1050 or equivalent Memory: 8G

8G Minimum free Storage Space: 10 GB or more

About Reverse 1999

Reverse 1999 is an upcoming mobile and PC title developed by Bluepoch. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 is an upcoming tactical RPG title developed by Bluepoch for PC, Android, and iOS devices. After The Storm occurs on December 31, 1999, at 23:59, time reverses.

The world shifts to the 20th century old age era, where players take on the role of a young girl, Vertin the Timekeeper, who is the sole entity not affected by The Storm. Bluepoch has revealed six characters for this free-to-play title as of this writing: Regulus, Druvic III, X, Sonetto, A Knight, and Arcana.