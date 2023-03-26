Top 5 value for money games on PC

Finding the best games can never be easy, and it is an arduous task, especially to find one that offers a great all-around experience at reasonable prices. With a huge library of games available on PC, it can be incredibly confusing for the average player to choose a game to purchase. As such, this article will recommend five such PC releases that one can be guaranteed to get the most value out of, offering multiple playthroughs and a satisfying gameplay loop unique to the title.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best value for money games on PC

5) Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The Halo series is an iconic franchise and remains responsible for bringing the Xbox into focus as a gaming console, becoming one of the defining first-person shooter games to have ever been released. The Master Chief Collection includes all mainline titles right from the original Halo to Halo 4 for the PC.

Additionally, the package also contains remastered versions of Halo and Halo 2, along with entries such as Halo Reach and ODST being bundled as well. Players take control of the intrepid Master Chief as they lay waste to the Covenant, which is hell-bent on ending Humanity.

Halo Reach and ODST offer a unique take on the franchise, with brand new protagonists that showcase the fight from the perspective of others.

The Master Chief Collection offers incredible value at $39.99, allowing players to relive the classics from the series with several strong entries in the franchise.

4) Batman: Arkham Collection

Rocksteady's finest, the Batman Arkham Collection includes the Arkhamverse trilogy, which puts players in the shoes of the world’s greatest detective, Batman, in an incredibly engaging action-adventure game.

Players blitz through the events of Arkham Asylum and finally to Arkham Knight, defending Gotham City from various threats and fully immerse themselves in the role of the Dark Knight in what can be described as some of the best superhero games made to date.

At $59.99, the sheer amount of content offered is indubitably true value-for-money and a must-have for fans of the caped crusader and superhero games in general.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the much-acclaimed sequel to Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. An iconic entry, it's a gritty, mature role-playing game based on The Witcher series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. Players assume control of Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher, as they battle both supernatural and human threats - all the while surviving in a world with complex moralities and choices.

In true role-playing fashion, one engages in a multitude of main and side story quests that shape the story as they progress through the various locations of the game, all the while finding a way to ward off the titular Wild Hunt - an otherworldly threat that's after Geralt's adoptive daughter, Ciri.

At $49.99, players can purchase both the base version and the two excellent story expansions and enjoy what is one of the best role-playing titles to be released in recent years, offering a bevy of content coupled with an immersive story. The complete edition of the game has recently received updates to bring it more in line with next-gen titles visually.

2) Persona 4 Golden

The predecessor to the much acclaimed Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden is based on the PlayStation Vita port of the same game, which was in turn an expanded version of the PlayStation 2 classic.

Persona 4 Golden features players taking down foes in true JRPG-turned-based fashion - all the while juggling mundane high school lives and trying to figure out the identity of the mysterious serial killer connected to the ominous Midnight Channel.

Persona 4 can be credited for diverging the franchise from the Shin Megami Tensei series, making Persona a truly unique entity. The game offers a modern JRPG experience and isn't inferior to the next entry in the series - Persona 5.

As such, the game is an absolute steal at $19.99, offering a solid 80-90 hours of gameplay and an amazing story unlike any other with excellent replayability value.

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is indubitably one of the most iconic games of all time. Released in 2016, Skyrim is a true role-playing game offering a unique experience in the Elder Scrolls series of video games by Bethesda. Furthermore, the title has managed to never sway in its popularity since its initial launch.

The game offers multiple playthroughs and an incredibly dedicated modding community unlike any other which makes it an absolute must-buy at $39.99.

The five titles on this list go for a lot cheaper during sales and are highly recommended for players to pick whenever possible. For more updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda Gaming.

