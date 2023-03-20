A staple of JRPG and monster collection genres, Atlus’ Shin Megami Tensei (SMT) is a cult classic among many gamers for its occult themes, philosophical plotlines, and unique gameplay.

However, the past few entries in the mainline series, including SMT III: Nocturne (EU-Lucifer’s Call), SMT IV/IV Apocalypse (JP-Final), and SMT V, have had somewhat of an availability issue, as they were originally released as single console exclusives.

Since Nocturne is restricted to the PlayStation 2, SMT IV/A to the 3DS, and SMT V on the Nintendo Switch, players who don’t own these consoles cannot play the said games.

However, new leaks suggest that these games might be re-released on modern platforms with HD widescreen support, something 3DS games lack.

Is Shin Megami Tensei coming to Xbox and Steam?

A new promotional image shows the popular Shin Megami Tensei Series protagonists coming to various modern platforms (via 'Nmia 尼未亞' on FaceBook through 4chan)

The leaked image is promotional material showing Shin Megami Tensei 3, 4/Apocalypse, and SMT 5 with the platform logos in the bottom right. The platforms shown include the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows, and Steam.

However, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 logos are missing from the leaked image. While this may be intentional, a portion of the image is missing, pointing towards a possible release on Sony's consoles.

However, considering the recent Game Pass deals between Atlus/Sega and Microsoft to bring the Persona series to the service, it is possible that PlayStation has been left out.

SMT III situation

Promotional material for Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster (via 'Nmia 尼未亞' on FaceBook through 4chan)

The poster above displays the Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster, released on PC/Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation but not the Xbox. This lends credence to the possibility that the re-release is happening as Atlus/Sega would like to tap the Xbox market.

This move would open up SMT to being accessed on many consoles in the west, where historically, the Xbox has been more popular than in Japan.

SMT V's button prompts

Button prompt details are identical to the Nintendo Switch version (via 'Nmia 尼未亞' on FaceBook through 4chan)

Curiously, the screenshots included in the promotional material appear to have been captured on the Nintendo Switch - platforms that SMT III: Nocturne and SMT V are already available on. Notably, the button prompts in the SMT V screenshot seem to match the Switch version of the game.

While this damages the leak's credibility, the question arises as to why they would use Switch screenshots for an Xbox release. It might just be an oversight.

Will SMT IV finally get HD?

SMT IV on single screen widescreen (via 'Nmia 尼未亞' on FaceBook through 4chan)

The only new mockup appears to be the SMT IV screenshot, as it is wildly different from the game's original appearance on the dual-screen Nintendo 3DS console. The screenshot has a reworked UI in a single-screen widescreen format, something unseen in the series' previous releases.

