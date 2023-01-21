5 Best Game of Thrones mods for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is an action-adventure role-playing game that can be played from a first-person or third-person perspective. It is set in the country of Skyrim, which is in the northern mountainous region of Tamriel. Viking history heavily inspired the environment, and Norse Mythology inspired the lore.

Due to the massive popularity of the game when it came out, Skyrim garnered itself a large modding community. One that is still active and lively to this day. Modding essentially means modifying the game files to make changes to them. These can be tiny changes like adding small changes like a minor bug fix to grand overhauls to the game's system itself.

The frosty environment may have inspired many to make mods based on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, inspired by George R. R. Martin’s novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

As so many mods can be found on the Nexus mods website and Steam workshop, this post aims to narrow it down to the five best GOT mods for Skyrim.

Five best Skyrim mods to make players feel like they're in Game of Thrones

1) Winter Is Coming - Cloaks

These cloaks are heavily inspired by the HBO series but are also designed to remain lore-friendly to Skyrim, not completely to break immersion. With the use of level lists, these cloaks can be found in other NPCs, enemies, and loot sources. Several hoods and light armor are also added to the mix, which are all craftable.

This mod's items are high quality and can be added to the game even if players aren't looking for a GOT-inspired playthrough. Winter Is Coming - Cloaks are relatively lightweight, have no prerequisites, and are easy to install.

2) Sounds of Westeros - Game of Thrones Soundtracks for Skyrim

As the name suggests, it plays soundtracks from GOT into the game so players can feel like they are in the world of Westeros. The mod itself doesn’t add any soundtrack, as that would be illegal. Instead, players need to own the soundtrack for this mod to work.

It requires some work to run, but it pays off well when paired with other GOT-based mods. The mod page for Sounds of Westeros has detailed and clear instructions on how to accomplish this, and all players need to do is follow it carefully.

3) Game of Thrones Weapon Pack

Jon Snow's Longclaw from the Game of Thrones was modded into the game (Image via Nexus Mods website)

This mod adds many of the cool weapons of the series to Skyrim, which includes

Ice

Long Claw

Needle

Oath Keeper Scabbard.

Widow's Wail

Black Fyre

Dark Sister

Dawn

These weapons are high quality and balanced to be very strong in the game. Accessing them requires the Skyforge, found in Whiterun behind the Companions’ base. The mod is lightweight and can be easily installed via the Vortex mod manager. It doesn’t require any other mods to be installed to work perfectly.

4) GoT Dragons

GoT Dragons is a high-quality mod that replaces vanilla dragons with the Dragons from Game of Thrones, which includes Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion. Players can replace ally dragons or enemy dragons with the new models.

The Dragons have incredible details that make them worth getting, even if players are not interested in the GoT. This lightweight mod does not require any other mod to function and can be installed easily. It is a very underrated mod that players should try out.

5) Game of Thrones Follower Pack - Standalone Follower Mod

Adventuring Skyrim can be a lot more fun with the characters from the show, and this mod adds several of them. Characters like Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, and many more can become the player's followers if they find and talk to them. They all have decent design details and are correctly implemented into the world of Skyrim.

These characters can be found in Whiterun’s Dragonsreach. Unfortunately, they do not have their original voice lines added as the mod author doesn’t have permission to use the HBO property. If the player wants, they can marry any one of them.

These are the five best mods to turn Skyrim into Game of Thrones, but the honorable mention goes to Skyros. It is a massive project aimed at turning the entire game into Westeros. The map of Skyrim will be turned into Westeros using mods and will add all the known locations and characters to the game.

This mod doesn’t make it to the list because it is still under development and hasn’t been released yet. Interested players should keep an eye out for Skyros.

