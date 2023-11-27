Reverse 1999 offers over 40 Arcanists in its roster, with more in upcoming updates. Each Arcanist possesses two basic incantation skills and one Ultimate. They have unique roles on the battlefield, such as DPS, Heal, and Support.

Arcanists have one of these unique Afflatus or elemental types: Plant, Star, Mineral, Beast, Intelligence, and Spirit, which cyclically interact with each other. The units with Mineral Afflatus deal 30% additional damage to Beast-type and are weak against Star-type enemies.

Currently, 12 characters possess Mineral Afflatus, and this article lists five of the best for players to build and use in battles, from DPS and crowd controllers to healers and more.

Eternity, Pickles, and other Mineral Afflatus Reverse 1999 Arcanists to build and use

1) Eternity

Eternity in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Eternity is a 6-star Mineral-type Arcanist with DPS and Nasty Wound tags in Reverse 1999. She can apply the Nasty Wound debuff with Vigor Handbag incantation skill upon one enemy while dealing up to 500% Reality damage. Nasty Wound strips enemies’ ability to take healing by 50%, while Eternity suffers a 10% HP loss.

However, Timekeepers can compensate for the HP loss by upgrading her to Insight level I. Her Inheritance, 100-Year Solitude, grants the Blood of Longevity status effect, boosting her healing and damage-dealing ability by 25%. Additionally, she becomes immune to Bleed, Corrode, Poison, and Stats Down, making her survive longer.

Eternity is one of the best DPS units to survive longer with self-healing ability. Her full potential can be unleashed at Insight I, which requires fewer resources to upgrade.

2) Pickles

Pickles in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Pickles, a 6-star DPS Arcanist with Support and Dispeller tags, debuted in Reverse 1999's 1.1 update with Melania and Diggers. The Mineral Afflatus can deal up to 500% damage to one enemy with his Ultimate, Thus Spoke Pickles, and incantation skill, Nihilism Abuse. Additionally, his Ultimate grants a 30% damage boost for two rounds after casting it.

After activating his Inheritance at Insight I, he can generate one Moxie by acting every alternate round. This way, he can build up his Ultimate without using Action Points (AP) often.

With level two and three Hedonism Implement incantation, he can dispel all Stats Up, Pos Status, and Counter from enemies. Pickles is AP generous, making him the best fit for almost any team and even the AP-hungry Reverse 1999 Arcanists.

3) Balloon Party

Balloon Party in Reverse 1999 (Image via Balloon Party)

Balloon Party is a 5-star healer with Mineral Afflatus and Defense tag in Reverse 1999. However, her healing ability depends on the amount of HP lost by his allies. This skill can be helpful in severe situations, like when a team is about to bite the dust from powerful enemies.

Balloon Party's basic incantation skill, Coughing Weirdo, casts healing with one, two, and three-star cards. It can also Counter enemies' attacks by inflicting Party Balloon with two and three-star cards.

The Party Balloon status effect deals Genesis damage to the attacker while healing allies simultaneously. At Insight III, the Party Balloon status effect becomes permanent, dealing more damage to enemies.

She also inflicts the Balloon of Innocence status effect with her Ultimate, Good Kids, Bad Adults, and basic incantation, Pinata. Balloon of Innocence reduces damage taken of all allies by 25%, and Balloon Party recovers her HP. Balloon Party can be a great addition but requires maxing out her Insight.

4) Sonetto

Sonetto in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Sonetto is a 5-star Mineral Afflatus Reverse 1999 Arcanist dealing Reality damage. She can inflict Disarm, canceling a single enemy’s all moves with a two-star Commandment V basic skill. With a three-star card, this effect lasts two rounds. This skill is the most effective because it cancels any number of enemy moves.

Sonetto can also mass buff her allies with Exhortation IV, granting them 15% additional damage-dealing ability and reducing damage taken by the same percentage.

Her kit makes her the best crowd controller and buffer in this mobile gacha title. Timekeepers get this beginner character for free, and this does not stop her from being one of the best options to include in any team.

5) Necrologist

Necrologist in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Necrologist is one of the best Mineral Afflatus Arcanists one can build in Reverse 1999. She is an AP greedy unit, so pairing her with AP generous characters like Centurion and An-an Lee makes her skills shine more. This 5-star Arcanist casts mass buff granting one stack of Prayer on all allies, boosting their damage-dealing ability by 30% for three rounds with her Ultimate, Whispers of the Deceased.

With the Prayer effect triggered, lethal damage cannot kill any Arcanists in the squad; instead, they recover HP. Timekeepers can also dispel all Status Up and Pos Status from enemies with a two and three-star By the Coffin incantation skill.

Her Second Life is one of the best Psychubes options for Necrologist, allowing her to heal and buff allies simultaneously with her Ultimate, Whispers of the Deceased.