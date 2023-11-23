Reverse 1999 Pickles build guide

Pickles debuted through the Reverse 1999 version 1.1 update. The dog first appears alongside Melania in the story event, The Theft of the Rimet Cup. Timekeepers can pull for him on the banner Thus spoke the Border Collie, where he is a featured Arcanist with Diggers and Baby Blue. He is a 6-star Mineral Afflatus Arcanist, making him weak to Star and strong against Beast-type enemies.

Pickles specializes in dealing Mental damage to enemies with his incantation skills. He is a DPS unit with significant damage dealing ability who can also support and dispel enemies’ buffs.

This article profoundly delves into Pickles' kit, breaks down his skills, provides the best Psychube and teammates recommendations, and Insight Materials guide.

Reverse 1999 Pickles skills breakdown

Pickles' incantation skills in Reverse 1999 revolve around dealing damage and dispelling enemies’ buffs with his basic skills. His Ultimate buffs all allies’ damage-dealing ability for two rounds. Here is the breakdown of this Reverse 1999 Arcanist's skills:

Nihilism Abuse

It is Pickles’ basic incantation skill, dealing damage to a single enemy. He can inflict 200%, 300%, and 500% damage with one, two, and three-star cards. Additionally, if Pickles is in Clarified Topic status, Nihilism Abuse deals 50%, 75%, and 125% more damage with one, two, and three-star cards. Clarified Topic status effect strengthens Pickles’ following incantation or Ultimate.

Hedonism Implement

Pickles attacks all enemies with his Hedonism Implement basic incantation skill. He deals 150% with a one and two-star card and 300% with a three-star. This attack also grants a 25% Penetration rate with one, two, and three-star cards if he is in Clarified Topic status. Further, he can dispel all Status Up, Pos Status, and Counter from all enemies with two and three-star cards.

Thus Spoke Pickles

Pickles Ultimate, Thus Spoke Pickles, deals 500% Mental damage to one enemy and boosts all allies’ damage-dealing ability by 30% for two rounds. While in Clarified Topic status, the buff extends to three.

Pickles kit provides excellent utility in battles with buffs, debuffs, and significant damage. Additionally, he gains Clarified Topic status after activating his Inheritance Proposition at Insight I. It helps him extend his buff and gain one Moxie.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for Pickles

Best Psychubes recommendation for Pickles in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 Psychubes are the equipment that provides additional passive buffs when equipped. With Pickles' kit built around dealing with damage, all attack-type Psychubes best fit him. Below are some of the best recommendations:

Luxurious Leisure

This Psychube debuted in the version 1.1 update and is a 6-star attack type. It amplifies Pickles’ Ultimate’s strength by 18% at the highest level, 60. Additionally, Pickles’ damage-dealing ability also gets a boost of 9% after casting the Ultimate at Amplification level 5, which stacks up to three times.

Hopscotch

It is another 6-star attack-type Psychube perfect for Pickles. Hopscotch boosts his skills’ might by 18% at the highest level, 60. Further, after defeating an enemy, his Ultimate might increase by 8% at Amplification level 5, which stacks up to four times.

Brave New World

Brave New World is a 6-star attack-type Psychube. It enhances the strength of Thus Spoke Pickles Ultimate by 18% at the highest level, 60. After he casts his Ultimate, the prowess of his following incantation boosts by 40% at Amplification level 5. Equipping this Psychube can help players dish out significant damage with Nihilism Abuse.

Reverse 1999 Pickles Insight Materials guide

Reverse 1999 Pickles at Insight II. (Image via Bluepoch)

Pickles' Reverse 1999 Inheritance, Proposition, unlocks after upgrading him to Insight level 1. Here are the details of Insight’s effects at each level and the required materials:

Insight I

The Proposition grants one stack of Clarified Topic in the second round if he takes no action in the current. Additionally, Clarified Topic gives one Moxie to him.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty 18000

Page of Mineral Wealth 6

Silver Ore 6

Spell of Fortune 6

Insight II

His damage-dealing ability boosts by 8% when Pickles enters battle.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty 40000

Scroll of Mineral Wealth 10

Solidus 3

Biting Box 4

Insight III

Upon entering battle, he gains two stacks of Clarified Topic.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty 200000

Tome of Mineral Wealth 16

Incorrupt Monkeypaw 6

Mistilteinn 3

Pickles becomes an effective teammate after upgrading him to Insight level 1. Timekeepers can further enhance his incantation skills and deal significant damage with it triggered.

Reverse 1999 best teammates for Pickles

Centurion is one of the best teammates for Pickles. (Image via Bluepoch)

Pickles is an AP generous unit that can generate Moxie for himself. He works well with AP greedy units such as Sotheby and Centurion, acting as a sub-DPS and supporting character. Timekeepers can also pair him with Eternity, Charlie, and Necrologist. They can use Medicine Pocket, Balloon Party, and La Source as healers with Pickles.