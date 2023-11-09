Reverse 1999, an increasingly popular game by Bluepoch, has released its first event through the version 1.1 update. After the maintenance break that lasted for five hours, starting from 5:00 am to 10:00 am (UTC -5). This update introduces three new Arcanists: Melania, Pickles, and Diggers. Players can pull them on these banners: Pop is Everything and Thus Spoke The Border Collie.

This article provides you with a complete tier list of characters for version 1.1 based on their combat prowess in the current meta. This will help you select the best characters to upgrade and use in your team.

Pickles and Melania ranks at the top tier for Reverse 1999 version 1.1 tier list

Reverse 1999 Arcanists possess one of these unique Afflatus types: Beast, Spirit, Plant, Mineral, Intellect, and Spirit. They interact with each other in a rock-paper-scissor-based system and deal an additional 30% damage to the weakest. Here are the details:

Mineral deals 30% more damage to Beast

Beast to Plant

Plant to Star

Star to Mineral

Intellect and Spirit Afflatus are neutral against those mentioned above and only deal additional damage to each other.

Upgrade Arcanists’ in-game level, Insight, and Resonance, and equip them with the best Psychubes for additional bonuses. New characters are obtainable using Unilog or Clear Drops from the in-game Summon menu.

Considering this, all Arcanists are ranked into SS, S, A, B, and C-tiers. The most overpowered and robust units are in the SS tier, while the weakest are in the C tier.

Below is the Reverse 1999 version 1.1 tier list for easy in-game.

SS-tier

Melania in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

The Arcanists in the SS tier have unmatched skill and can clear through all chapters and farming stages conveniently. Including them and their incantations in your team will help you complete matches within a few rounds. The following are the characters in this level:

Centurion - Beast

Eternity - Mineral

Melania - Beast

An-an Lee - Plant

Bkornblume - Plant

Pickles - Mineral

Medicine Pocket - Beast

S-tier

A Knight in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Although less robust than SS, these characters have the potential to shine as one of the most potent Arcanists. They are the second-best options that help you clear most stages swiftly. Upgrade their Insight and Resonance to make them more robust and valuable in end-game stages. The constituents of this rank are:

A Knight - Spirit

Charlie - Star

Druvis III - Plant

Diggers - Plant

Sonetto - Mineral

Voyager - Star

Balloon Party - Mineral

Dikke - Beast

Tennant - Beast

Lilya - Star

Pavia - Beast

Regulus - Star

A-tier

X in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

The characters in this tier are neither strong nor are they the weakest. They are average and shine in niche situations, such as specific farming stages. Upgrade them regularly and use them only if you lack SS and S-tier units. The A-Tier characters and their corresponding Afflatus types are:

Eagle - Plant

Leilani - Beast

Satsuki - Plant

Sweetheart - Beast

Baby Blue - Star

Bette - Mineral

Necrologist - Mineral

Twins Sleep - Spirit

X - Intellect

Click - Spirit

La Source - Plant

Ms. NewBabel - Mineral

Sotheby - Plant

B-tier

APPLe in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

B-tier characters work fine only in the early stages. If you wish to include them in your journey, max out their Insight, Resonance, and Portray, and equip them with the best Psychubes. However, it's best to populate your roster with SS, S, or A-tier Arcanists. The members of this level are:

Matilda - Star

Door - Intellect

Erick - Star

Nick Bottom - Beast

3NMA - Plant

APPLe - Star

Cristallo - Mineral

Oliver Fog - Star

The Fool – Star

Moondlicht - Mineral

Rabies - Plant

Darley Carter - Beast

aliEn T - Star

Ms. Moissan - Mineral

Poltergeist - Spirit

C-tier

John Titor in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

The C-tier characters are the best fit for beginners of this gacha game to understand the meta and combat mechanics better. Once you clear Chapter 1 of the main story, it's best to dispose of them and obtain SS, S, A, or B-tier units. The following characters may be considered C-tier units in the current meta:

Bunny Bunny - Beast

Mesmer Jr. - Intellect

Ms. Radio - Spirit

Sputnik - Star

TTT - Star

John Titor - Intellect

Onion - Mineral

This tier list ranks all characters according to their combat prowess in version 1.1. It changes when Bluepoch releases the 1.2 update and with every other after it.

Bluepoch introduces new Reverse 1999 banners featuring new Arcanists and adjusts existing characters with every update. It pushes the rank of existing characters, which changes the tier list.

Follow Sportskeeda to get our character build guides, Psychubes guides, and more for Reverse 1999.