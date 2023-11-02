Reverse 1999 APPLe build guide

APPLe is the first character you get after starting Reverse 1999. He is a four-starred Star Afflatus figure, possessing balanced healing and damage abilities. Thanks to that, he can fit well in most team compositions. A beginner-friendly character, he can be utilized as a Support or Healer. Coupled with that, his single-target hit mental damage and crowd control capabilities make him a reliable squad component.

That said, his versatility prevents him from excelling in either damage or healing. In light of that, he is currently sitting on the B-tier of the latest meta, and beginners have been looking for his best build. This article will explore the abilities, insights, and best Psychotubes of this Star Afflatus character in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999: APPLe Skills breakdown

Here are the skills possessed by this character:

Iridescent white: This active skill targets a single opponent, dealing 200% mental damage at level one. At level two, it inflicts 300% mental damage, and 500% at level three.

Equal amount of light: This active skill targets a single opponent, dealing 150% mental damage at level one. This jumps to 225% at level two and 375% at level three. Additionally, it heals the ally with the lowest HP and increases the caster's ATK by 40% at level one. At level two, it boosts the same by 60% at level two and 100% at level three.

Insignificant achievements: This is the ultimate skill that targets all the enemies, dealing 300% mental damage. Besides, it heals the ally with the lowest HP percentage and boosts the caster's ATK by 100%.

Recommended Psychotubes for APPLe

Psychotubes are in-game items that provide additional perks and increase the ability power of the Arcanists. Here are the recommended Psychotubes for the Star Afflatus character in Reverse 1999:

Her Second Life: When APPLe casts the ultimate skill, his ATK and the HP of all the allies increase by 32% at level one and 64% at level five.

When APPLe casts the ultimate skill, his ATK and the HP of all the allies increase by 32% at level one and 64% at level five. Laughter and Laughter: He receives three percent additional healing when a round begins. It stacks up to four times at level one and eight times at level five.

He receives three percent additional healing when a round begins. It stacks up to four times at level one and eight times at level five. Decode: When an enemy casts the ultimate skill on him, the damage taken is reduced by 10% at level one and 20% at level five.

Inheritance guide for APPLe

Inheritances or Insights are secondary power grants of the characters in Reverse 1999. They are upgraded to enhance the character's ability powers according to their Insight level. Each Insight unlocks a passive power to support the allies or defeat the enemies.

Here are the details surrounding APPLe’s Insight levels and the materials required to upgrade him:

Insight I: When a round starts, all the allies gain additional HP plus the lost HP by eight percent.

When a round starts, all the allies gain additional HP plus the lost HP by eight percent. Materials required: Sharpodonty, Page of Starlit Ascent, Silver Ore, Milled Magnesia.

Sharpodonty, Page of Starlit Ascent, Silver Ore, Milled Magnesia. Insight II: When the ally team enters a round of battle, he heals them by 10%.

When the ally team enters a round of battle, he heals them by 10%. Materials required: Sharpodonty, Scroll of Starlit Ascent, Spell of Fortune, Bifurcated Skeleton.

That concludes our guide on APPLe’s build in Reverse 1999. You can check out the current meta-tier list to gauge the best characters.