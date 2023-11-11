Reverse 1999 Sonetto build guide

Sonetto is a 5-star Reverse 1999 Arcanist with Mineral Afflatus, dealing 30% additional damage to Beast-type and is weak against Star-type foes. Timekeepers unlock her for free at the beginning. She has an impressive and potent set of incantations for a free character. Specializing in dealing with Reality damage, Sonetto can also contribute to crowd controlling and supporting fellow teammates.

Sonetto might face challenges while fighting bosses but can help clear other stages conveniently. She does not shy from landing devastating blows, and players can use her in most of their team comp.

This article delves deeper into Sonetto’s skills and provides the best Psychubes and teammates recommendations and Insight materials in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Sonetto’s skills breakdown

Sonetto's Reverse 1999 skills breakdown. (Image via Bluepoch)

Sonetto is a versatile Reverse 1999 beginner-friendly Arcanist with various types of guns in her arsenal. Her ability ranges from debuffing enemies, penetrating their defenses, and buffing allies. Here are the details:

Commandment V: Sonetto’s basic incantation, Commandment V, attacks one enemy and deals 200% Reality damage with one and three-star cards and 300% at level three. Additionally, Commandment V can apply a debuff called Disarm at level two and cancels enemies all upcoming incantations for one round. On the other hand, at level three, it applies Disarm for two rounds.

Exhortation IV: Her second basic skills buff all allies. At level one, she can increase teammates’ damage-dealing capability by 15% and reduce damage taken by the same amount. Additionally, it increases their Penetration rate by 10%.

With a card at level two, the damage dealt increases by 20%, the Penetration rate by 10%, and damage taken decreases by 20%, lasting for two rounds. On the other hand, its effect lasts three rounds at level three, and the Penetration rate increases by 10%. Whereas damage-dealing ability increases by 25% and damage taken reduces by 25%.

Unrestricted Chant: Sonetto’s Ultimate Unrestricted Chant attacks all foes with 300% Reality damage. If Sonetto is in Stats Up or Pos Status, her attack’s Penetration rate increases by 8% and inflicts 100% additional Reality damage.

All of Sonetto’s incantations provide significant utility in battles. Her Commandment V at levels two and three can cancel enemies’ incantations. It is helpful while facing a formidable foe because she can reduce their damage-dealing potential.

Her Exhortation IV buffs all her teammates, which amplifies their damage-dealing ability and reduces the damage taken. Pairing her with an Arcanist that deals burst damage like Centurion and Melania can make her one of the best supporters with this skill.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendation for Sonetto

Best Psychubes recommendations for Reverse 1999 Sonetto. (Image via Bluepoch)

While choosing the best Psychubes for Sonetto, Timekeepers must choose one that amplifies her DPS abilities. The attack-type Psychubes can be the ideal option. Here are some of the best recommendations:

Brave New World: This attack-type Psychube increases Sonetto’s Unrestricted Chant’s damage-dealing power by 18%. Additionally, it enhances the might of following incantation cast after her Ultimate by 40% at Amplification level 5.

Her Second Life: This is the second-best option for Sonetto. It is a heal-type Psychube that increases Sonetto’s attack prowess by 10%. It additionally adds extra HP equivalent to 64% of her attack to all allies after casting Unrestricted Chant at Amplification level 5. Her Second Life enables Sonetto to deal more damage and recover a decent amount of HP for her teammates.

His Bounden Duty: This is a 6-star attack and healing type Psychube. With this equipped, Sonetto’s damage bonus boosts by 12%. It also grants her self-healing ability, adding 120% of the attack to her current HP after defeating an enemy at Amplification level 5.

The Footloose: This attack-type Psychube is the best 5-star choice for Sonetto. It enhances her Ultimate’s strength by 15%, and if her HP is above 50%, her damage-dealing ability increases by 16%.

Sonetto’s Reverse 1999 Insight Material guide

Reverse 1999 Insight material guide for Sonetto. (Image via Bluepoch)

After reaching her initial in-game level of 40, Timekeepers can upgrade her to Insight I. This unlocks her Inheritance (Reverse 1999's Passive skill), Search the Poems. It triggers passive effects at different Insight levels, ranging from I to III. Here are their details and required materials to upgrade their Insight:

Insight I: If Sonetto is in Status Up or Pos Status, her damage-dealing ability increases by 15%.

Required Materials:

12000 × Sharpodonty

6 × Page of Mineral Wealth

4 × Magnesia Crystal

3 × Esoteric Bones

Insight II: Sonetto’s Reality and Mental Defense increases by 10%.

Required Materials:

30000 × Sharpodonty

8 × Scroll of Mineral Wealth

4 × Rough Silver Ingot

3 × Prophetic Bird

Insight III: If she is in Status Up or Pos Status, Critical Resist and Defense amplify by 15%.

Required Materials:

120000 × Sharpodonty

12 × Time of Mineral Wealth

4 × Platinum Ojha

2 × Mistilteinn

Timekeepers can farm for the above-listed materials or use some free codes to redeem them.

Best teammates for Sonetto

Regulus is one of the best teammates for Sonetto in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Since Sonetto can deal damage while supporting her teammates, a main DPS unit and a healer make up her best teammates in Reverse 1999. Timekeepers can use Star Afflatus Regulus and Lilya, Beast Afflatus Centurion, and Mineral Afflatus Eternity for a main DPS.

On the other hand, they can include Beast Afflatus Dikke and Medicine Pocket as their third option. Another healer, La Source, can also be a great choice if one does not have the former two.

That concludes our Sonetto build guide. Follow Sportskeeda for more Reverse 1999 guides, characters' builds, and updates.