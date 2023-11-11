Reverse 1999 Eternity build guide

Eternity was a featured Reverse 1999 Arcanist in the beginner banner, The First Drop of Rain. She possesses Mineral Afflatus, inflicting 30% additional damage to Beast-type enemies, and is weak against Star-type. This 6-star DPS Arcanist deals Reality damage with a debuff ability. Her skills are built in such a way that she requires a powerful healer when included in a team.

Eternity becomes a more dependable and robust companion after upgrading her to Insight I. Her significant damage dealing and ability to survive longer in the battle make her an S rank in the tier list.

This article focuses on Eternity, breaking down her skills, listing the best teammates, best Psychubes, and Insight Material guide in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Eternity's skills breakdown

Eternity's skills in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Eternity has two basic incantation skills, which inflict self-damage, and an Ultimate that heals her. However, the self-damage is minimal, and the skill also applies Nasty Wound debuff on enemies. Here are the details:

Vigor Handbag: This is Eternity’s basic incantation skill, which applies the debuff, Nasty Wound, on a single target. She suffers a 10% reduction in her HP while dealing 200% Reality damage and inflicting a round of Nasty Wound to the single enemy with a one-star incantation.

The debuff round and HP reduction are the same with two- and three-star cards. However, Reality damage increases to 300% with a two-star and 500% with a three-star.

The effect of Nasty Wound reduces the enemy’s ability to take healing by 50%.

Vintage Handfan: Eternity’s other basic incantation skill, Vintage Handfan, attacks two enemies with 160% Reality damage at level one, 240% at level two, and 400% with three-star incantation. Her health is reduced by the amount equal to 10% of her current HP. The HP reduction rate is constant at one, two, and three-star incantations.

Anecdotes in Exeter: The Anecdotes in Exeter is Eternity’s Ultimate that does mass attack. It deals 300% Reality damage to all enemies. Additionally, it recovers her HP with a 50% Leech Rate.

This Reverse 1999 character deals self-damage and can recover with her Ultimate, making her an excellent solo fighter—the quality that very few Arcanists possess.

Additionally, applying Nasty Wound with her Vigor Handbag on enemies cuts their recovery ability in half, making them succumb. Eternity’s kit becomes more impressive after upgrading her to Insight I.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychube recommendations for Eternity

Best Psychube recommendations for Eternity in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

With exceptional damage-dealing abilities, Eternity’s best Psychubes would be attack-type. Here are some of them:

Hopscotch: It is an attack-type 6-Star Reverse 1999 Psychube. Hopscotch adds 2200 HP at level 60 and increases Incantation Might by 18%. Additionally, Eternity’s Ultimate might increase by 8% after defeating an enemy, which stacks up to four times at Amplification level 5.

Since her Ultimate helps her sustain longer and deals significant damage, Hopscotch might work the best.

Brave New World: This Psychube is also a 6-star and an attack-type. It adds the same amount of HP as Hopscotch and increases Ultimate’s Might by 18% at level 60. After casting an Ultimate, the might of her following incantation increases by 40% at Amplification level 5.

Yearning Desire: This is a 5-star Psychube that works fine if Timekeepers lack the 6 stars. It increases the incantation’s strength by 15% at level 60. Additionally, if the enemy is in Neg Status or Stats Down, she deals 16% more damage.

Eternity’s Reverse 1999 Insight Material guide

Eternity at Insight II in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Eternity’s Insight I unlocks her Inheritance, 100-Year Solitude. It grants some impressive skills, such as making her immune to Bleed, Corrode, and Poison statuses.

That said, Timekeepers must upgrade this Reverse 1999 character to level 40 and gather Insight Materials to unlock her passive bonus. Here are the details of her Insight I, II, and III, and their required materials:

Insight I: As established, Eternity becomes immune to Bleed, Corrode, and Poison statuses. On top of that, it triggers a Blood of Longevity status that increases her damage-dealing and healing capacity by 3%. This status stacks one time at the start of the battle and can stack up to five times.

Required Materials:

18000x Sharpodonty

6x Page of Mineral Wealth

6x Silver Ore

4x Liquified Tower

Insight II: When Eternity enters the battle, she deals 8% additional damage.

Required Materials:

40000x Sharpodonty

10x Scroll of Mineral Wealth

5x Milled Magnesia

6x Bifurcated Skeleton

Insight III: It enhances the Blood of Longevity’s effect, increasing damage dealing and healing capability to 5%. Five stacks of this effect transform it into Blood of Immortality.

The Blood of Immortality grants a 25% damage bonus and damage heal. Additionally, she becomes immune to the Stats Down effect, which enemies cannot cancel.

Required Materials:

200000x Sharpodonty

16x Tome of Mineral Wealth

6x Silver Bullet

3x Fruit of Good and Evil

Best Reverse 1999 teammates for Eternity

Sonetto is one of the best choices to pair up with Eternity in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Due to Eternity’s moveset, Timekeepers must include healer Arcanists. The best choices include Medicine Pocket, Balloon Party, Sotheby, and Dikke. She also needs support as she deals maximum damage and can act as a main DPS for the team.

Therefore, crowd control and buffer Arcanists are the best choices for the third slot. Timekeepers can use characters like An-an Lee, Sonetto, and Bkornblume.

That concludes our Eternity build guide. Follow Sportskeeda for more Reverse 1999 guides and updates.