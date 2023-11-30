Reverse 1999 - All upcoming features in version 1.2 update

With Reverse 1999 version 1.1 about to conclude sooner, Bluepoch posted a tweet revealing the official release date of the version 1.2 update, A Nightmare at Green Lake. The new version will go live on December 7, 2023, bringing a new story, banners, and fun side events. Besides, the developers will also add new features in the upcoming update, aiming to provide players with a smooth gaming experience.

Timekeepers can get free Unilogs with a new sign-in event, and PC gamers can experience the Arcanists’ flashy moves in much higher resolutions. This article provides complete information about all the features of the new Reverse 1999 version 1.2.

All upcoming features in the Reverse 1999 version 1.2 update

Reverse 1999 developers at Bluepoch will introduce new features in the version 1.2 update, such as a new sign-in event that grants free Unilogs, auto-combat, and some optimizations. Here are the details:

New sign-in event

A new sign-in event will go live in the version 1.2 update, Winter Warmth. It will be a two-part event, each lasting seven days. Players can claim one Unilog daily by logging into the app daily and accumulating up to 14. They will have 14 free pulls to summon on the new banner.

Auto-combat

Players will also be able to use the auto-battle feature while fighting. After activating the feature, Reverse 1999 Arcanists will cast their basic incantations and Ultimate automatically. However, Timekeepers can interfere with the auto-battle at any time and take control of the battlefield.

Hide UI (User Interface) Option on Homepage

After the 1.2 version update rolls out, players can hide the UI on the main screen. They can hide everything on the screen except for the Arcanist they placed on the Homepage. It will help one to interact freely and increase bonds with their favorite Reverse 1999 Arcanist.

Combat Feature Optimization

Reverse 1999 automatically saves the battle records after players clear any particular stage. One can replay the recorded stage by spending Picarsma candy to farm for materials.

Moreover, the game will automatically overwrite the saved record of a given stage with a new one if players complete it within fewer rounds than before. However, after the version 1.2 update, players can decide whether to overwrite the previously saved record, regardless of the number of rounds it took them to clear.

Options for resolution in PC

PC gamers can spectate the Arcanists' fantastic design and flashy moves in much higher resolution than is currently available. After the version 1.2 update, the PC client will also support 2K and 4K resolutions.

As of this writing, the highest resolution is 1920X1080. The newest resolution options Bluepoch will add are 2560 x 1440 and 3840 x 2160 (in pixels).

System and UI Optimizations

An image of Devs Broadcast posted by Bluepoch on X. (Image via Bluepoch)

Besides new features, Bluepoch has optimized the system and UI design in the version 1.2 update. Below are the details:

Players can filter Arcanists by tags, such as DPS, debuffer, buffer, crowd controller, and more. Currently, one can sort the characters by Bond, Rarity, and Level.

Bluepoch has enhanced the interaction and display of interfaces, such as the entry reminder of Atlas. Additionally, they optimized the interaction in Artificial Somnambulism and prompt texts.

Timekeepers will be able to view Arcanists’ bond levels after placing them in the Wilderness.

After the character’s bond is maxed out in the Wilderness, it will display the max icon only once.

The developers enhanced the interaction method in Wilderness to give a better editing experience.

That concludes our Reverse 1999 upcoming features in the version 1.2 update. Interested Timekeepers can check out the tier list for an easy in-game journey.