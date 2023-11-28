Reverse 1999 - 5 best Star Afflatus Arcanists to build

Reverse 1999, developed by Bluepoch, is a gacha game where players collect characters called Arcanists and form a squad of three to fight against enemies. It offers the campaign mode and other stages to farm characters’ development and Wilderness materials. Each stage recommends which Afflatus characters and their levels to use. Some require using all three teammates with the same Afflatus.

One can include Arcanists with one of six unique Afflatus types in their Reverse 1999 squad, and they have pros and cons against each other. Star Afflatus units deal 30% damage to the Mineral and are weak against Plant-type enemies. This article lists some of the best Star Afflatus Arcanists to build among the 13 this gacha title features.

Lilya, Regulus, and other best Reverse 1999 Star Afflatus Arcanists

1) Lilya

Lilya in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Lilya is a 6-star Reverse 1999 DPS Arcanist specializing in dealing with Burst Damage. She deals Reality damage upon enemies with her incantation and Ultimate skills. Her kit is built around inflicting additional damage with critical damage. At Insight III, her passive Vehicle Control boosts Psychube’s basic crit rate by 100%.

At Insight II, her critical rate boosts by 10% when she enters the battle. Therefore, upgrading her is the best strategy to make her shine more. Lilya’s basic incantation skill, Crosswind Takeoff, can deal up to 400% damage and grants an additional 200% upon dealing a critical hit.

The best teammates for Lilya are those who can reduce the critical defense and critical resistance of enemies. Timekeepers can equip her with Thunderous Applause, enhancing her critical rate and damage.

2) Regulus

Regulus in Reverse 1999

Regulus is another 6-star Reverse 1999 Arcanist in which Timekeepers can invest their resources. She attacks all enemies with her incantation skills except for Treat for the Ears, which damages a single target. Players can include her as their squad's main DPS or Support Arcanist.

Regulus can dodge all non-ultimate attacks with the Riot and Roll status effect, which triggers after casting her Ultimate. Additionally, she can reduce enemies’ Moxie by scoring a critical hit with the Challenge for the Eyes basic incantation skill.

Her passive, Listen to New Stuff, grants Restless Heart status effect at the end of the round, which boosts her critical rate by 50%, and extra rates convert into critical damage. Reverse 1999 Players can give her Thunderous Applause Psychube to increase her critical rate and damage or His Bounden Duty to boost damage and enable healing.

3) Voyager

Voyager in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Voyager is a DPS Reverse 1999 Arcanist with debuff and control tags. This 6-star can apply Counter with Mending Sonata basic incantation skill. It also casts Interstellar and Sturdiness status on all allies. The former status deals Genesis damage, and the latter reduces the damage she takes by 25%.

Her basic incantation, Stellar Symphony, debuffs enemies by inflicting a Confusion status effect. It reduces enemies’ critical resistance by 25%. Then, players can cast her Ultimate, Galactic, on Strings, which deals 100% additional damage if the enemy is in Confusion. Galactic on Strings also reduces two Moxie from the target.

Voyager enters the Chorus Ensemble with her passive unlocked by upgrading her to Insight I. It inflicts Silence on all enemies, making them unable to use buff, debuff, heal, or counter. She can also inflict Seal upon enemies at Insight III, making them unable to cast their Ultimate.

4) Charlie

Charlie in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Charlie is a 5-star Arcanist with DPS and Dispeller tags. She deals Mental damage on a single enemy with basic incantation skills, except for her Ultimate, which mass attacks. Her Ultimate, I Stand Alone On The Stage, dispels all Stats Up, Pos Status, and Counter statuses from all enemies.

However, the damage from her basic incantation skills depends on how much HP she possesses and her status when casting them. Thunder To Thee! deals up to 100% additional damage if Charlie is in Stats Up or Pos Status. Additionally, if her HP is below 50%, she inflicts up to 150% more damage with Tempest To Thee.

The additional damage becomes more consistent at Portray three since she deals more damage when her HP is below 80%. Pairing her with debuffers is the best strategy to build a robust team around Charlie. Additionally, one should pay attention while using healers since her damage potential depends upon her HP amount.

5) Baby Blue

Baby Blue in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Baby Blue is a 5-star Reverse 1999 character who showcases debuff and crowd control abilities. She specializes in debuffing enemies by reducing their Mental defense by 25% for up to three rounds with Tea Party basic incantation. With Cough Syrup, she increases enemies’ damage by 25% for up to three rounds while reducing their damage by 20%.

Her Ultimate inflicts Nightmare on the target for one round, making them unable to act until they take damage. However, the enemy must be in either Stats down, Neg Status, or Control statuses.

Baby Blue’s passive, Don’t Touch Her, helps her survive longer. She reduces the damage she takes and increases her critical defense by 20% at Insight II. At Insight III, the enemy’s damage bonus reduces by 10% if she takes Mental damage.

