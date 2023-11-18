Reverse 1999 is a story-driven game that offers an exciting narrative. Players play as Vertin, a Timekeeper and sole entity unaffected by the Storm. This is a phenomenon that occurs on the last day of 1999 that reverses time. Vertin time-travels back in the timeline to unravel the mystery behind the mysterious phenomenon.

The turn-based gacha offers over 40 characters, of which players choose four to build their squad. This article lists some of the best characters, in no particular order, to use and develop in Reverse 1999.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

Pickles and some of the other best Reverse 1999 Arcanists

1) Pickles

Pickles talking to Mr. APPLe in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 6-star

6-star Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Weak to : Star

: Star Strong against : Beast

: Beast Tags: DPS, Support, Dispeller

Pickles first appeared in The Theft of the Rimet Cup event story as a featured Arcanist in the Reverse 1999 banner, Thus Spoke the Border Collie. He can deal massive damage, which is amplified by the Clarified Status effect that activates upon upgrading him to Insight I and unlocking the Inheritance, Proposition. The effect heightens his Nihilism Abuse’s damage up to 125%, grants a 25% Penetration rate to Hedonism Implement, and extends the Ultimate’s 30% damage buff to one round.

Additionally, his Hedonism Implement dispels all enemies’ Status Up, Pos Status, and Counter with two and three-star cards. Pickles' kit makes him a versatile character who is capable of dealing significant damage as a DPS and buff or debuff as a supporter.

2) Medicine Pocket

Medicine Pocket is one of the best Reverse 1999 healer Arcanists (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 6-Star

6-Star Afflatus: Beast

Beast Weak to : Mineral

: Mineral Strong against : Plant

: Plant Tags: Control, Debuff, Heal

Medicine Pocket is one of the best healers in Reverse 1999. They can heal all their teammates (with HP equivalent to up to 200% of allies’ attacks) with Alchemy Ware. Additionally, it grants the Sturdiness effect, which reduces damage taken, protecting their allies. Their defensive ability is showcased with Inherent Habit, which increases the damage taken by an enemy by 20% and deals up to 450% Mental damage.

Their Ultimate inflicts 450% damage and Daze, producing one Moxie for herself. The Daze effect immobilizes enemies, rendering them unable to use their moves. Equipping Medicine Pocket with That Inquisitive Dear Psychube allows them to heal every time they cast Inherent Habit. Additionally, upgrading Medicine Pocket to Insight I triggers the healing ability after they launch their Ultimate.

3) Sonetto

Sonetto's kit debuffs, buffs, and deals significant damage in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Afflatus : Mineral

: Mineral Weak to : Star

: Star Strong against : Beast

: Beast Tags: DPS, Control, Support

Timekeepers get Sonetto when they begin their time-traveling journey. She can debuff enemies, buff her allies, and deal substantial damage. Her Commandment V has a beneficial skill, Disarm, which cancels any number of enemy attacks. This status effect becomes helpful while encountering foes with high attack stats. On the other hand, her Exhortation IV buffs all allies’ damage-dealing and damage-taken abilities.

Sonetto can fit in most teams with a main DPS and a healer, acting as a crowd controller. The DPS units, such as Centurion and Regulus, and supporters, Medicine Pocket and Dikke, are a perfect combo for your squad with Sonneto. While the DPS deals damage, she can buff their attacking stats and make them take less damage.

4) A Knight

A Knight is a Intellect Afflatus Arcanist capable of generating Moxie (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 6-star

6-star Afflatus: Intellect

Intellect Weak to: Spirit

Spirit Strong against: Spirit

Spirit Tags: DPS

A Knight can not only deal severe damage but also generate Moxie. It produces up to three Moxie with Justice and two with Glory. The Moxie generation ability helps spam its Ultimate After AD 778. This Ultimate deals 400% Reality damage, inflicting the Rousing Morale status effect, which grants all its allies a 50% damage bonus.

A Knight is a versatile Reverse 1999 Arcanist who can work well with almost all others. The only downside is that it does not enjoy the extra 30% damage as other Arcanists because one does not encounter Spirit Afflatus often in the story’s chapters. However, it can prove more useful in farming stages, where Spirit and Intellect Afflatus enemies are frequent.

5) Eternity

Eternity's Inheritance effects at insight II in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 6-star

6-star Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Weak to : Star

: Star Strong against : Beast

: Beast Tags: DPS, Nasty Wound

Eternity has a rather unique kit that inflicts self-damage. However, the damage can be compensated by Leech Rate, which triggers after casting her Ultimate, Odd Story In Exeter. She can deal up to 500% Reality damage with Vigor Handbag and inflicts a Nasty Wound status effect on one enemy. The effect reduces the capacity to take healing by 50%. Additionally, players can wreak up to 400% Reality damage with Vintage Handfan.

She gains an instrumental passive skill from her Inheritance, 100-Year Solitude, which unlocks after upgrading her to Insight I. The passive makes her immune to Bleed, Corrode, and Poison Statuses. Eternity’s kit helps her deal significant damage and prolongs her survival on the battlefield.

6) Melania

Melania debuted in the Reverse 1999 version 1.1 update (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 6-star

6-star Afflatus: Beast

Beast Weak to : Mineral

: Mineral Strong against : Plant

: Plant Tags: Burst Damage, DPS

Melania debuted in the version 1.1 update with The Theft of the Rimet Cup event. She is a DPS unit capable of dealing burst damage to enemies. Her Silent Takedown can deal up to 400% Mental damage and up to 300% with Clockwork Rats. Additionally, Silent Takedown steals up to three Moxie from enemies while in the Thief Master Status effect.

The effect triggers when Melania casts her Ultimate, Ridiculous Eyewitness Testimony, which also deals a massive 650% Mental damage. Melania also enjoys a 30% Leech Rate to recover her HP with Clockwork Rats. She is the best fit for end-game content and overpowers enemies with her Moxie stealing ability.

7) Centurion

Centurion is one of the best 6-star DPS Reverse 1999 Arcanists (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 6-star

6-star Afflatus: Beast

Beast Weak to : Mineral

: Mineral Strong against : Plant

: Plant Tags: Burst Damage and DPS

Centurion is one of the best Reverse 1999 DPS units that deal burst damage. She also can gain up to two Moxie for herself with Outdoor Superstar incantation while dealing 225% Reality damage. Victorious General, her other incantation skill, deals up to 450% damage, with an additional 20% of her Moxie Reality damage, to one enemy.

Her Inheritance, Hot Sauce Expert, at Insight III, helps recover HP whenever she loses Moxie. At Insight, it grants a 6% damage bonus for one Moxie she owns, amounting to 30%. Her kit helps her to finish a battle in fewer rounds.

8) An–an Lee

An-an Lee proves to be one of the best supports in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 6-star

6-star Afflatus: Plant

Plant Strong against: Star

Star Weak to: Beast

Beast Tags: Control, Support, DPS

An-an Lee’s kit focuses on buffing and supporting teammates, further amplified with her unlocked Inheritance, Time to Work. She gains Break Time and Exorcism Time statuses from her Inheritance. The former reduces damage taken, while the latter boosts damage and Penetration rate. Additionally, in Exorcism Time status, the rightmost card gets one star.

After casting her Ultimate Scientific Ghost Buster, she enters Empower Incantation I status, which causes a random incantation to get one star. The Ultimate deals 400% damage, which amplifies when upgrading her to Insight I due to Exorcism Time status. The Lily Nectar provides a damage boost and reduces all allies' damage. An-an Lee is AP generous because her skills upgrade the card’s level, and she is the perfect choice to pair with AP greedy Arcanists.

9) Dikke

Dikke possesses the ability to deal significant damage and mass heal in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Afflatus: Beast

Beast Weak to : Mineral

: Mineral Strong against : Plant

: Plant Tags: DPS, Heal

Reverse 1999 Arcanist Dikke can mass heal her allies and deal damage to the enemy. Since her healing capability depends on the attacks she delivers, it’s best to build as DPS. Dikke’s Ultimate, Maverick Judge, purifies Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control, making her immune to them for one round while dealing significant damage.

Dikke’s healing skill, Justice, heals all allies equivalent to 150% of her attack with a three-star card. Additionally, it increases by 75% if Dikke’s HP goes below 50%. Timekeepers can also spam her incantation skill, Maverick Judge, dealing up to 300% damage.

10) Bkornblume

Bkornblume can crowd control and deal burst damage to enemies in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Afflatus: Plant

Plant Strong against: Star

Star Weak to: Beast

Beast Tags: Debuff, Burst Damage, Control

Bkornblume is one of the best supporters and can also deal severe damage. She can debuff all enemies, reducing their Reality defense and increasing damage taken simultaneously with Prying Ear.

The Arcanists who deal Reality damage can benefit from her basic incantation skill. This 5-star Arcanist can deal damage with her Watch Your Sleeves incantation, and it boosts up to 75% if enemies are in Stats Down, Neg Status, or Counter.

Her Ultimate wreaks 550% damage, inflicting Seal status, refraining enemies from attacking with their Ultimate for two rounds. She can also reduce two Moxie if they are immune to the Seal. Bkornblume’s attacking and debuffing skills increase with their card’s star. This 5-star can act as a main and sub-DPS or Support.