Reverse 1999 An-an Lee build guide

An-an Lee is one of the 6-star Reverse 1999 Arcanists, possessing Plant Afflatus. She is weak against foes with Beast Afflatus and deals an additional 30% damage to Star-type enemies. Her kit includes the ability to buff her teammates and debuff enemies. An-an Lee deals Reality damage and proves to be a fantastic support to her teammates, thanks to her skills.

She is an S-rank character in the Reverse 1999 tier list. With the best builds and strategy, players can further enhance the battle prowess of An-an Lee.

This article breaks down An-an Lee’s skills, provides the best Psychubes and teammate recommendations, and provides an Insight Material guide, guiding players to build An-an Lee and extract her maximum potential.

Reverse 1999 An-an Lee Skills breakdown

An-an Lee mass attacks all enemies with her Ultimate, mass buffs with her basic incantation skill, Lily Nectar, and attacks one enemy and debuffs it with Taoist Rune. Here are the details of An-an Lee’s incantation skills in this turn-based title:

Taoist Rune: It deals 200% Reality damage to a single enemy with one-star card, 300% with two, and 350% with three. Taoist Rune also debuffs one enemy by inflicting Daze with a three-star card for one round. Daze renders the enemy immobile, and they cannot act.

Lily Nectar: The other basic incantation skill of An-an Lee is Lily Nectar. It buffs all her allies, granting a 15% damage boost and reducing damage taken by 15% with a one-star card.

With two-star cards, Lily Nectar gives a 20% damage boost and a reduction in damage taken by 20%. The amount of damage boost and damage reduction increases to 30% with three-star cards. Lily Nectar’s effect lasts for two rounds.

Scientific Ghost Buster: An-an Lee’s Ultimate incantation deals 400% Reality damage to all enemies. She also enters Empower Incantation I status for two rounds. The status causes a random incantation card to gain one additional star when a round begins after using Scientific Ghost Buster.

An-an Lee can provide excellent buff with her Lily Nectar to other Reverse 1999 characters. The fact that it lasts for two rounds makes it even more advantageous. Additionally, inflicting Daze with a three-star Taoist Rune card can be helpful if used in the right situation, such as when an enemy intends to use its Ultimate.

However, these skills must have three stars to execute the perfect attack. That’s where An-an Lee's Ultimate skill, Scientific Ghost Buster, comes in handy. In addition to dealing 400% Reality damage, the Ultimate gives one additional star to her random basic incantation skill. Her skills gain more utility after upgrading her Insight and unlocking Inheritance.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for An-an Lee

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for An-an Lee. (Image via Bluepoch)

Considering An-an Lee’s kit, attack-type Psychubes complement her skills the most. With a boosted damage rate, she can finish off enemies swiftly. Players can also equip her with heal-type Psychubes to prolong survivability and use her debuffing and buffing skills to ensure their win. That said, listed below are the best Psychubes recommendations for An-an Lee:

Her Second Life: One can use this 6-star heal-type Psychube if they need their team to survive longer. After An-an Lee uses Scientific Ghost Buster, all allies recover some HP equivalent to 64% of the attack at Amplification level 5. It also boosts her attacks by 10%.

Brave New World: This 5-star Psychube focuses on boosting An-an Lee’s attack. It increases her Ultimate’s strength by 18% at level 60 - additionally, the incantation skill cast after her Ultimate gains a 40% boost.

His Bounden Duty: It is an attack and heal-type Psychube that boosts damage by 12%. Timekeepers can deal more damage with Taoist Rune and Scientific Ghost Buster with this equipped. His Bounden Duty is also an excellent healing Psychube. For every enemy An-an Lee defeats, she recovers HP equivalent to 120% of the attack.

The Footloose: This is the only 5-star Psychube that can complement An-an Lee’s kit. The Footloose increases Scientific Ghost Buster’s strength by 15% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, An-an Lee’s damage dealt enhances by 16% if the enemy’s HP is above 50%.

An-an Lee’s Reverse 1999 Insight Material guide

Reverse 1999 An-an Lee at Insight II. (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can trigger two passive status effects, Break Time and Exorcism Time, after upgrading her to Insight I and unlocking her Time to Work Inheritance. These statuses boost the damage-dealing abilities and penetration rate and reduce damage taken. No enemies can dispel these effects.

Below are the details of Insight I, II, and III and their materials:

Insight I: At the start of each round, An-an Lee switches between Break Time and Exorcism Time status effects. Break Time reduces damage taken by 10%. Exorcism Time grants a 10% Damage bonus and a 10% Penetration rate. Additionally, in Exorcism Time, her right-most card gets an additional star. No enemy can dispel these effects.

Required Materials:

18000 Sharpodonty

6 Page of Plantal Vimen

6 Spell of Banishing

4 Solidus

Insight II: Her damage-dealing ability boosts by 8% when she enters the battle.

Required Materials:

40000 Sharpodonty

10 Scroll of Plantal Vimen

5 Liquified Terror

4 Salted Mandrake

Insight III: At Insight III, An-an Lee’s Break Time and Exorcism Time’s effects are enhanced by 15%. After Insight III, Break Time grants a 25% damage taken reduction, and Exorcism gives a 25% Damage bonus and a 10% Penetration rate.

Required Materials:

200000 Sharpdonty

16 Tome of Plantal Vimen

6 Wyrmling Skeleton

3 Golden Fleece

One can farm Insight Materials in various farming stages, purchase from the pawnshop, craft in the wilderness, or use free codes provided by Bluepoch.

Best Reverse 1999 teammates for An-an Lee

Reverse 1999 Centurion is one of the best DPS units for An-an Lee. (Image via Bluepoch)

Due to her buff’s universal application, she works excellently with almost all Reverse 1999 characters. She is indeed one of the most versatile Arcanists.

Timekeepers can max out the highest damage-dealing DPS units, such as Centurion, A Knight, Eternity, and more, and team them up with An-an Lee. Healers like Medicine Pocket and Balloon Party can fill up the third slot of their team.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Reverse 1999 characters' builds, game guides, and updates, and stay updated on the gaming world.