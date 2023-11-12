Reverse 1999 Bkornblume build guide

Bkornblume is a 5-star Reverse 1999 Arcanist with Debuff, Burst Damage, and Control tags. She is a Plant Afflatus character, making her weak against Beast-type and dealing 30% additional damage to Star-type enemies.

This 5-star can dish out immense damage from the opponent while exhibiting excellent debuff skills. Her Ultimate, Uninvited Reviewer stands out the most on the battlefield.

Additionally, her incantation skill applies a mass debuff that lasts up to three rounds. It weakens enemies’ Reality defense and opens room to inflict more damage upon them. With these impressive skills, she is an S-tier Arcanist in the Reverse 1999 tier list.

This article breaks down Bkornblume’s skills, provides the best Psychubes and teammates, and Insight materials.

Reverse 1999 Bkornblume’s skills breakdown

Bkornblume's skills breakdown in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 Bkornblume specializes in crowd controlling and debuffing enemies while dealing significant burst damage with her incantation skills. Additionally, her Ultimate inflicts Seal status for two rounds and reduces two Moxie from enemies if they are immune to Seal. Here are the details of her skills in this turn-based RPG:

Watch Her Sleeves: One of Bkornblume’s basic incantation skills is Watch Your Sleeves. It attacks two enemies, dealing 135%, 200%, and 335% Reality damage with one, two, and three-star cards. Further, if the targeted enemy is in Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control, it deals an additional 30%, 45%, and 75% with one, two, and three-star cards.

Prying Ear: Bkornblume’s other basic incantation skill debuffs all enemies. Prying Ear reduces enemies’ Reality defense by 15%, 20%, and 25% at one, two, and three-star incantation skills. It also increases the damage an enemy can take by 15%, 20%, and 25% at one, two, and three-star cards. The effect lasts for two rounds at one and two stars and three rounds at three stars.

Uninvited Reviewer: Bkornblume’s Ultimate, Uninvited Reviewer, is a single target incantation. It wreaks 550% Reality damage and applies Seal status for two rounds to the enemy. Uninvited Reviewer also reduces two Moxie from them if they are immune to Seal. With Seal status triggered, enemies cannot use their Ultimate.

Bkornblume can spam attacks with Watch Her Sleeves. However, they must be in one of these statuses: Neg Status, Stats Down, or Control to deal significant damage. She can support her teammates excellently with her Prying Ear. Allies with Reality damage in your team can take advantage of this skill and deal more damage. Pairing her with a DPS unit makes the team potent.

Bkornblume Ultimate not only deals damage but also applies the Seal status, canceling their Ultimate. It is a win-win skill because if they are immune to Seal, Bkornblume reduces their two Moxie and delays their Ultimate, which allows her teammates to kill opponents without taking significant damage.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendation for Bkornblume

Reverse 1999 best Psychubes for Bkornblume (Image via Bluepoch)

Like other Reverse 1999 DPS units, the best Psychubes for Bkornblume are attack-type that boosts her damage-dealing ability. With debuffing skills already at hand, increasing her Burst Damage seems natural. Based on this, below are some of the best Psychubes for her:

Brave New World: Equipping Bkornblume with this 6-star attack-type Psychube, players can enhance their DPS ability. It increases the strength of her Ultimate by 18% at level 60. Additionally, Brave New World increases the incantation's power cast after Ultimate by 40% at Amplification level 5.

Hopscotch: Another 6-star attack-type Reverse 1999 Psychube that can help Bkornblume deal more damage is Hopscotch. It also strengthens Ultimate’s might by 18% at level 60. After Amplifying it to level 5, Bkornblume’s Ultimate might boost by 8% after defeating an enemy. The effect stacks up to four times in a match.

The Footloose: If one lacks the above two Psychubes, they can rely on The Footloose, a 5-star attack-type. It increases Ultimate’s might by 15% at level 60. Additionally, if she has HP above 50%, she deals 16% more damage at Amplification level 5.

Bkornblume’s Reverse 1999 Insight Material guide

Bkornblume’s Inheritance, Reverse Flow, unlocks after leveling the character to 30 and upgrading it to Insight I. Here are the details of her Insight’s effect at varying levels and their required materials:

Insight I: If the enemy is in Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control, her damage-dealing ability boosts by 20%.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

Six Page of Plantal Vimen

Four Trembling Tooth

Three Esoteric Bones

Insight II: Bkornblume’s attack increases by 5% upon entering the battle.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

Eight Scroll of Plantal Vimen

Four Milled Magnesia

Three Holy Silver

Insight III: If Bkornblume is attacked by an enemy in Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control, her damage taken reduces by 20%.

Required Materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

12 Tome of Plantal Vimen

Six Murmur of Insanity

Two Fruit of Good and Evil

Bluepoch offers several stages to farm for Insight Materials. One can also craft them in the Wilderness or use Reverse 1999 free codes released by the developer to get them for free.

Best teammates for Bkornblume

Centurion is one of the best DPS units in Reverse 1999 for Bkornblume (Image via Bluepoch)

With an excellent support ability, players can team her with Reverse 1999's DPS units and a healer. Additionally, since his kit helps enhance Reality damage, pairing with those Arcanists who deal the same is the best strategy.

Timekeepers can use Centurion, A Knight, or any other who inflicts significant Reality damage. Any 5-star or 6-star healers who can deal Reality damage can fill the third slot. Players can include Balloon Party and Sotheby to heal Bkornblume and the team.

Check out this Reverse 1999 beginners guide for strategies to start strong.