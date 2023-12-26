Goddess of Victory Nikke New Year New Sword update: New events, character, and more

Shift Up has announced a major Goddess of Victory Nikke update for 2024. The patch will introduce new Nikkes, events, costumes, and more to the game. Commanders will also be able to play a story event titled New Year New Sword. Additionally, new packages will be available at the in-app store, alongside two mission passes.

Goddess of Victory Nikke New Year New Sword update release date

A tweet announcing the new New Year New Sword update (Image via Goddess of Victory Nikke/Twitter/X)

The new Goddess of Victory Nikke update will arrive on December 28, 2023, after a closed server maintenance from 11:00 to 15:00 UTC +9. The main story event will go live after the update, and the characters’ banners will arrive on January 1, 2024.

Players can get one SSR Nikke of their choice with the New Year Special Step Up Recruit event.

Goddess of Victory Nikke New events

Goddess of Victory NIkke New Year New Sword update will be available from December 28, 2023 (Image via Shift Up)

New Year New Sword is the main story event in the Goddess of Victory Nikke's upcoming update. It will go live once the update arrives and end on January 11, 2024, at UTC-9.

The story revolves around Scarlet, whom the commanders meet at the Outpost in the New Year party. Scarlet sneaks into the Outpost to watch the sunrise and reveals memories she shared with her sister.

Commanders can earn various event items by clearing different stages. They can exchange them at the event shop for multiple in-game items, such as Recruit Vouchers, skills upgrade materials, and more. The main story’s challenge mode will also be available during the period.

Additionally, the update introduces two side events players can play to earn abundant rewards. Here are all the details:

Daily Login New Days: This daily login event runs for seven days between December 28, 2023, and January 11, 2024. Commanders can get Advanced Recruit Vouchers and various in-game items for free by logging into the title daily.

New Year - Daily Bonus Reward: Players can play daily missions in the main event from December 30, 2023, to January 8, 2024, to get various rewards.

New Goddess of Victory Nikke character and Step Up Recruit

Scarlet Black Shadow in Goddess of Victory Nikke (Image via Shift Up)

A new Goddess of Victory Nikke, Scarlet: Black Shadow, will be available in the Special Recruit. Her banner will go live on January 1, 2024, and end on January 18, 2024.

Here are the details of Scarlet: Black Shadow:

Grade: SSR

Class: Attacker

Code: Wind

Manufacturer: Pilgrim

Weapon: Fleetly Fading (Rocket Launcher)

Players can recruit Scarlet: Black Shadow with Gems or Advanced Recruit Vouchers in Special Recruit. Additionally, they can exchange 200 Gold Mileage Tickets for the character at the Mileage Shop.

Players can obtain Gold Mileage Tickets for every summon in Special Recruit. Scarlet: Black Shadow will be available in the Ordinary Recruit and from Mold items after January 18, 2024. Alongside Scarlet: Black Shadow, SSR Modernia will be available again in the Special Recruit from January 1, 2024, to January 18, 2024.

Additionally, a Recruit feature will be available after the update called Step Up. It will allow Commanders to get one SSR Nikke of their choice and add her to their squad.

Step Up Recruit will be available from January 1, 2024, to January 11, 2024. Players must complete four phases and only use Gems for recruiting. Here are the details:

Phase 1: Recruit one time (requires 100 Gems)

Recruit one time (requires 100 Gems) Phase 2: Recruit 10 times (requires 1,500 Gems)

Recruit 10 times (requires 1,500 Gems) Phase 3: Recruit 10 times (requires 2,000 Gems)

Recruit 10 times (requires 2,000 Gems) Phase 4: Recruit 10 times (requires 3,000 Gems)

Players will get a New Year SSR Selection Box, allowing them to get any Nikke of their choice except for Pilgrim, Limited Recruitment, and other specific Nikkes.

More new content

The New Year New Sword update will also bring new costumes and mission passes to this mobile RPG title. Here are the details:

Special Costume for Noise - Classic Diva: Commanders can obtain this costume from the Costume Gacha. It comes with a new voice-over, Burst Skill animation, a special SD model, and a Standing Pose.

Costume Gacha will be available from January 1, 2024, to January 18, 2024. After recruiting 10 times, the gacha grants Advanced Recruit Vouchers, equipment upgrade materials with the new Noise costume. One must use a Diva Concert Ticket from the Ticket shop to pull in the Costume Gacha.

Special Costume for Guillotine - Dark Tracer: Dark Tracer can be obtained from the January Mission Pass after upgrading it to the maximum level.

Special Costume for Liter - Sunflower: Players can obtain a Sunflower costume from the Sunrise pass by upgrading it to the maximum level. January Mission and Sunrise passes will go live from January 1, 2024, to January 18, 2024, in Goddess of Victory Nikke.

This is all the major content coming to Goddess of Victory Nikke with the New Year New Sword update.